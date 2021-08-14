Write a
package.jsonfile
Writes atomically and creates directories for you as needed. Sorts dependencies when writing. Preserves the indentation if the file already exists.
$ npm install write-pkg
import path from 'node:path';
import {writePackage} from 'write-pkg';
await writePackage({foo: true});
console.log('done');
await writePackage(path.join('unicorn', 'package.json'), {foo: true});
console.log('done');
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
The path to where the
package.json file should be written or its directory.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Remove empty
dependencies,
devDependencies,
optionalDependencies and
peerDependencies objects.
Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
The maintainers of write-pkg and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.
package.json file