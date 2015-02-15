require implementation for the browser, infact the loader WrapUp uses is incredibly simple.
WrapUp is installed via npm:
npm install wrapup -g
After that, you will have access to
wrup in your cli.
wrup --help
You can also install locally:
npm install wrapup
And require WrapUp in your node javascripts:
var wrup = require("wrapup")()
In a nutshell, you tell WrapUp you require
something, it calculates
dependencies for
something using static analysis, and compiles a single
JavaScript file that only exposes that
something you required.
require
paths inside modules are replaced with unique identifiers for brevity, and you
will only be able to access directly that
something you required, never
dependencies (unless specifically required).
The main WrapUp method is
require(namespace, module).
It resolves a module using node's own modules and packages logic, so for
instance,
wrup.require("colors") would look in your
node_modules folder for
a package named colors, then proceed to load its
main. The namespace parameter
is optional, but it's used to expose the module to the browser. Without a
namespace, the module will be required without being assigned. A bit like doing
var x = require(y) vs
require(y).
wrup browser --require colors colors --require someName ./path/to/otherModule --require someOtherPackage
var wrup = require("wrapup")(/*...options...*/) // require + instantiate
wrup.require("colors", "colors")
.require("someName", "./path/to/otherModule")
.require("someOtherPackage")
.up(function(err, js){
console.log(js)
})
The above would let you access colors and someName, while having someOtherPackage simply required without being assigned to any variable. The ouput code assigning variables would look like this:
// those are global var statements
var colors = require("colors")
var someName = require("someName")
require("someOtherPackage")
WrapUp supports watching source files and rebuilds automatically whenever one of these changes.
--watch
Instead of using the
.up() method, the
.watch() method is used.
var wrup = require("wrapup")() // require + instantiate
wrup.require("y", "./moduley.js")
.watch(function(err, js){
fs.writeFile("path/to/wherever", js)
})
wrup.on("change", function(file){
console.log(file + " changed.")
})
In the above example, whenever module
y and any module required by module
y
changes, .up() is called again. The
data event is fired whenever WrapUp
builds, either be a direct .up() call or an .up() call triggered by a changed
file. The
change event is fired whenever
watch is set to true and one of
the source files changes.
Set some options for the output.
var wrapup = require('wrapup')
wrapup({
globalize: "MyNamespace",
compress: true
// more options ...
})
globalize define the global scope where named modules are attached to.
By default it uses global var statements.
compress if set to true, will compress the resulting JavaScript file using
esmangle. Defaults to false.
output Used to specify an output file. Defaults to stdout.
inPath (cli:
--in-path) Enforce that all modules are in a specified path.
This helps security that a random file cannot require any file on the user's
file system.
path (cli:
--path) When using the AMD output mode, this will trim the
first parts of the path, so
-r ./foo/bar/temp --path ./foo/bar will just
result in a
temp.js file in the
--output directory.
sourcemap (cli:
--source-map) Specify an output file where to generate
source map.
sourcemapURL (cli:
--source-map-url)
//@ sourceMappingURL value, URL to
the saved sourcemap file.
sourcemapRoot (cli:
--source-map-root) The path to the original source to
be included in the source map.
ast the output is a JSON object of the AST, instead of JavaScript. Can be
used as uglifyjs input, using
uglifyjs --spidermonkey.
cli commands:
browser [options] output the combined javascript
ascii list the dependencies as a tree
graph [options] create a graphviz structured dependency graph
amd-combined [options] convert to AMD format and combine the modules into one file
amd [options] convert the modules into the AMD format
notes:
amd the output option should be a directory
graph to generate an actual image, you need
dot output. If you've installed graphviz, you can
use the
--output option, like
--output graph.png
wrup.require(/*...*/)
.require(/*...*/)
.up()
Using transforms you can transform any text format into something that can be parsed by the JS parser esprima. For example to precompile HTML templates or compile coffeescript or typescript into JavaScript. It's also possible to do transformations on the AST generated by the JavaScript parser esprima. This can be used on transformation tools that can work with an AST.
A source code transformation is defined as follows:
exports.src = function(module, callback){
module.src = doSrcTransformation(module.src)
callback(null, module)
}
A transformation that can work with the esprima AST is defined as:
exports.ast = function(module, callback){
module.ast = doAstTransformation(module.ast)
callback(null, module)
}
Finally browserify transforms can be used as well.
To use transforms on the command line, use:
# some custom module
wrup browser --transform ./myTransformModule
# using a package
wrup browser --transform es6ify
With the JavaScript interface
wrup({
transforms: [
'es6ify',
'./myTransformModule',
{src: function(module, callback){
module.src = module.src + ';\n alert("wrup!")'
callback(null, module)
}}
]
})
The options for source-maps that can be used are
--source-map and
--source-map-root.
Once the
.map file is created, the page with the JavaScript can be opened. It
is important that the original files are accessible through http too. For
example when using
--require ./test/a --source-map test.map --source-map-root http://foo.com/src the file
http://foo.com/src/test/a.js should be the
original JavaScript module.
The WrapUp output can be piped into UglifyJS if more compression options are
desired. For example using the
--define option to set global definitions.
wrup browser -r ./main.js --source-map ./main.map \
| uglify -d DEV=false --compress --mangle --output ./main.min.js \
--source-map main.map --in-source-map main.map
Using the
--ast option, and the UglifyJS
--spidermonkey option, the code
can be piped to UglifyJS as an Abstract Syntax Tree JSON. This saves UglifyJS
parsing the generated WrapUp JavaScript.
wrup browser -r ./main --ast | uglifyjs --spidermonkey -c -m --output compressed.js
# simple building a file
wrup browser --require ./main.js --output built.js
# compressing the file
wrup browser --require ./main.js --output built.js --compress
# watching, and use another global object, so MyNameSpace.modulename == module.exports of main.js
wrup browser -r modulename ./main.js --globalize MyNameSpace --compress -o path/to/file.js --watch
# export modules in the global scope with "var" statements
# this will create a "var moofx = ..." statement
wrup browser -r moofx ./moofx
# building AMD
wrup amd --require ./main.js --output ./folder-for-converted-to-amd
# building AMD with the --path option
wrup amd --require ./path/to/files/file.js --path ./path/to/files --output ./amd
# create a single optimized AMD-style using define() functions
wrup amd-combined --require ./main.js
# piping the AST JSON into uglifyjs
wrup browser --require ./main.js --ast | uglifyjs --spidermonkey -c -m
# use transforms, for example to compile coffeescript
wrup browser -r ./test.coffee --transform coffeeify
# source maps
wrup browser -r ./main.js --output test.js --source-map test.map
# generating a visual dependency graph
wrup graph -r ./main
# this requires that graphviz is installed
wrup graph -r ./main --output graph.png
# or pipe it into the "dot" command line tool
wrup graph -r ./main | dot -Tpng -o graph.png
# show an plain text dependency tree
wrup ascii -r ./main
coming soon... :)