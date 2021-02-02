Prepare command line arguments and parse the output of the wrk load testing tool
var wrk = require('wrk');
var conns = 1;
var results = [];
function benchmark() {
if (conns === 100) {
return console.log(results);
}
conns++;
wrk({
threads: 1,
connections: conns,
duration: '10s',
printLatency: true,
headers: { cookie: 'JSESSIONID=abcd' },
url: 'http://localhost:3000/'
}, function(err, out) {
results.push(out);
benchmark();
});
}
benchmark();
Options:
threads
connections
duration
printLatency
headers: object with additional request headers
url: target url
path: path to wrk binary (default is "wrk")
debug: print the output of
wrk to stdout
execOptions: options that will be directly passed through to the
child_process.exec of wrk
Callback parameters: (err, wrkResults)
wrkResults always has:
Has these if
printLatency is enabled
And sometimes has (only if they exist):
With npm do:
npm install wrk
MIT