Stringify and write JSON to a file atomically
Creates directories for you as needed.
$ npm install write-json-file
import {writeJsonFile} from 'write-json-file';
await writeJsonFile('foo.json', {foo: true});
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
object
Type:
string | number\
Default:
'\t'
Indentation as a string or number of spaces.
Pass in
undefined for no formatting.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Detect indentation automatically if the file exists.
Type:
boolean | Function\
Default:
false
Sort the keys recursively.
Optionally pass in a
compare function.
Type:
Function
Passed into
JSON.stringify.
Type:
number\
Default:
0o666
The mode used when writing the file.
