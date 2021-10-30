OBJLoader2 is a loader for the
OBJ file format. It is an alternative to
OBJLoader included in three.js. The loader and its parser can be used on Main via
OBJLoader2 or in parallel inside a web worker via
OBJLoader2Parallel.
New versions of
OBJLoader2 and
OBJLoader2Parallel are from now on again released as npm modules independent of three.js. The first stable version that was released independent again is 4.0.0. Versions 3.x.y were never released as independent npm and only in combination with three.js itself.
Interested in recent changes? Check the CHANGELOG.
There exist three possibilities:
Gitpod button above and start coding and using the examples directly in the browser
docker-compose up -d to spin up local snowpack dev server.
npm install and then
npm run dev to spin up local snowpack dev server
Whatever environment you choose to start snowpack is used to serve the code and the examples using it. With this setup you are able to change the code and examples without invoking an additional bundler. Snowpack ensures all imported npm modules are available if previously installed in local environment (see
npm install).
If you run snowpack locally you require a
nodejs and
npm. The Gitpod and local docker environment ensure all prerequisites are fulfilled.
In any environment the server is reachable on port 8085.
If you want to get started see take a look at the following examples. They get more advanced from top to bottom:
Main development now takes place on branch main.
The stable branch contains the release versions.
Run
npm run doc to create the documentation in directory build/docs.
Use the following script
bash dev/models/retrieveExtras.sh to download missing resources (OBJ, MTL files and textures).
The parser
OBJLoader2Parser used by
OBJLoader2 and
OBJLoader2Parallel has all OBJ parsing capabilities of
OBJLoader from three.js, plus some extra feature. Please see the following list:
parse methods of
OBJLoader2Parser accepts
ArrayBuffer or
String as input. Text processing is approx. 15-20 pecent slower.
OBJLoader2Parallel the of Parser
OBJLoader2Parser is executed inside a worker.
OBJLoader2Parser features indexed rendering including vertex reduction.
setUseIndices (see
useIndices in example OBJLoader2 usage options).
The WorkerTaskManager handles everything regarding workers. This is now a completely independent project and library that is utilized by
OBJLoader2Parallel.
Happy coding!
Kai