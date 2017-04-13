openbase logo
write-yaml

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Basic node.js utility for converting JSON to YAML and writing formatting YAML files to disk.

Readme

write-yaml NPM version NPM monthly downloads Linux Build Status

Write YAML. Converts JSON to YAML writes it to the specified file.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save write-yaml

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add write-yaml

Usage

Add to your javascript/node.js application with the following line of code:

var yaml = require('write-yaml');

async

var data = {language: 'node_js', node_js: ['0.10', '0.11']};

yaml('.travis.yml', data, function(err) {
  // do stuff with err
});

Would write .travis.yml to disk with the following contents:

language: node_js
node_js:
  - "0.10"
  - "0.11"

sync

yaml.sync('.travis.yml', data);

Would write .travis.yml to disk with the following contents:

language: node_js
node_js:
  - "0.10"
  - "0.11"

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
12jonschlinkert
2shinnn

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.5.0, on April 12, 2017.

