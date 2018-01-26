Write a JSON file to disk, also creates intermediate directories in the destination path if they don't already exist.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save write-json

Usage

var writeJson = require ( 'write-json' ); writeJson( 'foo.json' , { abc : 'xyz' }, function ( err ) { }); writeJson.sync( 'foo.json' , { abc : 'xyz' });

JSON.stringify arguments All methods support the same arguments as JSON.stringify (note that if you want to pass a replacer function to writeJson - the main export, you must pass the replacer on an options object) writeJson( 'foo.json' , { abc : 'xyz' }, null , 2 , function ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err); }); writeJson.sync( 'foo.json' , { abc : 'xyz' }, null , 2 ); options Or as an options object: var options = { replacer : function ( key, value ) { if ( typeof value === 'string' ) { return undefined ; } return value; }, indent : 2 }; writeJson( 'foo.json' , { abc : 'xyz' }, options, function ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err); }); writeJson.sync( 'actual/test.json' , expected, options);

API

Calls JSON.stringify on the given value then asynchronously writes the result to a file, replacing the file if it already exists and creating any intermediate directories if they don't already exist. Returns a promise if a callback function is not passed.

Params

filepath {string} : Destination file path

: Destination file path value {object} : Value to stringify.

: Value to stringify. options {object} : Options to pass to JSON.stringify

: Options to pass to JSON.stringify callback {Function} : (optional) If no callback is provided, a promise is returned.

: (optional) If no callback is provided, a promise is returned. returns {undefined}

Example

var writeJson = require ( 'write' ); var pkg = { name : 'write-json' }; writeJson( 'foo.json' , pkg, function ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err); }); writeJson( 'foo.json' , pkg, null , 2 , function ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err); }); writeJson( 'foo.json' , pkg, { indent : 2 , replacer : function ( value ) { if ( typeof value === 'string' ) { return undefined ; } return value; } }, function ( err ) { if (err) console .log(err); });

The promise version of writeFile. Returns a promise.

Params

filepath {String} : Destination file path

: Destination file path value {any} : The value to stringify

: The value to stringify options {object} : Options to pass to JSON.stringify

: Options to pass to JSON.stringify returns {Promise}

Example

var writeJson = require ( 'write' ); writeJson.promise( 'package.json' , { name : 'write-json' }) .then( function ( ) { });

The synchronous version of writeFile. Returns undefined.

Params

filepath {String} : Destination file path

: Destination file path value {any} : The value to stringify

: The value to stringify options {object} : Options to pass to JSON.stringify

: Options to pass to JSON.stringify returns {undefined}

Example

var writeJson = require ( 'write' ); writeJson.sync( 'package.json' , { name : 'write-json' });

The stream version of writeFile. Returns a new WriteStream object.

Params

filepath {string|Buffer|integer} : filepath or file descriptor.

: filepath or file descriptor. options {object} : Options to pass to mkdirp and [fs.createWriteStream][fs]{#fs_fs_createwritestream_path_options}

: Options to pass to mkdirp and [fs.createWriteStream][fs]{#fs_fs_createwritestream_path_options} returns {Stream}: Returns a new WriteStream object. (See Writable Stream).

Example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var writeJson = require ( 'write' ); fs.createReadStream( 'defaults.json' ) .pipe(writeJson.stream( 'package.json' )) .on( 'close' , function ( ) { });

Release history

Changed

The main function now returns a promise if no callback is passed

Added

Fixed

Make sure JSON.stringify receives all intended arguments

About

