openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wjf

write-json-file

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Stringify and write JSON to a file atomically

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3M

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

write-json-file

Stringify and write JSON to a file atomically

Creates directories for you as needed.

Install

$ npm install write-json-file

Usage

import {writeJsonFile} from 'write-json-file';

await writeJsonFile('foo.json', {foo: true});

API

writeJsonFile(filePath, data, options?)

Returns a Promise.

writeJsonFile.sync(filePath, data, options?)

options

Type: object

indent

Type: string | number\ Default: '\t'

Indentation as a string or number of spaces.

Pass in undefined for no formatting.

detectIndent

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Detect indentation automatically if the file exists.

sortKeys

Type: boolean | Function\ Default: false

Sort the keys recursively.

Optionally pass in a compare function.

replacer

Type: Function

Passed into JSON.stringify.

mode

Type: number\ Default: 0o666

The mode used when writing the file.

write-json-file for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of write-json-file and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial