openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wuss-weapp

by phonycode
2.3.3 (see all)

🐳wuss-weapp 一款高质量，组件齐全，高自定义的微信小程序UI组件库

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

344

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

Wuss Weapp

一款高质量，组件齐全，高自定义的微信小程序 UI 组件库

文档

https://phonycode.github.io/wuss-weapp

Wuss Weapp 官方交流群

QQ 群号 787275772

扫码体验

使用微信扫一扫体验小程序组件示例

演示图片

快速上手

在开始使用 Wuss Weapp 之前，你需要先阅读 微信小程序自定义组件 的相关文档。

如何使用

方法一 [推荐] (通过npm安装依赖并在小程序构建npm模块)

  1. 通过使用shell命令或git定位到当前小程序开发目录，然后使用npm或者yarn安装依赖。
npm init && npm install --production wuss-weapp

或者

yarn init && yarn add --production wuss-weapp
  1. 当依赖安装完成后即可在微信小程序开发者工具里点击 [工具] => [构建npm]，此时若出现弹窗则记得吧 “使用npm模块” 勾上，若无弹窗则待构建完成后在详情里面手动勾上 “使用npm模块”。
  1. 构建完成后即可添加需要的组件。在页面的 json 中配置：
"usingComponents": {
  "w-button": "wuss-weapp/w-button/index",
  "w-toast": "wuss-weapp/w-toast/index",
  "w-alert": "wuss-weapp/w-alert/index"
}
  1. 在 wxml 中使用组件：
<w-button type="info" bind:onClick="buttonClick">这是一个按钮</w-button>
<w-toast id="wuss-toast" />
<w-alert id="wuss-alert" />
  1. 在JavaScript中使用:
import { Alert, Toast } from 'wuss-weapp';

Alert({
  title: '提示',
  content: 'wuss weapp is good',
});

Toast.show({
  message: 'wuss小程序UI库',
});

方法二(通过clone当前项目的dist拷贝到自己项目中使用)

  1. GitHub 下载 Wuss Weapp 的代码，将 dist 目录拷贝到自己的项目中。然后按照如下的方式使用组件，以 Button 为例，其它组件在对应的文档页查看：

  2. 添加需要的组件。在页面的 json 中配置（路径根据自己项目位置配置）：

"usingComponents": {
  "w-button": "/dist/w-button/index"
}
  1. 在 wxml 中使用组件：
<w-button type="info" bind:onClick="buttonClick">这是一个按钮</w-button>

预览所有组件

我们内置了所有组件的示例，您可以扫描上方的的小程序码体验，或按以下方式在微信开发者工具中查看：

git clone https://github.com/phonycode/wuss-weapp.git

然后，直接将项目在微信开发者工具中打开即可。

贡献

有任何意见或建议都欢迎提 issue，提 issue 之前请先阅读是否已经有相关 issue 或者如果有相关但是已经关闭 issue 只是还未更新的版本，请不要在此 issue 下方回复，如果更新版本后依然存在 请提新出的 issue，感谢

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial