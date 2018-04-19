openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wt

by node-modules
1.2.0 (see all)

wt: Simple dir watcher, support events

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.2K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wt

NPM version build status appveyor build status Test coverage David deps npm download

wt: Simple dir watcher, including all subdirectories, support events and multi dirs:

  • all: every change event
  • file: file change event, not include file remove
  • dir: dir change event, not include dir remove
  • remove: file or dir remove event

Install

$ npm install wt

Usage

var wt = require('wt');

var watcher = wt.watch(['/home/foouser/data1', '/home/foouser/data2']);
watcher.on('all', function (info) {

}).on('file', function (info) {

}).on('dir', function (info) {

});

setTimeout(function () {
  watcher.close();
}, 10000);

Other Events

  • on('error', function (err) {}): watcher error event, e.g.: watching not exists dir
  • on('watch', function (dir) {}): a new dir watcher start
  • on('unwatch', function (dir) {}): watching dir removed, will emit this event

Known issues

  • Remove a sub dir, all files in the remove dir won't fire remove event. Only fire remove event on the sub dir once.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 fengmk2 fengmk2@gmail.com and other contributors Copyright (c) 2015 - present node-modules and other contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial