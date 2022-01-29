Server-side and client-side heartbeat library for ws and browser-side Websocket.

install

npm i ws-heartbeat

client side usage

import { setWsHeartbeat } from "ws-heartbeat/client" ; const ws = new WebSocket( "ws://localhost:8000" ); setWsHeartbeat(ws, '{"kind":"ping"}' );

options:

setWsHeartbeat(ws, '{"kind":"ping"}' , { pingTimeout: 60000 , pingInterval: 25000 , });

server-side usage

import { setWsHeartbeat } from "ws-heartbeat/server" ; import * as WebSocket from "ws" ; const wss = new WebSocket.Server(); setWsHeartbeat(wss, ( ws, data, binary ) => { if (data === '{"kind":"ping"}' ) { ws.send( '{"kind":"pong"}' ); } });

options: