在开始使用 Wuss Weapp 之前，你需要先阅读 微信小程序自定义组件 的相关文档。
npm init && npm install --production wuss-weapp
或者
yarn init && yarn add --production wuss-weapp
"usingComponents": {
"w-button": "wuss-weapp/w-button/index",
"w-toast": "wuss-weapp/w-toast/index",
"w-alert": "wuss-weapp/w-alert/index"
}
<w-button type="info" bind:onClick="buttonClick">这是一个按钮</w-button>
<w-toast id="wuss-toast" />
<w-alert id="wuss-alert" />
import { Alert, Toast } from 'wuss-weapp';
Alert({
title: '提示',
content: 'wuss weapp is good',
});
Toast.show({
message: 'wuss小程序UI库',
});
到 GitHub 下载 Wuss Weapp 的代码，将
dist 目录拷贝到自己的项目中。然后按照如下的方式使用组件，以 Button 为例，其它组件在对应的文档页查看：
添加需要的组件。在页面的 json 中配置（路径根据自己项目位置配置）：
"usingComponents": {
"w-button": "/dist/w-button/index"
}
<w-button type="info" bind:onClick="buttonClick">这是一个按钮</w-button>
我们内置了所有组件的示例，您可以扫描上方的的小程序码体验，或按以下方式在微信开发者工具中查看：
git clone https://github.com/phonycode/wuss-weapp.git
然后，直接将项目在微信开发者工具中打开即可。
有任何意见或建议都欢迎提 issue，提 issue 之前请先阅读是否已经有相关 issue 或者如果有相关但是已经关闭 issue 只是还未更新的版本，请不要在此 issue 下方回复，如果更新版本后依然存在 请提新出的 issue，感谢