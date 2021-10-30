OBJLoader2 & OBJLoader2Parallel for three.js

OBJLoader2 is a loader for the OBJ file format. It is an alternative to OBJLoader included in three.js. The loader and its parser can be used on Main via OBJLoader2 or in parallel inside a web worker via OBJLoader2Parallel .

New versions of OBJLoader2 and OBJLoader2Parallel are from now on again released as npm modules independent of three.js. The first stable version that was released independent again is 4.0.0. Versions 3.x.y were never released as independent npm and only in combination with three.js itself.

Changelog

Interested in recent changes? Check the CHANGELOG.

Development

Getting Started

There exist three possibilities:

Press the Gitpod button above and start coding and using the examples directly in the browser

button above and start coding and using the examples directly in the browser Checkout the repository and use docker-compose up -d to spin up local snowpack dev server.

to spin up local snowpack dev server. Checkout the repository and run npm install and then npm run dev to spin up local snowpack dev server

Whatever environment you choose to start snowpack is used to serve the code and the examples using it. With this setup you are able to change the code and examples without invoking an additional bundler. Snowpack ensures all imported npm modules are available if previously installed in local environment (see npm install ).

If you run snowpack locally you require a nodejs and npm . The Gitpod and local docker environment ensure all prerequisites are fulfilled.

In any environment the server is reachable on port 8085.

Examples

If you want to get started see take a look at the following examples. They get more advanced from top to bottom:

Main Branches

Main development now takes place on branch main.

The stable branch contains the release versions.

Docs

Run npm run doc to create the documentation in directory build/docs.

Additional models and resources

Use the following script bash dev/models/retrieveExtras.sh to download missing resources (OBJ, MTL files and textures).

Feature Overview

OBJLoader2Parser

The parser OBJLoader2Parser used by OBJLoader2 and OBJLoader2Parallel has all OBJ parsing capabilities of OBJLoader from three.js, plus some extra feature. Please see the following list:

The parse methods of OBJLoader2Parser accepts ArrayBuffer or String as input. Text processing is approx. 15-20 pecent slower.

methods of accepts or as input. Text processing is approx. 15-20 pecent slower. In case OBJLoader2Parallel the of Parser OBJLoader2Parser is executed inside a worker.

the of Parser is executed inside a worker. OBJLoader2Parser features indexed rendering including vertex reduction.

features indexed rendering including vertex reduction. Indexed rendering is available if switched on via setUseIndices (see useIndices in example OBJLoader2 usage options ).

(see in example ). Face N-Gons are supported.

Multi-Materials are created when needed.

Flat smoothing defined by "s 0" or "s off" is supported and Multi-Material is created when one object/group defines both smoothing groups equal and not equal to zero.

Support for points and lines is available since V2.3.0.

New mesh detection relies on 'g' occurrence or 'f', 'l' or 'p' type change (since V2.3.0). This allows multiple mesh definitions within one group.

Negative face indices are supported (issue #28)

The parser is now a single class that can be directly stored as string and therefore embedded in module or standard Workers (since V4.0.0).

OBJLoader2 & OBJLoader2Parallel

Console logging is deactivated by default. It can be enabled by switching here including debug logging.

TypeScript definitions (d.ts) are generated from JSDoc definitions for free from it, see declaration

WorkerTaskManager

The WorkerTaskManager handles everything regarding workers. This is now a completely independent project and library that is utilized by OBJLoader2Parallel .

Happy coding!

Kai