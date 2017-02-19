wtf-8 is a well-tested WTF-8 encoder/decoder written in JavaScript. WTF-8 is a superset of UTF-8: it can encode/decode any given Unicode code point, including those of (unpaired) surrogates. Here’s an online demo.
Feel free to fork if you see possible improvements!
Via npm:
npm install wtf-8
Via Bower:
bower install wtf-8
Via Component:
component install mathiasbynens/wtf-8
In a browser:
<script src="wtf-8.js"></script>
In Narwhal, Node.js, and RingoJS ≥ v0.8.0:
var wtf8 = require('wtf-8');
In Rhino:
load('wtf-8.js');
Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:
require(
{
'paths': {
'wtf-8': 'path/to/wtf-8'
}
},
['wtf-8'],
function(wtf8) {
console.log(wtf8);
}
);
wtf8.encode(string)
Encodes any given JavaScript string (
string) as WTF-8, and returns the WTF-8-encoded version of the string.
// U+00A9 COPYRIGHT SIGN; see http://codepoints.net/U+00A9
wtf8.encode('\xA9');
// → '\xC2\xA9'
// U+10001 LINEAR B SYLLABLE B038 E; see http://codepoints.net/U+10001
wtf8.encode('\uD800\uDC01');
// → '\xF0\x90\x80\x81'
wtf8.decode(byteString)
Decodes any given WTF-8-encoded string (
byteString) as WTF-8, and returns the WTF-8-decoded version of the string. It throws an error when malformed WTF-8 is detected.
wtf8.decode('\xC2\xA9');
// → '\xA9'
wtf8.decode('\xF0\x90\x80\x81');
// → '\uD800\uDC01'
// → U+10001 LINEAR B SYLLABLE B038 E
wtf8.version
A string representing the semantic version number.
wtf-8 has been tested in (at least) the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Safari, IE, Node.js, Narwhal, RingoJS, PhantomJS, and Rhino.
|Mathias Bynens
wtf-8 is available under the MIT license.