wum

wumpfetch

by Wessel "wesselgame" T
0.3.1 (see all)

🚀🔗 A modern, lightweight, fast and easy to use Node.js HTTP client

Overview

853

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Wumpfetch - A fast and easy to use HTTP client

MIT License Travis Build Status

Wumpfetch is a fast, lightweight and easy to use HTTP client for Node.JS.

GitHub | NPM


Installing

$ yarn add wumpfetch # Install w/ Yarn
$ npm i wumpfetch # Install w/ NPM

Benchmarking

URL used for benchmarks: https://httpbin.org/get

Library1 Request10 Requests100 Requests
Wumpfetch429.571ms4135.043ms42182.140ms
got420.319ms4163.749ms43634.187ms
axios437.274ms4168.437ms47437.898ms
node-fetch543.618ms4217.365ms43813.187ms

Documentation

Documentation can be found at https://github.com/PassTheWessel/wumpfetch/wiki

License

FOSSA Status

