✨强大、优雅的微信小程序异步库🚀
wx.pro 对象下
finally 特性
你也可以直接把
dist目录下的
wx-promise-pro.js拷贝到项目里使用
$ npm i wx-promise-pro -S
# or
$ yarn add wx-promise-pro
import { promisifyAll, promisify } from 'wx-promise-pro'
// promisify all wx‘s api
promisifyAll()
// promisify single api
promisify(wx.getSystemInfo)().then(console.log)
wx.pro.showLoading({
title: '加载中',
mask: true
})
wx.pro.request({
url: 'https://cnodejs.org/api/v1/topics',
data: {},
method: 'GET',
header: {'content-type': 'application/json'}
}).then(res => {
console.log(res)
}).catch(err => {
console.log(err)
}).finally(() => {
wx.pro.hideLoading()
})
createSignal、
lanDebug 可能会引发报错，所以并没有挂载到
wx.pro 对象上。