Wumpfetch - A fast and easy to use HTTP client

Wumpfetch is a fast, lightweight and easy to use HTTP client for Node.JS.

Installing

$ yarn add wumpfetch $ npm i wumpfetch

Benchmarking

URL used for benchmarks: https://httpbin.org/get

Library 1 Request 10 Requests 100 Requests Wumpfetch 429.571ms 4135.043ms 42182.140ms got 420.319ms 4163.749ms 43634.187ms axios 437.274ms 4168.437ms 47437.898ms node-fetch 543.618ms 4217.365ms 43813.187ms

Documentation

Documentation can be found at https://github.com/PassTheWessel/wumpfetch/wiki

License