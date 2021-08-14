Stringify and write JSON to a file atomically

Creates directories for you as needed.

Install

$ npm install write - json -file

Usage

import {writeJsonFile} from 'write-json-file' ; await writeJsonFile( 'foo.json' , { foo : true });

API

Returns a Promise .

options

Type: object

indent

Type: string | number \ Default: '\t'

Indentation as a string or number of spaces.

Pass in undefined for no formatting.

detectIndent

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Detect indentation automatically if the file exists.

sortKeys

Type: boolean | Function \ Default: false

Sort the keys recursively.

Optionally pass in a compare function.

replacer

Type: Function

Passed into JSON.stringify .

mode

Type: number \ Default: 0o666

The mode used when writing the file.

