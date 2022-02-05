A tiny (~ 3Kb g-zipped) wrapper built around fetch with an intuitive syntax.

A collection of middlewares is available through the wretch-middlewares package! 📦

Motivation

Because having to write a second callback to process a response body feels awkward.

fetch( "examples/example.json" ) .then( ( response ) => response.json()) .then( ( json ) => { });

wretch( "examples/example.json" ) .get() .json( ( json ) => { });

Because manually checking and throwing every request error code is tedious.

fetch( "anything" ) .then( response => { if (!response.ok) { if (response.status === 404 ) throw new Error ( "Not found" ) else if (response.status === 401 ) throw new Error ( "Unauthorized" ) else if (response.status === 418 ) throw new Error ( "I'm a teapot !" ) else throw new Error ( "Other error" ) } else }) .then( data => ) .catch( error => { })

wretch( "anything" ) .get() .notFound( error => { }) .unauthorized( error => { }) .error( 418 , error => { }) .res( response => ) .catch( error => { })

Because sending a json object should be easy.

fetch( "endpoint" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON .stringify({ "hello" : "world" }) }).then( response => )

wretch( "endpoint" ) .post({ "hello" : "world" }) .res( response => )

Because configuration should not rhyme with repetition.

const externalApi = wretch() .url( "http://external.api" ) .auth( `Bearer ${token} ` ) .options({ credentials : "include" , mode : "cors" }) .resolve( ( _ ) => _.forbidden(handle403)); externalApi .url( "/resource/1" ) .headers({ "If-Unmodified-Since" : "Wed, 21 Oct 2015 07:28:00 GMT" }) .get() .json(handleResource); externalApi .url( "/resource" ) .post({ "Shiny new" : "resource object" }) .json(handleNewResourceResult);

Installation

Npm

npm i wretch

Clone

git clone https://github.com/elbywan/wretch cd wretch npm install npm start

Compatibility

Browsers

Wretch is compatible with modern browsers out of the box.

For older environments without fetch support, you should get a polyfill.

Works with any FormData or fetch polyfills.

global.fetch = require ( "node-fetch" ); global.FormData = require ( "form-data" ); global.URLSearchParams = require ( "url" ).URLSearchParams; wretch().polyfills({ fetch : require ( "node-fetch" ), FormData : require ( "form-data" ), URLSearchParams : require ( "url" ).URLSearchParams, });

Deno

Works with Deno >= 0.41.0 out of the box.

import wretch from "https://cdn.pika.dev/wretch" ; const text = await wretch( "https://httpstat.us/200" ).get().text(); console .log(text);

Usage

Wretch is bundled using the UMD format (@ dist/bundle/wretch.js ), ESM format (@ dist/bundle/wretch.esm.js ) alongside es2015 modules (@ dist/index.js ) and typescript definitions.

Import

<script> tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/wretch" > </ script > < script type = "module" > import wretch from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/wretch' </ script >

ESModule

import wretch from "wretch" ;

CommonJS

const wretch = require ( "wretch" );

Code

Wretcher objects are immutable.

wretch(url, options) .[helper method(s)]() .[body type]() .[http method]() .[catcher(s)]() .[response type]() .then( ) .catch( )

API

wretch(url = "", opts = {})

Creates a new Wretcher object with an url and vanilla fetch options.

Helper Methods

Helper methods are optional and can be chained.

url(url: string, replace: boolean = false)

Appends or replaces the url.

wretch().url( "..." ).get().json(); const blogs = wretch( "http://mywebsite.org/api/blogs" ); const id = await blogs.post({ name : "my blog" }).json( ( _ ) => _.id); const blog = await blogs.url( `/ ${id} ` ).get().json(); console .log(blog.name); await blogs.url( `/ ${id} ` ).delete().res(); const noMoreBlogs = blogs.url( "http://mywebsite.org/" , true );

query(qp: object | string, replace: boolean)

Converts a javascript object to query parameters, then appends this query string to the current url. String values are used as the query string verbatim.

Pass true as the second argument to replace existing query parameters.

let w = wretch( "http://example.com" ); w = w.query({ a : 1 , b : 2 }); w = w.query({ c : 3 , d : [ 4 , 5 ] }); w = w.query( "five&six&seven=eight" ); w = w.query({ reset : true }, true );

Note that .query is not meant to handle complex cases with nested objects.

For this kind of usage, you can use wretch in conjunction with other libraries (like qs ).

const queryObject = { some : { nested : "objects" } }; wretch( "https://example.com/" ).query(qs.stringify(queryObject)); const qsWretch = wretch().defer( ( w, url, { qsQuery, qsOptions } ) => ( qsQuery ? w.query(qs.stringify(qsQuery, qsOptions)) : w )); qsWretch .url( "https://example.com/" ) .options({ qs : { query : queryObject } });

options(options: Object, mixin: boolean = true)

Sets the fetch options.

wretch( "..." ).options({ credentials : "same-origin" });

Wretch being immutable, you can store the object for later use.

const corsWretch = wretch().options({ credentials : "include" , mode : "cors" }); corsWretch.url( "http://endpoint1" ).get(); corsWretch.url( "http://endpoint2" ).get();

You can override instead of mixing in the existing options by passing a boolean flag.

wretch() .options({ headers : { "Accept" : "application/json" } }) .options({ encoding : "same-origin" , headers : { "X-Custom" : "Header" } }); wretch() .options({ headers : { "Accept" : "application/json" } }) .options( { encoding : "same-origin" , headers : { "X-Custom" : "Header" } }, false , );

Sets the request headers.

wretch( "..." ) .headers({ "Content-Type" : "text/plain" , Accept : "application/json" }) .post( "my text" ) .json();

Shortcut to set the "Accept" header.

wretch( "..." ).accept( "application/json" );

Shortcut to set the "Content-Type" header.

wretch( "..." ).content( "application/json" );

Shortcut to set the "Authorization" header.

wretch( "..." ).auth( "Basic d3JldGNoOnJvY2tz" );

catcher(errorId: number | string, catcher: (error: WretcherError, originalRequest: Wretcher) => void)

Adds a catcher which will be called on every subsequent request error.

Very useful when you need to perform a repetitive action on a specific error code.

const w = wretch() .catcher( 404 , err => redirect( "/routes/notfound" , err.message)) .catcher( 500 , err => flashMessage( "internal.server.error" )) w.url( "http://myapi.com/get/something" ).get().json( json => ) w .url( "http://myapi.com/get/something" ) .get() .notFound( err => ) .json( json => )

The original request is passed along the error and can be used in order to perform an additional request.

const reAuthOn401 = wretch() .catcher( 401 , async (error, request) => { const token = await wretch( "/renewtoken" ).get().text(); storeToken(token); return request.auth(token).replay().unauthorized( ( err ) => { throw err; }).json(); }); reAuthOn401.url( "/resource" ) .get() .json() .then(callback);

defer(callback: (originalRequest: Wretcher, url: string, options: Object) => Wretcher, clear = false)

Defer wretcher methods that will be chained and called just before the request is performed.

const api = wretch( "..." ).defer( ( w, url, options ) => { if ( /\/user/ .test(url)) { const { token } = options.context; return w.auth(token); } return w; }); const token = await getToken(request.session.user); api.options({ context : { token }, }).get().res();

resolve(doResolve: (chain: ResponseChain, originalRequest: Wretcher) => ResponseChain | Promise, clear = false)

Programs a resolver which will automatically be injected to perform response chain tasks.

Very useful when you need to perform repetitive actions on the wretch response.

The clear argument, if set to true, removes previously defined resolvers.

const w = wretch() .resolve( resolver => resolver .perfs( _ => ) .json( _ => _ )) const myJson = await w.url( "http://a.com" ).get()

defaults(opts: Object, mixin: boolean = false)

Sets default fetch options which will be used for every subsequent requests.

wretch().defaults({ headers : { "Accept" : "application/json" } }); wretch( "..." , { headers : { "X-Custom" : "Header" } }).get();

wretch().defaults({ headers : { "Accept" : "application/json" } }); wretch().defaults({ encoding : "same-origin" , headers : { "X-Custom" : "Header" }, }, true );

errorType(method: string = "text")

Sets the method (text, json ...) used to parse the data contained in the response body in case of an HTTP error.

Persists for every subsequent requests.

wretch().errorType( "json" ) wretch( "http://server/which/returns/an/error/with/a/json/body" ) .get() .res() .catch( error => { console .log(error.json)) }

Sets the non-global polyfills which will be used for every subsequent calls.

const fetch = require ( "node-fetch" ); const FormData = require ( "form-data" ); wretch().polyfills({ fetch : fetch, FormData : FormData, URLSearchParams : require ( "url" ).URLSearchParams, });

Body Types

A body type is only needed when performing put/patch/post requests with a body.

Sets the request body with any content.

wretch( "..." ).body( "hello" ).put(); wretch( "..." ).put( "hello" );

Sets the "Content-Type" header, stringifies an object and sets the request body.

const jsonObject = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }; wretch( "..." ).json(jsonObject).post(); wretch( "..." ).post(jsonObject);

formData(formObject: Object, recursive: string[] | boolean = false)

Converts the javascript object to a FormData and sets the request body.

const form = { hello : "world" , duck : "Muscovy" , }; wretch( "..." ).formData(form).post();

The recursive argument when set to true will enable recursion through all nested objects and produce object[key] keys. It can be set to an array of string to exclude specific keys.

Warning: Be careful to exclude Blob instances in the Browser, and ReadableStream and Buffer instances when using the node.js compatible form-data package.

const form = { duck : "Muscovy" , duckProperties : { beak : { color : "yellow" , }, legs : 2 , }, ignored : { key : 0 , }, }; wretch( "..." ).formData(form, [ "ignored" ]).post();

formUrl(input: Object | string)

Converts the input parameter to an url encoded string and sets the content-type header and body. If the input argument is already a string, skips the conversion part.

const form = { a : 1 , b : { c : 2 } }; const alreadyEncodedForm = "a=1&b=%7B%22c%22%3A2%7D" ; wretch( "..." ).formUrl(form).post(); wretch( "..." ).formUrl(alreadyEncodedForm).post();

Http Methods

Required

You can pass optional fetch options and body arguments to these methods as a shorthand.

wretch().post({ json : "body" }, { credentials : "same-origin" }); wretch().json({ json : "body" }).options({ credentials : "same-origin" }).post();

NOTE: For methods having a body argument if the value is an Object it is assumed that it is a JSON payload and apply the same behaviour as calling .json(body) , unless the Content-Type header has been set to something else beforehand.

Performs a get request.

wretch( "..." ).get();

Performs a delete request.

wretch( "..." ).delete();

Performs a put request.

wretch( "..." ).json({...}).put()

Performs a patch request.

wretch( "..." ).json({...}).patch()

Performs a post request.

wretch( "..." ).json({...}).post()

Performs a head request.

wretch( "..." ).head();

Performs an options request.

wretch( "..." ).opts();

Catchers

Catchers are optional, but if you do not provide them an error will still be thrown in case of an http error code received.

Catchers can be chained.

type WretcherError = Error & { status: number ; response: WretcherResponse; text?: string ; json?: Object ; };

wretch( "..." ) .get() .badRequest( ( err ) => console .log(err.status)) .unauthorized( ( err ) => console .log(err.status)) .forbidden( ( err ) => console .log(err.status)) .notFound( ( err ) => console .log(err.status)) .timeout( ( err ) => console .log(err.status)) .internalError( ( err ) => console .log(err.status)) .error( 418 , (err) => console .log(err.status)) .fetchError( ( err ) => console .log(err)) .res();

Syntactic sugar for error(400, cb) .

Syntactic sugar for error(401, cb) .

Syntactic sugar for error(403, cb) .

Syntactic sugar for error(404, cb) .

Syntactic sugar for error(408, cb) .

Syntactic sugar for error(500, cb) .

error(errorId: number | string, cb: (error: WretcherError, originalRequest: Wretcher) => any)

Catches a specific error given its code or name and perform the callback.

Catches any error thrown by the fetch function and perform the callback.

The original request is passed along the error and can be used in order to perform an additional request.

wretch( "/resource" ) .get() .unauthorized( async (error, req) => { const token = await wretch( "/renewtoken" ).get().text(); storeToken(token); return req.auth(token).get().unauthorized( ( err ) => { throw err; }).json(); }) .json() .then(callback);

Response Types

Required

All these methods accept an optional callback, and will return a Promise resolved with either the return value of the provided callback or the expected type.

wretch( "..." ).get().json().then( json => ) const json = await wretch( "..." ).get().json() wretch( "..." ).get().json( () => "Hello world!" ).then( console .log)

If an error is caught by catchers, the response type handler will not be called.

Raw Response handler.

wretch( "..." ).get().res( ( response ) => console .log(response.url));

Json handler.

wretch( "..." ).get().json( ( json ) => console .log( Object .keys(json)));

Blob handler.

wretch( "..." ).get().blob( blob => )

FormData handler.

wretch( "..." ).get().formData( formData => )

ArrayBuffer handler.

wretch( "..." ).get().arrayBuffer( arrayBuffer => )

Text handler.

wretch( "..." ).get().text( ( txt ) => console .log(txt));

Extras

A set of extra features.

Abortable requests

Only compatible with browsers that support AbortControllers. Otherwise, you could use a (partial) polyfill.

Use case :

const [c, w] = wretch( "..." ) .get() .onAbort( ( _ ) => console .log( "Aborted !" )) .controller(); w.text( ( _ ) => console .log( "should never be called" )); c.abort(); const controller = new AbortController(); wretch( "..." ) .signal(controller) .get() .onAbort( ( _ ) => console .log( "Aborted !" )) .text( ( _ ) => console .log( "should never be called" )); controller.abort();

Used at "request time", like an helper.

Associates a custom controller with the request. Useful when you need to use your own AbortController, otherwise wretch will create a new controller itself.

const controller = new AbortController() wretch( "url1" ) .signal(controller) .get() .json( _ => ) wretch( "url2" ) .signal(controller) .get() .json( _ => ) controller.abort()

Used at "response time".

Aborts the request after a fixed time. If you use a custom AbortController associated with the request, pass it as the second argument.

wretch( "..." ).get().setTimeout( 1000 ).json( _ => )

Used at "response time".

Returns the automatically generated AbortController alongside the current wretch response as a pair.

const [c, w] = wretch( "url" ) .get() .controller() w.onAbort( _ => console .log( "ouch" )).json( _ => ) c.abort()

Used at "response time" like a catcher.

Catches an AbortError and performs the callback.

Performance API

Takes advantage of the Performance API (browsers & node.js) to expose timings related to the underlying request.

Browser timings are very accurate, node.js only contains raw measures.

wretch( "..." ) .get() .perfs( ( timings ) => { console .log(timings.startTime); }) .res();

For node.js, there is a little extra work to do :

const { performance, PerformanceObserver } = require ( "perf_hooks" ); wretch().polyfills({ fetch : function ( url, opts ) { performance.mark(url + " - begin" ); return fetch(url, opts).then( ( _ ) => { performance.mark(url + " - end" ); performance.measure(_.url, url + " - begin" , url + " - end" ); }); }, performance : performance, PerformanceObserver : PerformanceObserver, });

Middlewares

Middlewares are functions that can intercept requests before being processed by Fetch. Wretch includes a helper to help replicate the middleware style.

Middlewares package

Check out wretch-middlewares, the official collection of middlewares.

Signature

Basically a Middleware is a function having the following signature :

type Middleware = ( options?: { [key: string ]: any } ) => ConfiguredMiddleware; type ConfiguredMiddleware = ( next: FetchLike ) => FetchLike; type FetchLike = ( url: string , opts: WretcherOptions, ) => Promise <WretcherResponse>;

middlewares(middlewares: ConfiguredMiddleware[], clear = false)

Add middlewares to intercept a request before being sent.

const delayMiddleware = delay => next => ( url, opts ) => { return new Promise ( res => setTimeout( () => res(next(url, opts)), delay)) } wretch( "..." ).middlewares([ delayMiddleware( 1000 ) ]).get().res( _ => )

Context

If you need to manipulate data within your middleware and expose it for later consumption, a solution could be to pass a named property to the wretch options (suggested name: context ).

Your middleware can then take advantage of that by mutating the object reference.

const contextMiddleware = ( next ) => ( url, opts ) => { if (opts.context) { opts.context.property = "anything" ; } return next(url, opts); }; const context = {}; const res = await wretch( "..." ) .options({ context }) .middlewares([contextMiddleware]) .get() .res(); console .log(context.property);

Middleware examples

const delayMiddleware = delay => next => ( url, opts ) => { return new Promise ( res => setTimeout( () => res(next(url, opts)), delay)) } const shortCircuitMiddleware = () => next => ( url, opts ) => { const response = new Response() response.text = () => Promise .resolve(opts.method + "@" + url) response.json = () => Promise .resolve({ url, method : opts.method }) return Promise .resolve(response) } const logMiddleware = () => next => ( url, opts ) => { console .log(opts.method + "@" + url) return next(url, opts) } const cacheMiddleware = ( throttle = 0 ) => { const cache = new Map () const inflight = new Map () const throttling = new Set () return next => ( url, opts ) => { const key = opts.method + "@" + url if (!opts.noCache && throttling.has(key)) { if (cache.has(key)) return Promise .resolve(cache.get(key).clone()) else if (inflight.has(key)) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { inflight.get(key).push([resolve, reject]) }) } } if (!inflight.has(key)) inflight.set(key, []) if (throttle && !throttling.has(key)) { throttling.add(key) setTimeout( () => { throttling.delete(key) }, throttle) } return next(url, opts) .then( _ => { cache.set(key, _.clone()) inflight.get(key).forEach( ( ([resolve, reject] ) => resolve(_.clone())) inflight.delete(key) return _ }) .catch( _ => { inflight.get(key).forEach( ( [resolve, reject] ) => reject(_)) inflight.delete(key) throw _ }) } } const cache = cacheMiddleware( 1000 ) wretch( "..." ).middlewares([cache]).get() wretch( "..." ).middlewares([ logMiddleware(), delayMiddleware( 1000 ), shortCircuitMiddleware() }).get().text( _ => console .log(text)) const wretchCache = wretch().middlewares([cacheMiddleware( 1000 )]) const printResource = ( url, timeout = 0 ) => setTimeout( _ => wretchCache.url(url).get().notFound( console .error).text( console .log), timeout) const resourceUrl = "/" for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { printResource(resourceUrl) printResource(resourceUrl, 500 ) printResource(resourceUrl, 1500 ) }

License

MIT