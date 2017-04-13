Write YAML. Converts JSON to YAML writes it to the specified file.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save write-yaml

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add write-yaml

Usage

Add to your javascript/node.js application with the following line of code:

var yaml = require ( 'write-yaml' );

async

var data = { language : 'node_js' , node_js : [ '0.10' , '0.11' ]}; yaml( '.travis.yml' , data, function ( err ) { });

Would write .travis.yml to disk with the following contents:

language: node_js node_js: - "0.10" - "0.11"

sync

yaml.sync( '.travis.yml' , data);

Would write .travis.yml to disk with the following contents:

language: node_js node_js: - "0.10" - "0.11"

About

