Run npm scripts or custom commands in a yarn workspace
wsrun [options] -c <command> [<arg1> <arg2> ...]
Mode (choose one):
--parallel, -a Fully parallel mode (default) [boolean]
--stages, -t Run in stages: start with packages that have no deps [boolean]
--serial, -s Same as "stages" but with no parallelism at the stage level [boolean]
Package Options:
--recursive, -r Execute the same script on all of its dependencies, too [boolean]
--package, -p Run only for packages matching this glob. Can be used multiple times. [array]
--changedSince Runs commands in packages that have changed since the provided source control
branch. [string]
Misc Options:
--if Run main command only if this condition runs successfully
--ifDependency Run main command only if packages dependencies passed the condition
(not available in parallel mode) [boolean]
--fast-exit, -e If at least one script exits with code > 0, abort [boolean]
--collect-logs, -l Collect per-package output and print it at the end of each script [boolean]
--no-prefix Don't prefix output [boolean]
--rewrite-paths Rewrite relative paths in the standard output, by prepending the
<root_folder>/<package_name>. [boolean]
--bin The program to pass the command to [string]
--done-criteria Consider a process "done" when an output line matches the specified RegExp
--exclude, -x Skip running the command for that package [string]
--exclude-missing, -m Skip packages which lack the specified command in the scripts section
of their package.json [boolean]
--report Show an execution report once the command has finished in each
package [boolean]
Other Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
-c Denotes the end of the package list and the beginning of the command.
Can be used instead of "--" [boolean]
--revRecursive Include all dependents of the filtered packages. Runs after resolving
the other package options. [boolean]
--prefix Prefix output with package name [boolean]
--concurrency, -y Maximum number of commands to be executed at once [number]
yarn wsrun watch will run
yarn watch on every individual package, in parallel.
yarn wsrun --stages build will build all packages, in stages, starting from those that don't depend on other packages.
yarn wsrun -p planc -r watch will watch planc and all of its dependencies.
yarn wsrun -p planc -c watch will watch planc only. Note that
-c is passed here explicitly to
denote the beginning of the command. This is needed because
-p can accept multiple packages. (
-c
can also be substituted with
-- but that generates warnings in yarn)
yarn wsrun -p 'app-*-frontend' -r watch will watch all packages matching the glob
'app-*-frontend' and their dependencies. Globstar and extglobs are supported. Make sure to pass
the option quoted to prevent bash from trying to expand it!
yarn wsrun -p h4zip planc -c test - run tests for both
h4zip and `planc
yarn wsrun -p planc --exclude planc -r watch will watch all of planc's dependencies but not planc
yarn wsrun -p h4zip -r --stages build will build all deps of h4zip, in order, then build h4zip
yarn wsrun -p planc --stages --done-criteria='Compilation complete' -r watch will watch planc deps,
in order, continuing when command outputs a line containing "Compilation complete"
yarn wsrun --exclude-missing test will run the test script only on packages that have it
yarn wsrun --changedSince --exclude-missing test will run the test script only on packages that have c
hanged since master branch and have
test command
If you want to pass additional arguments to the command you can do that by adding them after the command:
yarn wsrun -r --stages build -p tsconfig.alternative.json - build all packages in stages with
and pass an alternative tsconfig to the build script
When
--skip-missing is not used, you can pass a command that doesn't exist in the scripts field:
yarn wsrun -r --stages tsc -p tsconfig.alternative.json - run tsc for all packages with an alternative tsconfig
Conditional execution is supported with
--if and
--ifDependency
Examples
yarn wsrun --stages --if build-needed build - for each package it will first try
yarn wsrun build-needed and only if the exit code is zero (success) it will run
yarn wsrun build
yarn wsrun --stages --if build-needed --ifDependency build - it will run
build for each package in stages, if either the package's own condition command was success, or any of the dependencies had a successful condition.