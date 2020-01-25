Wumpfetch - A fast and easy to use HTTP client
Wumpfetch is a fast, lightweight and easy to use HTTP client for Node.JS.
$ yarn add wumpfetch # Install w/ Yarn
$ npm i wumpfetch # Install w/ NPM
URL used for benchmarks: https://httpbin.org/get
|Library
|1 Request
|10 Requests
|100 Requests
|Wumpfetch
|429.571ms
|4135.043ms
|42182.140ms
|got
|420.319ms
|4163.749ms
|43634.187ms
|axios
|437.274ms
|4168.437ms
|47437.898ms
|node-fetch
|543.618ms
|4217.365ms
|43813.187ms
Documentation can be found at https://github.com/PassTheWessel/wumpfetch/wiki