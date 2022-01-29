openbase logo
ws-heartbeat

by York Yao
1.2.0

Server-side and client-side heartbeat library for ws and browser-side Websocket.

Downloads/wk

5K

5K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

install

npm i ws-heartbeat

client side usage

import { setWsHeartbeat } from "ws-heartbeat/client";
// import * as WebSocket from "ws";
const ws = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:8000");

setWsHeartbeat(ws, '{"kind":"ping"}');

options:

setWsHeartbeat(ws, '{"kind":"ping"}', {
    pingTimeout: 60000, // in 60 seconds, if no message accepted from server, close the connection.
    pingInterval: 25000, // every 25 seconds, send a ping message to the server.
});

server-side usage

import { setWsHeartbeat } from "ws-heartbeat/server";
import * as WebSocket from "ws";

const wss = new WebSocket.Server();

setWsHeartbeat(wss, (ws, data, binary) => {
    if (data === '{"kind":"ping"}') { // send pong if recieved a ping.
        ws.send('{"kind":"pong"}');
    }
});

options:

setWsHeartbeat(wss, (ws, data, flag) => {
    if (data === '{"kind":"ping"}') {
        ws.send('{"kind":"pong"}');
    }
}, 60000); // in 60 seconds, if no message accepted from client, close the connection.

