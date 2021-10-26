🚀 Wright

Hot Module Reloading: at the Virtual Machine level

Compatible with any framework (or no framework at all)

Patches your JS, CSS and Static Assets on change without losing app state

Uses the Chrome Debugger Protocol to replace the source files in the VM

Convenient CLI/JS API for lightweight build systems / npm scripts

Fallback to regular refresh in all other browsers

Quick start

Wright was built to be able to plugin to various developer setups, and due to that it will have to be set up in many different ways. The quickest way to start is to open a terminal, cd to your project directory.

Then start wright by pointing either to your main .html entry point

wright index .html

or a url if you already have a dev server.

wright http://localhost:3000

From there on you can add extra options to benefit from wrights complete functionality.

Framework Support

Wright is framework agnostic because the code patching happens at the VM level.

Wright has been tested with many frameworks, and there are plenty of examples to help get you started.

Tested successfully with:

VanillaJs

React

Mithril

Rollup

Browserify

Webpack

Stylus

postcss

And should also work awesomely with candylize, fragmentor, pistontulastic or anything else you can throw at it 👍

Currently works with Chrome, tested on OSX & Windows 10.

Wright automatically watches any resource (js, css, image, font) that is loaded in the browser, and hot reloads it when it changes.

Getting started

Wright can start a server for you using a specified index.html file or a boilerplate html where your js & css will be injected into.

It can also take a url to an existing server and inject js & css in to that.

CLI API

npm install -g wright

Using wright as a cli makes it easy to get started right away or to set up your project with npm scripts.

Options

main Specifies the entry point of your app. Point to a .html file to start a server serving that at all directory paths. If you already have you own server running specifiy the full url like http://localhost:5000 Standard Options: - r, --run Activates Hot module reloading . This will inject any changed javascript files, and then run the function if supplied. If this is not specified, changing javascript files will cause a full refresh. - s, --serve Specify which local directory that is being served. Defaults to folder of main file or the current directory. - w, --watch Any folder, file or file type to watch that should cause a refresh of the browser. Use commas to add more. - -js - -css

Example

$ wright dist/ index .html -r "m.redraw"

Javascript API

Using wright with javascript is great if you have some build steps or compilation that needs to happen before hot reloading js or css. It also allows you to avoid touching the file system, thereby getting a quicker time to screen for your js & css changes.

npm install -D wright

Wright exports a function which takes the options used for launching.

const wright = require ( 'wright' ) wright({ main : 'src/index.html' , serve : String , run : String , js : { compile : Function , path : String , watch : String , }, css : { compile : Function , path : String , watch : String , }, execute : String , watch : String })

Advanced

The cli or options object also takes the following more advanced options:

port (default 3000) The port to serve from - Wright will use this as a starting point when probing for available ports.

debug (default false) Set to true to receive debugging info in the console. If set to 2 output from chrome will also be shown.

fps (default false) Activate the chrome fps gui widget

jail (default true) This will jail variables in your script to stop chrome from dereferencing them while doing Hot module reloading. Defaults to true.