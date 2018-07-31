A CLI tool and library for nodejs to generate TypeScript typings from a WSDL service.

Installation

Installation is done either through npm or yarn.

Installation for Command Line usage

To install CLI tool globally run one of the following command as root or sudo:

$ npm install -g wsdl-to-ts $ yarn global add wsdl-to-ts

To install CLI tool for the current user one of these commands may be used (which places working directory at users $HOME ):

$ cd && npm install wsdl-to-ts $ cd && yarn add wsdl-to-ts

Installation for Library usage

To install a library as a dependency to your current npm project you enter your project directory as the current directory and run one of the following commands:

$ npm install --save wsdl-to-ts $ yarn add wsdl-to-ts

Usage

If any more documentation is needed for library usage, other than the IDE completions; feel free to open an issue. Also take a look at the type definitions

Usage for Command Line

Check version:

$ wsdl-to-ts --version

Generate typings for a WSDL located on an URI at the default output directory (multiple may be done at the same time by listing more on the command line):

$ cd /tmp $ wsdl-to-ts "https://www.w3schools.com/xml/tempconvert.asmx?WSDL" $ ls wsdl/**/* wsdl/TempConvert/TempConvertSoap12.ts wsdl/TempConvert/TempConvertSoap.ts

The output directory may be changed to any directory using the --outdir flag.

$ wsdl-to-ts --outdir= "./some/other/dir" "https://www.w3schools.com/xml/tempconvert.asmx?WSDL"

CLI flags