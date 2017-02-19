wtf-8 is a well-tested WTF-8 encoder/decoder written in JavaScript. WTF-8 is a superset of UTF-8: it can encode/decode any given Unicode code point, including those of (unpaired) surrogates. Here’s an online demo.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install wtf-8

Via Bower:

bower install wtf-8

Via Component:

component install mathiasbynens/wtf-8

In a browser:

< script src = "wtf-8.js" > </ script >

In Narwhal, Node.js, and RingoJS ≥ v0.8.0:

var wtf8 = require ( 'wtf-8' );

In Rhino:

load( 'wtf-8.js' );

Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:

require ( { 'paths' : { 'wtf-8' : 'path/to/wtf-8' } }, [ 'wtf-8' ], function ( wtf8 ) { console .log(wtf8); } );

API

Encodes any given JavaScript string ( string ) as WTF-8, and returns the WTF-8-encoded version of the string.

wtf8.encode( '\xA9' ); wtf8.encode( '\uD800\uDC01' );

Decodes any given WTF-8-encoded string ( byteString ) as WTF-8, and returns the WTF-8-decoded version of the string. It throws an error when malformed WTF-8 is detected.

wtf8.decode( '\xC2\xA9' ); wtf8.decode( '\xF0\x90\x80\x81' );

A string representing the semantic version number.

Support

wtf-8 has been tested in (at least) the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Safari, IE, Node.js, Narwhal, RingoJS, PhantomJS, and Rhino.

wtf-8 is available under the MIT license.