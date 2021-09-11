Directory based autoloader for hapi.js routes

Introduction

wurst is a directory based autoloader for hapi.js routes. Just set up your desired directory structure, export your route files, register the plugin and get your final prefixed routes based on the provided directory structure. For example it is perfect for manage the various versions of your API. wurst is the German translation for sausage - just throw anything in a pot and in the end you'll be satisfied ;-)

The modules standard and tape are used to grant a high quality implementation.

Compatibility

Major Release hapi.js version node version v5 >=18.4 @hapi/hapi >=12 v4.1 >=18.3.1 @hapi/hapi >=8 v4 >=18 hapi >=8 v3 >=17 hapi >=8 v2 >=13 hapi >=6

Installation

For installation use the Node Package Manager:

$ npm install

or clone the repository:

$ git clone https:

Usage

Import

First you have to import the module:

const wurst = require ( 'wurst' );

Create hapi server

Afterwards create your hapi server and the corresponding connection if not already done:

const hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const server = hapi.server({ port : 8888 , host : 'localhost' , });

Registration

Finally register the plugin and set the correct options:

( async () => { await server.register({ plugin : wurst, options : { ignore : 'foo/**/*.js' , cwd : path.join(__dirname, 'routes' ), log : true }, }) })();

Options

routes : string

Optional. Default: **/*.js

The glob pattern to select route files.

ignore : string | Array.<?string>

Optional.

The glob pattern or an array of patterns to exclude route files.

cwd : string

Optional. Default: process.cwd()

The absolute path to the current working directory in which to search. Subdirectories will be prefixes.

log: boolean

Optional. Default: false

If true , the plugin logs the prefixed routes into console.

For example:

Wurst prefixed the following routes [GET] / foo / bar / foobar [POST] / foo / foo

Example

The following file structure is the base of this example:

src/ ..routes/ ... .routes .js ....bar/ ..... .routes .js ......foo/ ....... .routes .js . .index .js

The route files **/routes.js have to provide a single route object or a list of route objects via module.exports and could look like:

const routes = [ { method : 'GET' , path : '/' , handler() { return 'foo' ; } }, { method : 'GET' , path : '/42' , handler() { return '42' ; } } ]; module .exports = routes;

After starting the server the following routes are available. Trailing slashes - excepted at / - will be removed automatically.

[GET] / [GET] / 42 [GET] / bar [GET] / bar / 42 [GET] / bar / foo [GET] / bar / foo / 42

Testing

First you have to install all dependencies:

npm install

To execute all unit tests once, use:

npm test

or to run tests based on file watcher, use:

$ npm start

To get information about the test coverage, use:

npm run coverage

Contribution

Fork this repository and push in your ideas.

Do not forget to add corresponding tests to keep up 100% test coverage.