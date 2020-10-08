Workspace script runner

Run npm scripts or custom commands in a yarn workspace

wsrun [options] -c <command> [<arg1> <arg2> ...] Mode (choose one): --parallel, - a Fully parallel mode ( default ) [ boolean ] --stages, -t Run in stages: start with packages that have no deps [ boolean ] --serial, -s Same as "stages" but with no parallelism at the stage level [ boolean ] Package Options: --recursive, -r Execute the same script on all of its dependencies, too [ boolean ] -- package , -p Run only for packages matching this glob. Can be used multiple times. [array] --changedSince Runs commands in packages that have changed since the provided source control branch. [string] Misc Options: -- if Run main command only if this condition runs successfully --ifDependency Run main command only if packages dependencies passed the condition (not available in parallel mode) [ boolean ] --fast-exit, -e If at least one script exits with code > 0, abort [ boolean ] --collect-logs, -l Collect per- package output and print it at the end of each script [ boolean ] --no-prefix Don't prefix output [ boolean ] --rewrite-paths Rewrite relative paths in the standard output, by prepending the <root_folder>/<package_name>. [ boolean ] --bin The program to pass the command to [string] --done-criteria Consider a process "done" when an output line matches the specified RegExp --exclude, -x Skip running the command for that package [string] --exclude-missing, -m Skip packages which lack the specified command in the scripts section of their package .json [ boolean ] --report Show an execution report once the command has finished in each package [ boolean ] Other Options: --help Show help [ boolean ] --version Show version number [ boolean ] -c Denotes the end of the package list and the beginning of the command. Can be used instead of "--" [ boolean ] --revRecursive Include all dependents of the filtered packages. Runs after resolving the other package options. [ boolean ] --prefix Prefix output with package name [ boolean ] --concurrency, -y Maximum number of commands to be executed at once [number]

yarn wsrun watch will run yarn watch on every individual package, in parallel.

yarn wsrun --stages build will build all packages, in stages, starting from those that don't depend on other packages.

Specific packages:

yarn wsrun -p planc -r watch will watch planc and all of its dependencies.

yarn wsrun -p planc -c watch will watch planc only. Note that -c is passed here explicitly to denote the beginning of the command. This is needed because -p can accept multiple packages. ( -c can also be substituted with -- but that generates warnings in yarn)

yarn wsrun -p 'app-*-frontend' -r watch will watch all packages matching the glob 'app-*-frontend' and their dependencies. Globstar and extglobs are supported. Make sure to pass the option quoted to prevent bash from trying to expand it!

yarn wsrun -p h4zip planc -c test - run tests for both h4zip and `planc

yarn wsrun -p planc --exclude planc -r watch will watch all of planc's dependencies but not planc

yarn wsrun -p h4zip -r --stages build will build all deps of h4zip, in order, then build h4zip

yarn wsrun -p planc --stages --done-criteria='Compilation complete' -r watch will watch planc deps, in order, continuing when command outputs a line containing "Compilation complete"

yarn wsrun --exclude-missing test will run the test script only on packages that have it

yarn wsrun --changedSince --exclude-missing test will run the test script only on packages that have c hanged since master branch and have test command

Additional arguments to scripts

If you want to pass additional arguments to the command you can do that by adding them after the command:

yarn wsrun -r --stages build -p tsconfig.alternative.json - build all packages in stages with and pass an alternative tsconfig to the build script

Commands not in the scripts field

When --skip-missing is not used, you can pass a command that doesn't exist in the scripts field:

yarn wsrun -r --stages tsc -p tsconfig.alternative.json - run tsc for all packages with an alternative tsconfig

Conditional execution

Conditional execution is supported with --if and --ifDependency

Examples

yarn wsrun --stages --if build-needed build - for each package it will first try yarn wsrun build-needed and only if the exit code is zero (success) it will run yarn wsrun build