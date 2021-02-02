Prepare command line arguments and parse the output of the wrk load testing tool

example

var wrk = require ( 'wrk' ); var conns = 1 ; var results = []; function benchmark ( ) { if (conns === 100 ) { return console .log(results); } conns++; wrk({ threads : 1 , connections : conns, duration : '10s' , printLatency : true , headers : { cookie : 'JSESSIONID=abcd' }, url : 'http://localhost:3000/' }, function ( err, out ) { results.push(out); benchmark(); }); } benchmark();

Options:

threads

connections

duration

printLatency

headers : object with additional request headers

: object with additional request headers url : target url

: target url path : path to wrk binary (default is "wrk")

: path to wrk binary (default is "wrk") debug : print the output of wrk to stdout

: print the output of to stdout execOptions : options that will be directly passed through to the child_process.exec of wrk

Callback parameters: (err, wrkResults)

wrkResults always has:

transferPerSec

requestsPerSec

requestsTotal

durationActual

transferTotal

latencyAvg

latencyStdev

latencyStdevPerc

latencyMax

rpsAvg

rpsMax

rpsStdev

rpsStdevPerc

Has these if printLatency is enabled

latency50

latency75

latency90

latency99

And sometimes has (only if they exist):

connectErrors

readErrors

writeErrors

timeoutErrors

non2xx3xx

install

With npm do:

npm install wrk

license

MIT