npm install wtf_wikipedia
const wtf = require('wtf_wikipedia')
wtf.fetch('Toronto Raptors').then((doc) => {
let coach = doc.infobox().get('coach')
coach.text() //'Nick Nurse'
doc.sentences()[0].text()
//'The Toronto Raptors are a Canadian professional basketball team ...'
})
get clean plaintext:
let str = `[[Greater_Boston|Boston]]'s [[Fenway_Park|baseball field]] has a {{convert|37|ft}} wall. <ref>Field of our Fathers: By Richard Johnson</ref>`
wtf(str).text()
// "Boston's baseball field has a 37ft wall."
let doc = await wtf.fetch('Glastonbury', 'en')
doc.text()
// 'Glastonbury is a town and civil parish in Somerset, England, situated at a dry point ...'
get all the data from a page:
let doc = await wtf.fetch('Whistling')
doc.json()
// { categories: ['Oral communication', 'Vocal skills'], sections: [{ title: 'Techniques' }], ...}
the default .json() output is really verbose, but you can cherry-pick data by poking-around like this:
// get just the links:
doc.links().map((link) => link.json())
//[{ page: 'Theatrical superstitions', text: 'supersitions' }]
// just the images:
doc.images()[0].json()
// { file: 'Image:Duveneck Whistling Boy.jpg', url: 'https://commons.wiki...' }
// json for a particular section:
doc.section('see also').link().json()
// { page: 'Slide Whistle' }
run it on the client-side:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/wtf_wikipedia"></script>
<script>
wtf.fetch('Radiohead', {'Api-User-Agent': 'Name your script here'}, function (err, doc) {
let members = doc.infobox().get('current members')
members.links().map((l) => l.page())
//['Thom Yorke', 'Jonny Greenwood', 'Colin Greenwood'...]
})
</script>
or in Deno/typescript/webpack:
import wtf from 'https://unpkg.com/wtf_wikipedia'
With this library, in conjunction with dumpster-dive, you can parse the whole english wikipedia in an aftertoon.
npm install -g dumpster-dive
these add all sorts of new functionality:
wtf.extend(require('wtf-plugin-classify'))
await wtf.fetch('Toronto Raptors').classify()
// 'Organization/SportsTeam'
wtf.extend(require('wtf-plugin-summary'))
await wtf.fetch('Pulp Fiction').summary()
// 'a 1994 American crime film'
wtf.extend(require('wtf-plugin-person'))
await wtf.fetch('David Bowie').birthDate()
// {year:1947, date:8, month:1}
wtf.extend(require('wtf-plugin-i18n'))
await wtf.fetch('Ziggy Stardust', 'fr').infobox().json()
// {nom:{text:"Ziggy Stardust"}, oeuvre:{text:"The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust"}}
|Plugin
|classify
|person/place/thing
|summary
|short description text
|person
|birth/death information
|api
|fetch more data from the API
|i18n
|improves multilingual template coverage
|wtf-mlb
|fetch baseball data
|wtf-nhl
|fetch hockey data
|nsfw
|flag sexual/graphic/adult articles
|image
|additional methods for
.images()
|html
|output html
|wikitext
|output wikitext
|markdown
|output markdown
|latex
|output latex
Wikitext is no small thing.
Consider:
this library supports many recursive shenanigans, depreciated and obscure template variants, and illicit wiki-shorthands.
It is built to be as flexible as possible. In all cases, tries to fail in considerate ways.
Wikimedia's official parser turns wikitext ➔ HTML.
if you prefer this screen-scraping workflow, you can pluck at parts of a page like that.
that's cool!
getting structured data this way is still a complex, weird process. Manually spelunking the html is sometimes just as tricky and error-prone as scanning the wikitext itself.
The contributors to this library have come to that conclusion, as many others have.
This library has (lovingly) borrowed a lot of code and data from the parsoid project, and is gracious to those contributors.
flip your wikitext into a Doc object
import wtf from 'wtf_wikipedia'
let txt = `
==Wood in Popular Culture==
* harry potter's wand
* the simpson's fence
`
wtf(txt)
// Document {text(), json(), lists()...}
let txt = `Whistling is featured in a number of television shows, such as [[Lassie (1954 TV series)|''Lassie'']], and the title theme for ''[[The X-Files]]''.`
wtf(txt)
.links()
.map((l) => l.page())
// [ 'Lassie (1954 TV series)', 'The X-Files' ]
returns nice plain-text of the article
var txt =
"[[Greater_Boston|Boston]]'s [[Fenway_Park|baseball field]] has a {{convert|37|ft}} wall.<ref>{{cite web|blah}}</ref>"
wtf(txt).text()
//"Boston's baseball field has a 37ft wall."
a section is a heading '==Like This=='
wtf(page).sections()[1].children() //traverse nested sections
wtf(page).section('see also').remove() //delete one
let s = wtf(page).sentences()[4]
s.links()
s.bolds()
s.italics()
await wtf.fetch('Whistling').categories()
//['Oral communication', 'Vocal music', 'Vocal skills']
let img = wtf(page).images()[0]
img.url() // the full-size wikimedia-hosted url
img.thumbnail() // 300px, by default
img.format() // jpg, png, ..
You can grab and parse articles from any wiki api. This includes any language, any wiki-project, and most 3rd-party wikis.
// 3rd-party wiki
let doc = await wtf.fetch('https://muppet.fandom.com/wiki/Miss_Piggy')
// wikipedia français
doc = await wtf.fetch('Tony Hawk', 'fr')
doc.sentence().text() // 'Tony Hplawk est un skateboarder professionnel et un acteur ...'
// accept an array, or wikimedia pageIDs
let docs = wtf.fetch(['Whistling', 2983], { follow_redirects: false })
// article from german wikivoyage
wtf.fetch('Toronto', { lang: 'de', wiki: 'wikivoyage' }).then((doc) => {
console.log(doc.sentences()[0].text()) // 'Toronto ist die Hauptstadt der Provinz Ontario'
})
you may also pass the wikipedia page id as parameter instead of the page title:
let doc = await wtf.fetch(64646, 'de')
the fetch method follows redirects.
wtf.category(title, [lang], [options | callback])
retrieves all pages and sub-categories belonging to a given category:
wtf.extend(require('wtf-plugin-api'))
let result = await wtf.category('Category:Politicians_from_Paris')
/*
{
pages: [{title: 'Paul Bacon', pageid: 1266127 }, ...],
categories: [ {title: 'Category:Mayors of Paris' } ]
}
*/
wtf.random([lang], [options], [callback])
fetches a random wikipedia article, from a given language or domain
wtf.extend(require('wtf-plugin-api'))
wtf.random().then((doc) => {
console.log(doc.title(), doc.categories())
//'Whistling' ['Oral communication', 'Vocal skills']
})
see wtf-plugin-api
The wikipedia api is pretty welcoming though recommends three things, if you're going to hit it heavily -
Api-User-Agent as something so they can use to easily throttle bad scripts
wtf
.fetch(['Royal Cinema', 'Aldous Huxley'], 'en', {
'Api-User-Agent': 'spencermountain@gmail.com',
})
.then((docList) => {
let links = docList.map((doc) => doc.links())
console.log(links)
})
you can add new methods to any class of the library, with
wtf.extend()
wtf.extend((models) => {
// throw this method in there...
models.Doc.prototype.isPerson = function () {
return this.categories().find((cat) => cat.match(/people/))
}
})
await wtf.fetch('Stephen Harper').isPerson()
does your wiki use a
{{foo}} template? Add a custom parser for it:
wtf.extend((models, templates) => {
// create a custom parser function
templates.foo = (tmpl, list, parse) => {
let obj = parse(tmpl) //or do a custom regex
list.push(obj)
return 'new-text'
}
// array-syntax allows easy-labeling of parameters
templates.foo = ['a', 'b', 'c']
// number-syntax for returning by param # '{{name|zero|one|two}}'
templates.baz = 0
// replace the template with a string '{{asterisk}}' -> '*'
templates.asterisk = '*'
})
you can determine which templates are understood to be 'infoboxes' with the 3rd parameter:
wtf.extend((models, templates, infoboxes) => {
Object.assign(infoboxes, { person: true, place: true, thing: true })
})
by default, a public API is provided by a installed mediawiki application. This means that most wikis have an open api, even if they don't realize it. Some wikis may turn this feature off.
It can usually be found by visiting
http://mywiki.com/api.php
to fetch pages from a 3rd-party wiki:
wtf.fetch('Kermit', { domain: 'muppet.fandom.com' }).then((doc) => {
console.log(doc.text())
})
some wikis will change the path of their API, from
./api.php to elsewhere. If your api has a different path, you can set it like so:
wtf.fetch('2016-06-04_-_J.Fernandes_@_FIL,_Lisbon', { domain: 'www.mixesdb.com', path: 'db/api.php' }).then((doc) => {
console.log(doc.template('player').json())
})
for image-urls to work properly, the wiki should also have
Special:Redirect enabled.
Some wikis, (like wikia) have intentionally disabled this.
wikitext is (amazingly) used across all languages, wikis, and even in right-to-left languages. This parser actually does an okay job at it too.
Wikipedia I18n langauge information for Redirects, Infoboxes, Categories, and Images are included in the library, with pretty-decent coverage.
To improve coverage of i18n templates, use wtf-plugin-i18n
Please make a PR if you see something missing for your language.
this library ships seperate client-side and server-side builds, to preserve filesize.
./wtf_wikipedia-client.js - with sourcemap
./wtf_wikipedia-client.mjs - as es-module (or Deno)
./wtf_wikipedia-client.min.js - for production
./wtf_wikipedia.js - main node build
./wtf_wikipedia.mjs - esmodule node (deno/typescript)
the browser version uses
fetch() and the server version uses
require('https').
It is not the fastest parser, and is very unlikely to beat a single-pass parser in C or Java.
Using dumpster-dive, this library can parse a full english wikipedia in around 4 hours on a macbook.
That's about 100 pages/second, per thread.
alternative javascript parsers:
and many more!
MIT