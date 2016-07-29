wru is an essential general purpose test framework compatible with web environment, node.js, Rhino, and now PhantomJS too.
"use strict" directive which means no
with statements,
eval, or misused
this references
test,
assert,
async, and
log ... you already remember "all of them", isn't it?
Array.prototype.push = ... or
Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty = ...? not a problem!)
If you can't believe it check html, node.js, Rhino, or PhantomJS test and see how wru does work ;-)
wru is compatible with basically all possible browsers out there included IE5.5, IE6, IE7, IE8, IE9, IE10, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Webkit based, Mobile Browsers, and Opera.
On server side wru is compatible with latest node.js, Rhino, PhantomJS, and JavaScriptCore versions. I swear if I find an easy way to easily test Spider/Iron/JagerMonkey I will support them too.
The simplest way to test wru is to use template.html for web tests or template.js for node, rhino, and jsc tests or template.phantom.js for PhantomJS tests.
With these 3 options you don't even need to fork or download the entire repository ... but if you do that ...
From wru root directory, simply run these commands accordingly with what you want to test:
// node.js test
node test/test.js
// Rhino
java -jar builder/jar/js.jar test/test.js
// PhantomJS test
phantomjs test/phantom.js
// JavaScriptCore test
jsc test/test.js
// web (through Mac OSX but you can open test.html with any browser)
open test/test.html
PhantomJS supports tests for both plain JavaScript in a blank page, or any url adding it as argument.
// PhantomJS test on about:blank
phantomjs build/template.phantom.js
// PhantomJS test on any url
phantomjs build/template.phantom.js "http://yourwebsite.com"
PhantomJS tests should always starts when the DOM has been already parsed.
JavaScriptCore does not implement (yet) setTimeout and setInterval so it's not possible to test via
async() calls.
If you forked the project, you made some change, and you want to rebuild wru, this is all you have to do:
// still inside wru folder
python builder/build.py
// or now with node
node builder/build.js
After the build process is finished, no more than 3 seconds with forced waiting time included to read stats if build has been double-clicked, you should be able to run again the test for your own environment.
Please bear in mind JSbuilder.(js|py) works with node-js 0.4+ or Python < 3 (2.6 or 2.7 are fine) so be sure you have it (you should by default on Mac or Linux).
// probably all you need as "one shot" test
wru.test({
name: "Hello wru!",
test: function () {
wru.assert("it works!", 1);
}
});
// for multiple tests ... pass an Array
wru.test([{
name: "test #1",
setup: function () {
// setup before the test
},
test: function () {
// async test example
setTimeout(wru.async(function () {
wru.assert("executed", true);
}), 1000);
},
teardown: function () {
// clean up after the test
}
},{
name: "test #2",
test: function () {
// do other stuf here
}
}]);
To know more about wru possibilities ... please keep reading ;-)
There are truly few things you need to know, and even less properties you need to configure!
test(object) or
test([object, ..., object]) to execute one or more tests. A generic test object may have one or more properties:
test property, as function, to execute the test with one or more
wru.assert() or
wru.async() calls. optional but recommended
name or
description property, as string, to have visual knowledge of the current test optional
setup property, as function, that will be executed right before the test: optional
teardown property, as function, that will be executed right after the test: optopnal
assert("description", truishOrFalsyValue) to manually assert whatever you want where description is optional (but suggested) and the assertion is compatible with truish or falsy values. You are in charge of strictly compared results if necessary by === operator, nothing new to learn here
async("description", callback, timeout) to tell wru that a test will be executed at some point later and where both description and timeout are optionals
log(anything, forceFallback) the equivalent of console.log(obj) where supported, the equivalent of alert() or print() if the forceFallback flag is set to true (or better, truish)
random, as
true or
false, to make tests order execution random (by default
false)
node on web version only to set a different node from the default one (which is an element with
id == "wru"or the
document.body or the
document.documentElement if
body is not present yet)
Each test can be either an object or, if you are that lazy typer, a function.
name as test title or test name, if the test is a function the function name (expression or declared) will be used where available, anonymous otherwise.
setup as function to do something before the test is executed. Bear in mind every test will receive a freshly baked object as argument, from setup, to test, and teardown, the same object. Use it if you need.
test as function to execute if the test is not a function itself. Receives the shared object per test as first argument.
teardown as function to do something after the test is executed. Receives the same shared object setup and test receive as argument.
following a list of explained tasks that are possible with wru
Every test may have one or more
wru.assert() calls inside. The method itself accepts one or two arguments. Following a sequence of valid operations.
// the test object ...
{
name: "existance test",
test: function () {
// example only: if next property is not
// null, undefined, 0, false, "", or NaN
// the assertion will pass the test
wru.assert("callback exists", window.onload);
// if necessary, assertion can be strict without problems
wru.assert(
"it is a callback",
typeof window.onload === "function"
);
// the description is visually useful
// if the test fails but it's not mandatory
// next example is still valid, no description
wru.assert("isArray" in Array);
// if a condition supposes to be truish
// wru.assert can make test life easier
// returning the asserted value
if (wru.assert("defineProperty" in Object)) {
wru.assert(
Object.defineProperty({}, "_", {value: true})._
);
}
}
}
Every test is performed synchronously unless there is one or more
wru.async() calls. In latter case all tests after the current one will be waiting for the asynchronous call to be executed.
When it happens, if the asynchronous call performed one or more assertions, the framework keep going without requiring any extra step: is that easy!
// the test object ...
{
name: "load content",
test: function () {
// asynchronous test example
// this will be synchronous
wru.assert("condition accepted", true);
// this will be asynchronous
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest;
xhr.open("get", "file.txt", true);
xhr.onreadystatechange = wru.async(function () {
if (this.readyState === 4) {
// only on readyState 4 there is an assertion
wru.assert("text is not empty", this.responseText.length);
// if necessary, async call can be nested
setTimeout(wru.async(function () {
wru.assert(
"DOM changed in the meanwhile",
docment.body.innerHTML != storedLayout
);
}, 500));
}
});
xhr.send(null);
// this will be performed regardless
wru.assert("something else to check", 1);
}
}
In above example, the
onreadystatechange function may be executed many times on different
readyState. The wru logic cannot care less about it since an asynchronous callback is considered done when at least one assertion has been performed.
If this does not happen the internal
TIMEOUT constant, by default 10 seconds, will kill the procedure.
You have to admit there is no reason to create an asynchronous test without performing some assertion inside the callback ... and this is where wru is smart.
If many assertions have been defined and one of them is not reached is most likely because there was an error or a failure in the test.
wru tracks all tests without problems so forget things such
lib.expectedAssertions(3) and "friends" ... you really may not need that!
If needed, every
setup,
test, or
teardown function will receive a "freshly new backed" object for the current test.
This can be handy to store some reference or value on
setup, use them during the
test, and drop them during the
teardown if necessary.
// the test object ...
{
name: "tmp object all over",
setup: function (tmp) {
tmp.global = window;
tmp.global.random = Math.random();
},
test: function (tmp) {
wru.assert(
tmp.global === window // true
);
wru.assert(
typeof tmp.global.random == "number" // true again
);
},
teardown: function (tmp) {
delete tmp.global.random;
delete tmp.global;
}
}
wru is based on javascript-builder which is able to aggregate distributed files in order to produce the final library/framework even if the source/JS logic is split in more files.
This is the wru case, where some file is dedicated for web environment rather than console/shell one. If you fork the project and you make some change/improvement, first of all let me know :-), secondly remember to re-build the script. This is the list of files actually created by wru build process inside the build folder:
wru.debug() stripped out
wru.debug() stripped out
wru.debug() is a method used to export, track, test, or change internals. You should never use this method unless strictly necessary but it's there for debugging purpose.
wru.debug() is automatically removed from built versions so that no evaluation of internals can be possible.
If you want to have an overall view of the framework check already built output since if not familiar with this build process it may be hard at the beginning.
This is the HTML version, and this is the console one, you will notice things make sense there since the order is specified in the build.py file.
Please remember all you have to do to build wru is this call in the wru project root
python builder/build.py
Other tests frameworks may offer more than what wru does but this rarely comes for free. Some of them may have such complicated/articulated logic that it may happens is the test framework itself that's failing rather than your code. Also you need to read a lot of documentation and most likely to obtain something already possible with wru. I am not saying wru is the best test framework out there, I am just saying you should consider your requirements before you chose a test framework ;-) In any case, wru aim is to make any sort of test simplified and under control.
As example: "do you really need so much 'magic' to perform these tasks?"
// rather than specify expected arguments
// via magic/complicated operations
function (a, b, c) {
wru.assert("received numbers",
typeof a == "number"
&&
typeof b == "number"
&&
typeof c == "number"
);
}
// rather than specify returned values
// via magic/complicated operations
wru.assert(typeof callbac() != "undefined");
// did you know the console object
// may have already an assert() method
// since that's basically all you need?
wru.assert(
"if true, I can get rid of wru since all I need is 'assert'",
"assert" in console
);
// the only reason wru may be handy is the
// cross platform/environment compatibility
// and its async method interlaced with
// current environment layout (HTML or shell/console/bash)
wru.assert("oh come on but this is so easy!", 1);
Just give it a try ;-)
wru core functionality is exactly the same in both environments ... it cannot be easier to maintain, imo. However, there are few substantial differences between HTML results and those shown in the console
stdout
[OK] if successful,
[FAILURE] if failed,
[ERROR] if cryptical (e.g. unmanaged exceptions)
Sure you do :-)
// just create a simple wrapper before your tests
// to fully automate the procedure
wru.test = (function (test) {
// we got a closure here, do whaveter you want!
function whateverSetupIsNeeded(tmp) {
// do setup stuff
}
return function (testObjects) {
// be sure it's an array, convert otherwise
testObjects = [].conca(testObjects);
// per each object
for (var
// reassign the setup if present
reassign = function (setup) {
testObjects[i].setup = function (tmp) {
whateverSetupIsNeeded(tmp);
setup && setup(tmp);
};
},
i = testObjects.length; i--;
reassign(testObjects[i].setup)
);
// invoke wru.test() which is self bound
test(list);
// that's pretty much it
};
}(wru.test));
Similar technique if you need same teardown call per each test.
The cool part is that being simple, wru is also highly customizable. Please keep an eye in the solutions.html file. I will try to update it as soon as some request or edge case comes up.
If you think wru is too simple, you still have a chance to improve it wrapping its basic methods and create something wonderful out of it. Arguments automations? Returned values? Expected number of calls per callback?
The wru cross environment core is easy to hack for anybody, check wru.js and your are already half way through ;-)
wru general purpose test framework and the rest of the project is under Mit Style License
Copyright (C) 2011 by Andrea Giammarchi, @WebReflection
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.
If you check the built source you will realize that a
wru.test() lifecycle is between a call to internal
isGonnaBeLegen() function, passing through the
waitForIt variable if some asynchronous call has been required, and ending up into the
Dary() callback.
I know you don't care but at least now you know how is the
wru.test() lifecycle :{D