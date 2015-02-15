WrapUp compiles CommonJS 1.0 modules for the browser.

WrapUp does not try to have a working require implementation for the browser, infact the loader WrapUp uses is incredibly simple.

WrapUp supports building multiple versions of the same package.

WrapUp supports circular module dependencies.

WrapUp can watch source files for changes and rebuild automatically.

WrapUp can convert CommonJS modules to AMD modules.

Installation

WrapUp is installed via npm:

npm install wrapup -g

After that, you will have access to wrup in your cli.

wrup -- help

You can also install locally:

npm install wrapup

And require WrapUp in your node javascripts:

var wrup = require ( "wrapup" )()

Usage

In a nutshell, you tell WrapUp you require something , it calculates dependencies for something using static analysis, and compiles a single JavaScript file that only exposes that something you required. require paths inside modules are replaced with unique identifiers for brevity, and you will only be able to access directly that something you required, never dependencies (unless specifically required).

The main WrapUp method is require(namespace, module) .

It resolves a module using node's own modules and packages logic, so for instance, wrup.require("colors") would look in your node_modules folder for a package named colors, then proceed to load its main . The namespace parameter is optional, but it's used to expose the module to the browser. Without a namespace, the module will be required without being assigned. A bit like doing var x = require(y) vs require(y) .

cli

wrup browser --require colors colors --require someName ./path/to/otherModule --require someOtherPackage

js

var wrup = require ( "wrapup" )( ) wrup.require( "colors" , "colors" ) .require( "someName" , "./path/to/otherModule" ) .require( "someOtherPackage" ) .up( function ( err, js ) { console .log(js) })

The above would let you access colors and someName, while having someOtherPackage simply required without being assigned to any variable. The ouput code assigning variables would look like this:

var colors = require ( "colors" ) var someName = require ( "someName" ) require ( "someOtherPackage" )

watch

WrapUp supports watching source files and rebuilds automatically whenever one of these changes.

cli

--watch

js

Instead of using the .up() method, the .watch() method is used.

var wrup = require ( "wrapup" )() wrup.require( "y" , "./moduley.js" ) .watch( function ( err, js ) { fs.writeFile( "path/to/wherever" , js) }) wrup.on( "change" , function ( file ) { console .log(file + " changed." ) })

In the above example, whenever module y and any module required by module y changes, .up() is called again. The data event is fired whenever WrapUp builds, either be a direct .up() call or an .up() call triggered by a changed file. The change event is fired whenever watch is set to true and one of the source files changes.

options

Set some options for the output.

var wrapup = require ( 'wrapup' ) wrapup({ globalize : "MyNamespace" , compress : true })

globalize define the global scope where named modules are attached to. By default it uses global var statements.

define the global scope where named modules are attached to. By default it uses global var statements. compress if set to true, will compress the resulting JavaScript file using esmangle. Defaults to false.

if set to true, will compress the resulting JavaScript file using esmangle. Defaults to false. output Used to specify an output file. Defaults to stdout.

Used to specify an output file. Defaults to stdout. inPath (cli: --in-path ) Enforce that all modules are in a specified path. This helps security that a random file cannot require any file on the user's file system.

(cli: ) Enforce that all modules are in a specified path. This helps security that a random file cannot require any file on the user's file system. path (cli: --path ) When using the AMD output mode, this will trim the first parts of the path, so -r ./foo/bar/temp --path ./foo/bar will just result in a temp.js file in the --output directory.

(cli: ) When using the AMD output mode, this will trim the first parts of the path, so will just result in a file in the directory. sourcemap (cli: --source-map ) Specify an output file where to generate source map.

(cli: ) Specify an output file where to generate source map. sourcemapURL (cli: --source-map-url ) //@ sourceMappingURL value, URL to the saved sourcemap file.

(cli: ) value, URL to the saved sourcemap file. sourcemapRoot (cli: --source-map-root ) The path to the original source to be included in the source map.

(cli: ) The path to the original source to be included in the source map. ast the output is a JSON object of the AST, instead of JavaScript. Can be used as uglifyjs input, using uglifyjs --spidermonkey .

cli

cli commands:

browser [ options ] output the combined javascript ascii list the dependencies as a tree graph [ options ] create a graphviz structured dependency graph amd-combined [ options ] convert to AMD format and combine the modules into one file amd [ options ] convert the modules into the AMD format

notes:

For amd the output option should be a directory

the output option should be a directory For graph to generate an actual image, you need dot output. If you've installed graphviz, you can use the --output option, like --output graph.png

js

wrup.require( ) .require( ) .up()

Transforms

Using transforms you can transform any text format into something that can be parsed by the JS parser esprima. For example to precompile HTML templates or compile coffeescript or typescript into JavaScript. It's also possible to do transformations on the AST generated by the JavaScript parser esprima. This can be used on transformation tools that can work with an AST.

A source code transformation is defined as follows:

exports.src = function ( module, callback ) { module .src = doSrcTransformation( module .src) callback( null , module ) }

A transformation that can work with the esprima AST is defined as:

exports.ast = function ( module, callback ) { module .ast = doAstTransformation( module .ast) callback( null , module ) }

Finally browserify transforms can be used as well.

To use transforms on the command line, use:

wrup browser --transform ./myTransformModule wrup browser --transform es6ify

With the JavaScript interface

wrup({ transforms : [ 'es6ify' , './myTransformModule' , { src : function ( module, callback ) { module .src = module .src + ';

alert("wrup!")' callback( null , module ) }} ] })

Using Source Maps

The options for source-maps that can be used are --source-map and --source-map-root .

Once the .map file is created, the page with the JavaScript can be opened. It is important that the original files are accessible through http too. For example when using --require ./test/a --source-map test.map --source-map-root http://foo.com/src the file http://foo.com/src/test/a.js should be the original JavaScript module.

Using with Uglify-JS

The WrapUp output can be piped into UglifyJS if more compression options are desired. For example using the --define option to set global definitions.

wrup browser -r ./main.js -- source -map ./main.map \ | uglify -d DEV= false --compress --mangle --output ./main.min.js \ -- source -map main.map -- in -source-map main.map

Using the --ast option, and the UglifyJS --spidermonkey option, the code can be piped to UglifyJS as an Abstract Syntax Tree JSON. This saves UglifyJS parsing the generated WrapUp JavaScript.

wrup browser -r ./main --ast | uglifyjs --spidermonkey -c -m --output compressed.js

Examples

cli

wrup browser --require ./main.js --output built.js wrup browser --require ./main.js --output built.js --compress wrup browser -r modulename ./main.js --globalize MyNameSpace --compress -o path/to/file.js --watch wrup browser -r moofx ./moofx wrup amd --require ./main.js --output ./folder-for-converted-to-amd wrup amd --require ./path/to/files/file.js --path ./path/to/files --output ./amd wrup amd-combined --require ./main.js wrup browser --require ./main.js --ast | uglifyjs --spidermonkey -c -m wrup browser -r ./test.coffee --transform coffeeify wrup browser -r ./main.js --output test.js -- source -map test.map wrup graph -r ./main wrup graph -r ./main --output graph.png wrup graph -r ./main | dot -Tpng -o graph.png wrup ascii -r ./main

JavaScript

coming soon... :)