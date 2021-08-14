Write a package.json file

Writes atomically and creates directories for you as needed. Sorts dependencies when writing. Preserves the indentation if the file already exists.

Install

$ npm install write -pkg

Usage

import path from 'node:path' ; import {writePackage} from 'write-pkg' ; await writePackage({ foo : true }); console .log( 'done' ); await writePackage(path.join( 'unicorn' , 'package.json' ), { foo : true }); console .log( 'done' );

API

Returns a Promise .

path

Type: string \ Default: process.cwd()

The path to where the package.json file should be written or its directory.

options

Type: object

normalize

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Remove empty dependencies , devDependencies , optionalDependencies and peerDependencies objects.

write-pkg for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of write-pkg and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Related