wt: Simple dir watcher, including all subdirectories, support events and multi dirs:

all : every change event

: every change event file : file change event, not include file remove

: file change event, not include file remove dir : dir change event, not include dir remove

: dir change event, not include dir remove remove : file or dir remove event

Install

$ npm install wt

Usage

var wt = require ( 'wt' ); var watcher = wt.watch([ '/home/foouser/data1' , '/home/foouser/data2' ]); watcher.on( 'all' , function ( info ) { }).on( 'file' , function ( info ) { }).on( 'dir' , function ( info ) { }); setTimeout( function ( ) { watcher.close(); }, 10000 );

Other Events

on('error', function (err) {}) : watcher error event, e.g.: watching not exists dir

: watcher error event, e.g.: watching not exists dir on('watch', function (dir) {}) : a new dir watcher start

: a new dir watcher start on('unwatch', function (dir) {}) : watching dir removed, will emit this event

Known issues

Remove a sub dir, all files in the remove dir won't fire remove event. Only fire remove event on the sub dir once.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 fengmk2 fengmk2@gmail.com and other contributors Copyright (c) 2015 - present node-modules and other contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.