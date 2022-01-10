wscat

WebSocket cat.

Installation

This module needs to be installed globally so use the -g flag when installing:

npm install -g wscat

Usage

Usage : wscat [options] (--listen <port> | --connect <url>) Options: -V, provide a value , it will be prompted for -c, -H, -L, -l, -n, -o, -p, -P, -s, -w, -x, -h,

Example

wscat -c ws://websocket-echo.com Connected (press CTRL+C to quit) hi there < hi there are you a happy parrot? < are you a happy parrot?

License

MIT