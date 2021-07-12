Convert numbers to words - their written form.
With npm:
npm install --save written-number
With bower:
bower install written-number
var writtenNumber = require('written-number');
writtenNumber(1234); // => 'one thousand two hundred and thirty-four'
writtenNumber.defaults.lang = 'es';
writtenNumber(4758); // => 'cuatro mil setecientos cincuenta y ocho'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'fr'}); // => 'mille deux cent trente-quatre'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'es'}); // => 'mil doscientos treinta y cuatro'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'az'}); // => 'min iki yüz otuz dörd'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'pt'}); // => 'mil duzentos e trinta e quatro'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'ar'}); // => 'ألف ومائتان وأربعة وثلاثون'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'eo'}); // => 'mil ducent tridek kvar'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'vi'}); // => 'một ngàn hai trăm và ba mươi bốn'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'uk'}); // => 'одна тисяча двісті тридцять чотири'
writtenNumber(1234, {lang: 'id'}); // => 'seribu dua ratus tiga puluh empat'
noAnd - Defaults to
false. Determines whether to use a separator. The
separator is internationalized.
lang - Could be
string or
object. Defaults to
'en'. Determines which
language to use. An i18n configuration object may be passed to support
external language definitions.
Currently supported languages are:
|Language
lang
|English
en
|Portuguese (Brazil)
pt
|Portuguese (Portugal)
ptPT
|Spanish
es
|French
fr
|Esperanto
eo
|Vietnamese
vi
|Arabic
ar
|Azerbaijan
az
|Turkish
tr
|English (Indian)
enIndian
|Ukrainian
uk
|Indonesian
id
|Russian
ru
Each language has its own unique grammar exceptions. You can create your own language.json file in the folder "i18n" and give writtenNumber support for it. I don't think the current scheme and logic cover all the cases, but may be cover some.
The following parameters have been used for the currently available languages:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Examples
useLongScale
|boolean
|Indicates if it uses long or short scale.
|This differs the meaning of the words
billion,
trillion and so on.
baseSeparator
|string
|Separates the base cardinal numbers.
|29 -> twenty
-eight. Spanish uses the connector " y "
unitSeparator
|string
|Separates the units from the last base cardinal numbers.
|1234 -> one thousand two hundred and thirty-four
allSeparator
|string
|Separates all cardinals, not only the last one.
|1125 -> ألف ومائة وخمسة وعشرون
base
|Object
|Base cardinals numbers. Numbers that have unique names and are used to build others.
alternativeBase
|Object
|Alternative versions of base cardinals numbers for usage with specific units. These bases will be treated as an extension for the default
base.
"alternativeBase": { "feminine": {"1":"одна","2":"дві"} }
units
|Array
|A list of number units (string or Object). Gives support to singular, dual an plural units. Check the Object parameters below.
unitExceptions
|Object
|Sometimes grammar exceptions affect the base cardinal joined to the unit. You can set specific exceptions to any base cardinal number.
|Converting 1232000 in Spanish: Without Exception (Wrong): -> uno millón doscientos treinta y dos mil With Exception: -> un millón doscientos treinta y dos mil
A
unit can be:
"hundred"
|Unit parameter
|Description
|e.g. of languages
singular
|One element.
|All
dual
|Two elements.
ar
plural
|Two or more elements. (or 3 or more)
|All
few
|Between 2 and 4 including.
uk
useAlternativeBase
|Overwrites default
base.
uk
useBaseInstead
|Use the base cardinal number instead.
es,
hu,
pt
useBaseException
|Specify with which unit (1 to 9) you don't want to use the base, and instead use the regular behavior.
es,
hu,
pt
avoidPrefixException
|Units not using the base cardinal number prefix for unit 1.
id,
tr,
it
avoidInNumberPlural
|Units not using the plural form with trailing numbers other than 0.
fr
restrictedPlural
|Plural only for 3 to 10. Singular if >= 11.
ar
useSingularEnding
|Use singular form for numbers ending with 1.
uk
useFewEnding
|Use few form for numbers ending with 2, 3 or 4.
uk
avoidEndingRules
|Plural form used instead of
useSingularEnding and
useFewEnding
uk
Do your changes and submit a PR. If you've write access and want to bump the version, run
mversion [major|minor|patch] -m. That'll bump both
bower.json and
package.json.
This code is licensed under the MIT license for Pedro Tacla Yamada. For more information, please refer to the LICENSE file.