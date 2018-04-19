wt: Simple dir watcher, including all subdirectories, support events and multi dirs:
all: every change event
file: file change event, not include file remove
dir: dir change event, not include dir remove
remove: file or dir remove event
$ npm install wt
var wt = require('wt');
var watcher = wt.watch(['/home/foouser/data1', '/home/foouser/data2']);
watcher.on('all', function (info) {
}).on('file', function (info) {
}).on('dir', function (info) {
});
setTimeout(function () {
watcher.close();
}, 10000);
on('error', function (err) {}): watcher error event, e.g.: watching not exists dir
on('watch', function (dir) {}): a new dir watcher start
on('unwatch', function (dir) {}): watching dir removed, will emit this event
remove event.
Only fire
remove event on the sub dir once.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014 fengmk2 fengmk2@gmail.com and other contributors Copyright (c) 2015 - present node-modules and other contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.