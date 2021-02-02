openbase logo
wrk

wrk

by Andrey Sidorov
1.2.1

wrk load testing tool node wrapper

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-wrk

Prepare command line arguments and parse the output of the wrk load testing tool

example

var wrk = require('wrk');

var conns = 1;
var results = [];

function benchmark() {
  if (conns === 100) {
    return console.log(results);
  }
  conns++;
  wrk({
    threads: 1,
    connections: conns,
    duration: '10s',
    printLatency: true,
    headers: { cookie: 'JSESSIONID=abcd' },
    url: 'http://localhost:3000/'
  }, function(err, out) {
     results.push(out);
     benchmark();
  });
}
benchmark();

Options:

  • threads
  • connections
  • duration
  • printLatency
  • headers: object with additional request headers
  • url: target url
  • path: path to wrk binary (default is "wrk")
  • debug: print the output of wrk to stdout
  • execOptions: options that will be directly passed through to the child_process.exec of wrk

Callback parameters: (err, wrkResults)

wrkResults always has:

  • transferPerSec
  • requestsPerSec
  • requestsTotal
  • durationActual
  • transferTotal
  • latencyAvg
  • latencyStdev
  • latencyStdevPerc
  • latencyMax
  • rpsAvg
  • rpsMax
  • rpsStdev
  • rpsStdevPerc

Has these if printLatency is enabled

  • latency50
  • latency75
  • latency90
  • latency99

And sometimes has (only if they exist):

  • connectErrors
  • readErrors
  • writeErrors
  • timeoutErrors
  • non2xx3xx

install

With npm do:

npm install wrk

see also

HTTPerf.js

license

MIT

