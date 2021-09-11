wurst is a directory based autoloader for hapi.js routes. Just set up your desired directory structure, export your route files, register the plugin and get your final prefixed routes based on the provided directory structure. For example it is perfect for manage the various versions of your API. wurst is the German translation for sausage - just throw anything in a pot and in the end you'll be satisfied ;-)
The modules
standard and
tape are used to grant a high quality implementation.
|Major Release
|hapi.js version
|node version
v5
>=18.4 @hapi/hapi
>=12
v4.1
>=18.3.1 @hapi/hapi
>=8
v4
>=18 hapi
>=8
v3
>=17 hapi
>=8
v2
>=13 hapi
>=6
For installation use the Node Package Manager:
$ npm install --save wurst
or clone the repository:
$ git clone https://github.com/felixheck/wurst
First you have to import the module:
const wurst = require('wurst');
Afterwards create your hapi server and the corresponding connection if not already done:
const hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const server = hapi.server({
port: 8888,
host: 'localhost',
});
Finally register the plugin and set the correct options:
(async () => {
await server.register({
plugin: wurst,
options: {
ignore: 'foo/**/*.js',
cwd: path.join(__dirname, 'routes'),
log: true
},
})
})();
routes:
string
Optional. Default:
**/*.js
The glob pattern to select route files.
ignore:
string | Array.<?string>
Optional.
The glob pattern or an array of patterns to exclude route files.
cwd:
string
Optional. Default:
process.cwd()
The absolute path to the current working directory in which to search. Subdirectories will be prefixes.
log:
boolean
Optional. Default:
false
If
true, the plugin logs the prefixed routes into console.
For example:
Wurst prefixed the following routes
[GET] /foo/bar/foobar
[POST] /foo/foo
The following file structure is the base of this example:
src/
..routes/
....routes.js
....bar/
......routes.js
......foo/
........routes.js
..index.js
The route files
**/routes.js have to provide a single route object or a list of route objects via
module.exports and could look like:
const routes = [
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/',
handler() {
return 'foo';
}
},
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/42',
handler() {
return '42';
}
}
];
module.exports = routes;
After starting the server the following routes are available. Trailing slashes - excepted at
/ - will be removed automatically.
[GET] /
[GET] /42
[GET] /bar
[GET] /bar/42
[GET] /bar/foo
[GET] /bar/foo/42
First you have to install all dependencies:
$ npm install
To execute all unit tests once, use:
$ npm test
or to run tests based on file watcher, use:
$ npm start
To get information about the test coverage, use:
$ npm run coverage
Fork this repository and push in your ideas.
Do not forget to add corresponding tests to keep up 100% test coverage.