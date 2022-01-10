WebSocket cat.
This module needs to be installed globally so use the
-g flag when installing:
npm install -g wscat
Usage: wscat [options] (--listen <port> | --connect <url>)
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
--auth <username:password> add basic HTTP authentication header (--connect only)
--ca <ca> specify a Certificate Authority (--connect only)
--cert <cert> specify a Client SSL Certificate (--connect only)
--host <host> optional host
--key <key> specify a Client SSL Certificate's key (--connect only)
--max-redirects [num] maximum number of redirects allowed (--connect only) (default: 10)
--no-color run without color
--passphrase [passphrase] specify a Client SSL Certificate Key's passphrase (--connect only). If you don't
provide a value, it will be prompted for
--proxy <[protocol://]host[:port]> connect via a proxy. Proxy must support CONNECT method
--slash enable slash commands for control frames (/ping, /pong, /close [code [, reason]])
-c, --connect <url> connect to a WebSocket server
-H, --header <header:value> set an HTTP header. Repeat to set multiple (--connect only) (default: [])
-L, --location follow redirects (--connect only)
-l, --listen <port> listen on port
-n, --no-check do not check for unauthorized certificates
-o, --origin <origin> optional origin
-p, --protocol <version> optional protocol version
-P, --show-ping-pong print a notification when a ping or pong is received
-s, --subprotocol <protocol> optional subprotocol (default: [])
-w, --wait <seconds> wait given seconds after executing command
-x, --execute <command> execute command after connecting
-h, --help display help for command
$ wscat -c ws://websocket-echo.com
Connected (press CTRL+C to quit)
> hi there
< hi there
> are you a happy parrot?
< are you a happy parrot?