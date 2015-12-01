Full implementation of the fs module on top of leveldb (except sync ops)

npm install level-filesystem

Current status

All async methods in the fs module are supported and well tested (including links!)

✓ fs .rmdir ( path , callback ) ✓ fs .mkdir ( path , [mode] , callback ) ✓ fs .readdir ( path , callback ) ✓ fs .stat ( path , callback ) ✓ fs .exists ( path , callback ) ✓ fs .chmod ( path , mode , callback ) ✓ fs .chown ( path , uid , gid , callback ) ✓ fs .rename ( oldPath , newPath , callback ) ✓ fs .realpath ( path , [cache] , callback ) ✓ fs .readFile ( filename , [options] , callback ) ✓ fs .writeFile ( filename , data , [options] , callback ) ✓ fs .appendFile ( filename , data , [options] , callback ) ✓ fs .utimes ( path , atime , mtime , callback ) ✓ fs .unlink ( path , callback ) ✓ fs .createReadStream ( path , [options] ) ✓ fs .createWriteStream ( path , [options] ) ✓ fs .truncate ( path , len , callback ) ✓ fs .watchFile ( filename , [options] , listener ) ✓ fs .unwatchFile ( filename , [listener] ) ✓ fs .watch ( filename , [options] , [listener] ) ✓ fs .fsync ( fd , callback ) ✓ fs .write ( fd , buffer , offset , length , position , callback ) ✓ fs .read ( fd , buffer , offset , length , position , callback ) ✓ fs .close ( fd , callback ) ✓ fs .open ( path , flags , [mode] , callback ) ✓ fs .futimes ( fd , atime , mtime , callback ) ✓ fs .fchown ( fd , uid , gid , callback ) ✓ fs .ftruncate ( fd , len , callback ) ✓ fs .fchmod ( fd , mode , callback ) ✓ fs .fstat ( fd , callback ) ✓ fs .lchown ( path , uid , gid , callback ) ✓ fs .lchmod ( path , mode , callback ) ✓ fs .symlink ( srcpath , dstpath , [type] , callback ) ✓ fs .lstat ( path , callback ) ✓ fs .readlink ( path , callback ) ✓ fs .link ( srcpath , dstpath , callback )

If any of the methods do not behave as you would expect please add a test case or open an issue.

Usage

var filesystem = require ( 'level-filesystem' ); var fs = filesystem(db); fs.mkdir( '/hello' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; fs.writeFile( '/hello/world.txt' , 'world' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; fs.readFile( '/hello/world.txt' , 'utf-8' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); }); });

Errors

When you get an error in a callback it is similar to what you get in Node core fs.

fs.mkdir( '/hello' , function ( ) { fs.mkdir( '/hello' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); }); fs.mkdir( '/hello' , function ( ) { fs.readFile( '/hello' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); }); ...

Relation to level-fs

The goal of this module is similar to level-fs and is probably gonna end up as a PR to that module. I decided to make this as a standalone module (for now) since adding proper directory support to level-fs turned out to be non-trivial (more or a less a complete rewrite).

License

MIT