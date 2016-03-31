The Wunderlist JS SDK simplifies interacting with the Wunderlist API. It can be used both in the browser and on the server side.
Note: Before you can start using Wunderlist API you need to register your app.
var WunderlistSDK = require('wunderlist');
var wunderlistAPI = new WunderlistSDK({
'accessToken': 'a user access_token',
'clientID': 'your client_id'
});
wunderlistAPI.http.lists.all()
.done(function (lists) {
/* do stuff */
})
.fail(function () {
console.error('there was a problem');
});
Include the SDK somewhere:
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="/dist/wunderlist.sdk.js"></script>
</head>
... it can be now loaded from a global namespace ...
var WunderlistSDK = window.wunderlist.sdk;
... or as an AMD module (if an AMD loader was present before the sdk was loaded) ...
define(['wunderlist.sdk'], function (WunderlistSDK) {
// do stuff with wunderlist by getting an instance of the sdk through WunderlistSDK#start
});
Get an instance of the SDK:
// Returns an instance of the Wunderlist SDK setup with the correct client ID and user access token
// and sets up a single WebSocket connection for REST over socket proxying
var WunderlistAPI = new WunderlistSDK({
'accessToken': 'a user token',
'clientID': 'your application id'
});
WunderlistAPI.initialized.done(function () {
// Where handleListData and handleError are functions
// 'http' here can be replaced with 'socket' to use a WebSocket connection for all requests
WunderlistAPI.http.lists.all()
// handleListData will be called with the object parsed from the response JSON
.done(handleListData)
// handleError will be called with the error/event
.fail(handleError);
});
All the available API services are exposed on the
wunderlist.sdk constructor as
services.
This allows creating an instance of a single service rather than all services for the entire API.
'use strict';
var sdk = require('wunderlist');
var oauthConfig = require('../../config/oauth.json');
sdk.prototype.setupLogging({
'logLevel': 'error',
'logPattern': '*'
});
function getService (context, service) {
var options = {
'accessToken': context.session.access_token,
'clientID': oauthConfig.clientId,
'maxHttpRequests': 1000,
'checkHealth': false
};
return new sdk.services[service]({
'config': options
});
}
module.exports = {
'get': getService
};
Open /docs/index.html in your browser for the full JS documentation, or from the /docs path if you are running the development server.
The Wunderlist Javascript SDK is built with Wunderbits, lo-dash, node.js, grunt and some other stuff
If you are on a vanilla system, you need some tools
$ sudo chown -R
whoami:staff /usr/local
$ make install
$ git clone git@github.com:wunderlist/wunderlist.js.git
$ cd wunderlist.js
$ make start
This will install all dependencies (via npm) if needed and start the server. By default the server runs on port 5020. You can configure this by setting the
PORT environment variable, via the command line (i.e.
env PORT=1234 make start).
$ make unit
$ make watch
$ make debug
$ make benchmarks
$ ./node_modules/mocha/bin/_mocha --require specs/helper.js --grep "SchemaValidator" --watch --reporter spec specs/**/*.spec.js
just click on a suite to use that as the grep pattern
$ make documentation