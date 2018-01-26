openbase logo
write-json

by Jon Schlinkert
3.0.1 (see all)

Write a JSON to file disk, also creates directories in the dest path if they don't already exist.

Readme

Write a JSON file to disk, also creates intermediate directories in the destination path if they don't already exist.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save write-json

Usage

var writeJson = require('write-json'); 

// async
writeJson('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'}, function(err) {
  // do stuff with err
});

// sync
writeJson.sync('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'});
JSON.stringify

arguments

All methods support the same arguments as JSON.stringify (note that if you want to pass a replacer function to writeJson - the main export, you must pass the replacer on an options object)

// async
writeJson('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'}, null, 2, function(err) {
  if (err) console.log(err);
});

// sync
writeJson.sync('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'}, null, 2);

options

Or as an options object:

var options = {
  replacer: function(key, value) {
    // filter out properties
    if (typeof value === 'string') {
      return undefined;
    }
    return value;
  },
  indent: 2
};

// async
writeJson('foo.json', {abc: 'xyz'}, options, function(err) {
  if (err) console.log(err);
});

// sync
writeJson.sync('actual/test.json', expected, options);

API

writeJson

Calls JSON.stringify on the given value then asynchronously writes the result to a file, replacing the file if it already exists and creating any intermediate directories if they don't already exist. Returns a promise if a callback function is not passed.

Params

  • filepath {string}: Destination file path
  • value {object}: Value to stringify.
  • options {object}: Options to pass to JSON.stringify
  • callback {Function}: (optional) If no callback is provided, a promise is returned.
  • returns {undefined}

Example

var writeJson = require('write');
var pkg = {name: 'write-json'};

writeJson('foo.json', pkg, function(err) {
  if (err) console.log(err);
});

// pass options to JSON.stringify explicitly
writeJson('foo.json', pkg, null, 2, function(err) {
  if (err) console.log(err);
});

// pass options to JSON.stringify as an object
// (since this method returns a promise if no callback is passed,
// if you want to pass a replacer function to JSON.stringify, it
// must be passed on an options object)
writeJson('foo.json', pkg, {
  indent: 2,
  replacer: function(value) {
    // filter out properties
    if (typeof value === 'string') {
      return undefined;
    }
    return value;
  }
}, function(err) {
  if (err) console.log(err);
});

.promise

The promise version of writeFile. Returns a promise.

Params

  • filepath {String}: Destination file path
  • value {any}: The value to stringify
  • options {object}: Options to pass to JSON.stringify
  • returns {Promise}

Example

var writeJson = require('write');
writeJson.promise('package.json', {name: 'write-json'})
  .then(function() {
    // do stuff
  });

.sync

The synchronous version of writeFile. Returns undefined.

Params

  • filepath {String}: Destination file path
  • value {any}: The value to stringify
  • options {object}: Options to pass to JSON.stringify
  • returns {undefined}

Example

var writeJson = require('write');
writeJson.sync('package.json', {name: 'write-json'});

.stream

The stream version of writeFile. Returns a new WriteStream object.

Params

  • filepath {string|Buffer|integer}: filepath or file descriptor.
  • options {object}: Options to pass to mkdirp and [fs.createWriteStream][fs]{#fs_fs_createwritestream_path_options}
  • returns {Stream}: Returns a new WriteStream object. (See Writable Stream).

Example

var fs = require('fs');
var writeJson = require('write');
fs.createReadStream('defaults.json')
  .pipe(writeJson.stream('package.json'))
  .on('close', function() {
    // do stuff
  });

Release history

v2.0.0 - 2017-07-10

Changed

  • The main function now returns a promise if no callback is passed

Added

v1.0.0 - 2017-04-12

Fixed

  • Make sure JSON.stringify receives all intended arguments

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on January 26, 2018.

