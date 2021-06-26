Wuzzy was created to provide a smattering of some similarity identification stuff. Several simularity identification algorithm implementations are provided, including:
Fuzzy wuzzy was a bear, fuzzy wuzzy had no hair, fuzzy wuzzy wasn't very fuzzy, was he? Well, if you aren't sure maybe this library can help! :)
Wuzzy can be installed via npm (
npm install wuzzy).
Some examples of using Wuzzy can be found in the real-wuzzy repository.
All bad jokes aside, below is a listing of the available functions. Have fun!
Computes the jaro-winkler distance for two given arrays.
NOTE: this implementation is based on the one found in the Lucene Java library.
wuzzy.jarowinkler(
['D', 'W', 'A', 'Y', 'N', 'E'],
['D', 'U', 'A', 'N', 'E']
);
// -> 0.840
wuzzy.jarowinkler(
'DWAYNE',
'DUANE'
);
// -> 0.840
Calculates the levenshtein distance for the two provided arrays and returns the normalized distance.
wuzzy.levenshtein(
['D', 'W', 'A', 'Y', 'N', 'E'],
['D', 'U', 'A', 'N', 'E']
);
// -> 0.66666667
or
wuzzy.levenshtein(
'DWAYNE',
'DUANE'
);
// -> 0.66666667
Computes the n-gram edit distance for any n (defaults to 2).
NOTE: this implementation is based on the one found in the Lucene Java library.
wuzzy.ngram(
['D', 'W', 'A', 'Y', 'N', 'E'],
['D', 'U', 'A', 'N', 'E']
);
// -> 0.583
or
wuzzy.ngram(
'DWAYNE',
'DUANE'
);
// -> 0.583
Calculates a pearson correlation score for two given objects (compares values of similar keys).
wuzzy.pearson(
{a: 2.5, b: 3.5, c: 3.0, d: 3.5, e: 2.5, f: 3.0},
{a: 3.0, b: 3.5, c: 1.5, d: 5.0, e: 3.5, f: 3.0, g: 5.0}
);
// -> 0.396
or
wuzzy.pearson(
{a: 2.5, b: 1},
{o: 3.5, e: 6.0}
);
// -> 1.0
Calculates the jaccard index for the two provided arrays.
wuzzy.jaccard(
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f'],
['a', 'e', 'f']
);
// -> 0.5
or
wuzzy.jaccard(
'abcdef',
'aef'
);
// -> 0.5
or
wuzzy.jaccard(
['abe', 'babe', 'cabe', 'dabe', 'eabe', 'fabe'],
['babe']
);
// -> 0.16666667
Calculates the tanimoto distance (weighted jaccard index).
wuzzy.tanimoto(
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'd', 'e', 'f', 'f'],
['a', 'e', 'f']
);
// -> 0.375
or
wuzzy.tanimoto(
'abcddeff',
'aef'
);
// -> 0.375
or
wuzzy.tanimoto(
['abe', 'babe', 'cabe', 'dabe', 'eabe', 'fabe', 'fabe'],
['babe']
);
// -> 0.14285714