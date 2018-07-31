A CLI tool and library for nodejs to generate TypeScript typings from a WSDL service.
Installation is done either through npm or yarn.
To install CLI tool globally run one of the following command as root or sudo:
$ npm install -g wsdl-to-ts
$ yarn global add wsdl-to-ts
To install CLI tool for the current user one of these commands may be used (which places working directory at users
$HOME):
$ cd && npm install wsdl-to-ts
$ cd && yarn add wsdl-to-ts
To install a library as a dependency to your current npm project you enter your project directory as the current directory and run one of the following commands:
$ npm install --save wsdl-to-ts
$ yarn add wsdl-to-ts
If any more documentation is needed for library usage, other than the IDE completions; feel free to open an issue. Also take a look at the type definitions
Check version:
$ wsdl-to-ts --version
Generate typings for a WSDL located on an URI at the default output directory (multiple may be done at the same time by listing more on the command line):
$ cd /tmp
$ wsdl-to-ts "https://www.w3schools.com/xml/tempconvert.asmx?WSDL"
$ ls wsdl/**/*
wsdl/TempConvert/TempConvertSoap12.ts wsdl/TempConvert/TempConvertSoap.ts
The output directory may be changed to any directory using the
--outdir flag.
$ wsdl-to-ts --outdir="./some/other/dir" "https://www.w3schools.com/xml/tempconvert.asmx?WSDL"
--version - Display which version you are currently executing.
--outdir=SOME/DIR/PATH - Sets the path which will contain the type definitions.
--tslint=RULE0,RULE1,RULE2 - Enable specified rules in all generated files.
--tslint=false - Disables tslint in all generated files.
--tslint-disable=RULE0,RULE1,RULE2 - Disable specified rules in all generated files.