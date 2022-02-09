Wslink allows easy, bi-directional communication between a python server and a javascript or C++ client over a websocket. The client can make remote procedure calls (RPC) to the server, and the server can publish messages to topics that the client can subscribe to. The server can include binary attachments in these messages, which are communicated as a binary websocket message, avoiding the overhead of encoding and decoding.
The initial users of wslink driving its development are VTK and ParaView. ParaViewWeb and vtkWeb require:
RPC - a remote procedure call that can be fired by the client and return sometime later with a response from the server, possibly an error.
Publish/subscribe - client can subscribe to a topic provided by the server, possibly with a filter on the parts of interest. When the topic has updated results, the server publishes them to the client, without further action on the client's part.
Wslink is replacing a communication layer based on Autobahn WAMP, and so one of the goals is to be fairly compatible with WAMP, but simplify the interface to the point-to-point communication we actually use.
cd wslink/python
pip install virtualenv
virtualenv runtime
source runtime/Scripts/activate (on Windows)
pip install -e . (to use current wslink for development)
cd wslink/js
npm run test
npm run build:example
cd ../tests/simple
python server/simple.py
Existing ParaViewWeb applications use these code patterns:
We don't support introspection or initial handshake about which methods are supported - the client and server must be in sync.
Message format:
{
const request = {
wslink: 1.0,
id: `rpc:${clientId}:${count}`,
method: 'myapp.render.window.image',
args: [],
kwargs: { w: 512, h: 512 }
};
const response = {
wslink: 1.0,
id: `rpc:${clientId}:${count}`,
result: {}, // either result or error, not both
error: {}
};
// types used as prefix for id.
const types = ['rpc', 'publish', 'system'];
}
# add a binary attachment
def getImage(self):
return {
"size": [512, 512],
"blob": session.addAttachment(memoryview(dataArray)),
"mtime": dataArray.getMTime()
}
session.addAttachment() takes binary data and stores it, returning a string key that will be associated with the attachment. When a message is sent that uses the attachment key, a text header message and a binary message is sent beforehand with each attachment. The client will then substitute the binary buffer for the string key when it receives the final message.
The client tracks subscriptions - the server currently blindly sends out messages for any data it produces which might be subscribed to. This is not very efficient - if the client notifies the server of a subscription, it can send the data only when someone is listening. The ParaViewWeb app Visualizer makes an RPC call after subscribing to tell the server to start publishing.
When the client initially connects, it sends a 'hello' to authenticate with the server, so the server knows this client can handle the messages it sends, and the server can provide the client with a unique client ID - which the client must embed in the rpc "id" field of its messages to the server.
More extensive discussion in the design document.