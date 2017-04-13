Write YAML. Converts JSON to YAML writes it to the specified file.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save write-yaml
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add write-yaml
Add to your javascript/node.js application with the following line of code:
var yaml = require('write-yaml');
var data = {language: 'node_js', node_js: ['0.10', '0.11']};
yaml('.travis.yml', data, function(err) {
// do stuff with err
});
Would write
.travis.yml to disk with the following contents:
language: node_js
node_js:
- "0.10"
- "0.11"
yaml.sync('.travis.yml', data);
Would write
.travis.yml to disk with the following contents:
language: node_js
node_js:
- "0.10"
- "0.11"
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
