Lightweight and isomorphic Web Socket lib with socket.io-like event handling, Promise-based requests, and channels.
Much like Socket.io, this library provides a protocol and API that sits on top
of native WebSockets. Rather than passing raw messages through the WebSocket
via
WebSocket.send(),
this library provides an RPC-like API that allows you to pass JSON data over
WebSockets and trigger event handlers on the remote end. There is also a
Promise-based request/response API, as well.
This library is isomorphic, so it can wrap WebSockets on the client (i.e. browser) or on a Node.js server using the ws library. You can get even fancier on the server side and utilize the ws-server-wrapper library (recommended).
Because lightweight is sometimes what you want. This library and its dependencies weigh under 3 KB when minified and gzipped!
This lib might be useful if you want some socket.io functionality (i.e. namespaces, event handling, etc.), but you don't want all of the engine.io transports. When using this library in conjunction with a library like ws, your real-time web application can be pretty darn lightweight without giving up some nice bare-bones functionality.
npm install ws-wrapper
WebSocketWrapper is a CommonJS module, so it works in Node.js and in the browser if you use a bundler like Browserify, Webpack, Parcel.js, or module-concat.
Check out the example-app for a sample chat application (recommended).
Note: This module uses ES6 classes. If you need this to work in IE or another old, decrepit browser, try using a code transpiler like Babel.
Note: This module uses
JSON.stringify to serialize data over the raw WebSocket
connection. This means that serializing circular references is not supported
out of the box.
// Use a bundler to make the next line of code "work" on the browser
const WebSocketWrapper = require("ws-wrapper");
// Create a new socket
var socket = new WebSocketWrapper(new WebSocket("ws://" + location.hostname) );
// Now use the WebSocketWrapper API... `socket.emit` for example
// See examples below...
Use ws-server-wrapper to wrap the WebSocketServer (recommended). See ws-server-wrapper README for more details.
If you don't want to use ws-server-wrapper, you can wrap the WebSocket once a new WebSocket connects like this:
const WebSocketServer = require("ws").Server
, WebSocketWrapper = require("ws-wrapper");
var wss = new WebSocketServer({port: 3000});
wss.on("connection", (socket) => {
socket = new WebSocketWrapper(socket);
// ...
});
No such libraries exist yet. :( Please create one, and let me know about it! I'll give you beer!
It's what you'd expect of an event handler API.
Call
on or
once to bind an event handler to the
wrapper or to a channel.
Call
emit to send an event.
Server-side Example (without using ws-server-wrapper):
const WebSocketServer = require("ws").Server
, WebSocketWrapper = require("ws-wrapper");
var wss = new WebSocketServer({port: 3000});
var sockets = new Set();
wss.on("connection", (socket) => {
var socket = new WebSocketWrapper(socket);
sockets.add(socket);
socket.on("msg", function(from, msg) {
// `this` refers to the WebSocketWrapper instance
console.log(`Received message from ${from}: ${msg}`);
// Relay message to all clients
sockets.forEach((socket) => {
socket.emit("msg", from, msg);
});
});
socket.on("disconnect", () => {
sockets.delete(socket);
});
});
Client-side Example:
// Use a bundler to make the next line of code "work" on the browser
const WebSocketWrapper = require("ws-wrapper");
// Establish connection
var socket = new WebSocketWrapper(
new WebSocket("ws://" + location.host)
);
// Add "msg" event handler
socket.on("msg", function(from, msg) {
console.log(`Received message from ${from}: ${msg}`);
});
// Emit "msg" event
socket.emit("msg", "my_name", "This is a test message");
Just like in socket.io, you can "namespace" your events using channels. When sending messages to multiple channels, the same WebSocket connection is reused, but the events are logically separated into their appropriate channels.
By default, calling
emit directly on a WebSocketWrapper instance will send
the message over the "default" channel. To send a message over a channel named
"foo", just call
socket.of("foo").emit("eventName", "yourData").
Event handlers can return values or Promises to respond to requests. The response is sent back to the remote end.
The example below shows the client requesting data from the server, but ws-wrapper also allows servers to request data from the client.
Server-side Example (without using ws-server-wrapper):
const fs = require("fs")
, WebSocketServer = require("ws").Server
, WebSocketWrapper = require("ws-wrapper");
var wss = new WebSocketServer({port: 3000});
var sockets = new Set();
wss.on("connection", (socket) => {
socket = new WebSocketWrapper(socket);
sockets.add(socket);
socket.on("userCount", () => {
// Return value is sent back to the client
return sockets.size;
});
socket.on("readFile", (path) => {
// We can return a Promise that eventually resolves
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// `path` should obviously be sanitized, but just go with it...
fs.readFile(path, (err, data) => {
// `err` or `data` are now sent back to the client
if(err)
reject(err);
else
resolve(data.toString("utf8") );
});
});
});
socket.on("disconnect", () => {
sockets.delete(socket);
});
});
Client-side Example:
// Assuming WebSocketWrapper is somehow available to this scope...
var socket = new WebSocketWrapper(
new WebSocket("ws://" + location.host)
);
var p = socket.request("userCount");
// `p` is a Promise that will resolve when the server responds...
p.then((count) => {
console.log("User count: " + count);
}).catch((err) => {
console.error("An error occurred while getting the user count:", err);
});
socket.request("readFile", "/etc/issue").then((data) => {
console.log("File contents:", data);
}).catch((err) => {
console.error("Error reading file:", err);
});
Class: WebSocketWrapper
A WebSocketWrapper simply wraps around a WebSocket to give you well-deserved functionality. :)
socket = new WebSocketWrapper(webSocketInstance[, options]);
Constructs a new WebSocketWrapper, and binds it to the native WebSocket instance.
webSocketInstance - the native WebSocket instance
options
debug - set to
true to print debugging messages to
console.log
errorToJSON - function to serialize Errors over the WebSocket. In
Node.js, the default is to send only the
message property of
the Error (for security reasons). Errors that occur on the
browser include all properties.
requestTimeout - maximum delay in ms. that the WebSocketWrapper
will wait until rejecting the Promise of a pending request.
Defaults to
null, which means that there will be no timeout.
This option is recommended for servers because clients who do
not fulfill pending requests can cause memory leaks.
Events
event - The (worthless) event from the native WebSocket instance
event - The Error event from the native WebSocket instance
event - The Message event
from the native WebSocket instance
data - The message data (same as
event.data)
event - The Close event
from the native WebSocket instance
wasOpen -
true if the "open" event was fired on the native WebSocket
instance before the "close" event was fired.
Note: The "special" events listed above are not sent over the WebSocket.
The EventEmitter-like API looks like this:
socket.on(eventName, listener)
Adds the
listener function to the end of the listeners array for the
event named
eventName. When an event or request matching the
eventName is received by the WebSocket, the
listener is called.
Values returned by the
listener callback are used to respond to
requests (see
socket.request). If the return value of the
listener
is a
Promise, the response to the request will be sent once the Promise
is resolved or rejected; otherwise, the return value of the
listener is
sent back to the remote end immediately.
If the inbound message is a simple event (see
socket.emit), the return
value of the
listener is ignored. It is also "safe" for the
listener
to return a
Promise even if the inbound message is a "simple" event. If
the returned
Promise is rejected, an unhandled rejection will not occur;
rather, the result of the Promise is just ignored.
If the
listener throws an Error, this Error will propagate up the stack
as expected, and if the inbound message was a request, the Error is sent
back to the remote end as a response rejection.
socket.once(eventName, listener)
Adds a one time
listener function for the event named
eventName.
socket.removeListener(eventName, listener)
Removes the specified
listener from the listener array for the event
named
eventName.
socket.removeAllListeners([eventName])
Removes all listeners, or those of the specified
eventName.
socket.eventNames()
Returns an array listing the events for which the emitter has registered
listeners.
socket.listeners(eventName)
Returns a copy of the array of listeners for the event named
eventName.
socket.emit(eventName[, ...args])
Sends an event down the WebSocket with the specified
eventName calling
all listeners for
eventName on the remote end, in the order they were
registered, passing the supplied arguments to each.
socket.request(eventName[, ...args])
Sends a request down the WebSocket with the specified
eventName and
returns a Promise
that will resolve once the remote event listener responds.
Note: While it is common design for only one event listener to exist on
the remote end, all listeners for
eventName on the remote end are called,
in the order they were registered, passing the supplied arguments to each.
Since Promises can only be resolved or rejected once, only the data from the
first event listener is used to generate the response for this request.
Note: If a request is sent, but there is no remote event listener to respond to the request, a response rejection is immediately sent back by the remote end.
socket.timeout(tempTimeoutInMs)
Temporarily sets the
requestTimeout to
tempTimeoutInMs for the next request
only. This returns
socket to allow chaining. Typical usage:
// The next request will be rejected if there is no response for 5 secs.
let promise = socket.timeout(5 * 1000).request("readFile", "/etc/issue");
The above EventEmitter functions like
on and
once are chainable (as
appropriate).
Channel API:
socket.of(channelName)
Returns the channel with the specified
channelName. Every channel has the
same EventEmitter-like API as described above for sending and handling
channel-specific events and requests. A channel also has a read-only
name
property.
Other methods and properties:
By default, the WebSocketWrapper provides a queue for data to be sent. Once the WebSocket is open, this queue is flushed until the connection is lost. The following methods allow one to re-bind a new WebSocket or clear the send queue.
socket.abort()
Clears the send queue for this WebSocketWrapper and rejects all Promises for
pending requests.
socket.bind(nativeWebSocket)
Binds this WebSocketWrapper to a new WebSocket. This can be useful when
socket reconnection logic needs to be implemented. Instead of creating a
new WebSocketWrapper each time a WebSocket is disconnected, one can simply
bind a new WebSocket to the WebSocketWrapper. In this way, data queued to
be sent while the connection was dead will be sent over the new WebSocket
passed to the
bind function.
socket.isConnecting - checks the native WebSocket
readyState and is
true
if and only if the state is CONNECTING.
socket.isConnected - checks the native WebSocket
readyState is
true
if and only if the state is CONNECTED.
socket.send(data)
If connected, calls the native WebSocket's
send method; otherwise, the
data is added to the WebSocketWrapper's send queue.
socket.disconnect()
Closes the native WebSocket
socket.set(key, value)
Saves user data specific to this WebSocketWrapper
socket.get(key)
Retrieves user data. See
socket.set(key, value) above.
WebSocketWrapper.MAX_SEND_QUEUE_SIZE
The maximum number of items allowed in the send queue. If a user tries to
send more messages than this number while a WebSocket is not connected,
errors will be thrown. Defaults to 10; changes affect all WebSocketWrapper
instances.
All data passed over the native WebSocket should be valid JSON, but this is not a hard requirement. ws-wrapper will try to parse a JSON string and determine the message type based on the properties in the parsed Object.
The following message types are defined by ws-wrapper:
Event Dispatch - Identified by an Object with
a key but no
i key.
The channel name is optional.
{
"c": "channel_name",
"a": ["event_name", "first_arg", "second_arg", "last_arg"]
}
The client or server can send events. Events are nothing more than an event name and some data, passed as arguments to the event handler.
Request - Identified by an Object with
a and
i keys where
i refers
to the unique request identifier. The channel name is optional.
{
"i": 123,
"c": "channel_name",
"a": ["event_name", "first_arg", "second_arg", "last_arg"]
}
The client or server can send a Request, which is essentially an Event that needs some sort of server Response.
Response (Resolution) - Identified by an Object with
i and
d keys
where
i is the request identifier and
d is the response data.
{
"i": 123,
"d": {"resolved": "data", "hello": "world"}
}
Response (Rejection) - Identified by an Object with
i and
e keys
where
i is the request identifier and
e is the error Object to be used
when rejecting the response Promise. If
_ is set, the
e Object is
converted into an Error instance upon receipt.
{
"i": 123,
"e": {"message": "error message"},
"_": 1
}
If the message received by the WebSocket is not valid JSON or if the parsed
Object does not match one of the above message types, then the message is
simply ignored by ws-wrapper. Also if the JSON message contains a
ws-wrapper
property with the value
false, the message will be ignored. This allows
other libraries to use the same WebSocket and send messages that will not be
processed by ws-wrapper.
ws-wrapper does not implement auto-reconnect functionality out of the box. For those who want it (almost everyone), I have written some sample code to show how easy it is to add.
How to implement auto-reconnect for ws-wrapper
If someone wants to make an npm package for the auto-reconnect feature, I'd be happy to list it here, but it will probably never be a core ws-wrapper feature.