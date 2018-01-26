Write a JSON file to disk, also creates intermediate directories in the destination path if they don't already exist.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save write-json
var writeJson = require('write-json');
// async
writeJson('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'}, function(err) {
// do stuff with err
});
// sync
writeJson.sync('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'});
All methods support the same arguments as JSON.stringify (note that if you want to pass a replacer function to
writeJson - the main export, you must pass the replacer on an options object)
// async
writeJson('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'}, null, 2, function(err) {
if (err) console.log(err);
});
// sync
writeJson.sync('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'}, null, 2);
Or as an options object:
var options = {
replacer: function(key, value) {
// filter out properties
if (typeof value === 'string') {
return undefined;
}
return value;
},
indent: 2
};
// async
writeJson('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'}, options, function(err) {
if (err) console.log(err);
});
// sync
writeJson.sync('actual/test.json', expected, options);
Calls
JSON.stringify on the given
value then asynchronously writes the result to a file, replacing the file if it already exists and creating any intermediate directories if they don't already exist. Returns a promise if a callback function is not passed.
Params
filepath {string}: Destination file path
value {object}: Value to stringify.
options {object}: Options to pass to JSON.stringify
callback {Function}: (optional) If no callback is provided, a promise is returned.
returns {undefined}
Example
var writeJson = require('write');
var pkg = {name: 'write-json'};
writeJson('foo.json', pkg, function(err) {
if (err) console.log(err);
});
// pass options to JSON.stringify explicitly
writeJson('foo.json', pkg, null, 2, function(err) {
if (err) console.log(err);
});
// pass options to JSON.stringify as an object
// (since this method returns a promise if no callback is passed,
// if you want to pass a replacer function to JSON.stringify, it
// must be passed on an options object)
writeJson('foo.json', pkg, {
indent: 2,
replacer: function(value) {
// filter out properties
if (typeof value === 'string') {
return undefined;
}
return value;
}
}, function(err) {
if (err) console.log(err);
});
The promise version of writeFile. Returns a promise.
Params
filepath {String}: Destination file path
value {any}: The value to stringify
options {object}: Options to pass to JSON.stringify
returns {Promise}
Example
var writeJson = require('write');
writeJson.promise('package.json', {name: 'write-json'})
.then(function() {
// do stuff
});
The synchronous version of writeFile. Returns undefined.
Params
filepath {String}: Destination file path
value {any}: The value to stringify
options {object}: Options to pass to JSON.stringify
returns {undefined}
Example
var writeJson = require('write');
writeJson.sync('package.json', {name: 'write-json'});
The stream version of writeFile. Returns a new WriteStream object.
Params
filepath {string|Buffer|integer}: filepath or file descriptor.
options {object}: Options to pass to mkdirp and [fs.createWriteStream][fs]{#fs_fs_createwritestream_path_options}
returns {Stream}: Returns a new WriteStream object. (See Writable Stream).
Example
var fs = require('fs');
var writeJson = require('write');
fs.createReadStream('defaults.json')
.pipe(writeJson.stream('package.json'))
.on('close', function() {
// do stuff
});
