Install locally using npm:
npm i wrapper-webpack-plugin
Version 2 of this plugin only works with webpack >=4.\
For webpack <4 use version 1 of the plugin with
npm i -D wrapper-webpack-plugin@1
The
WrapperPlugin class has a single parameter, an object with a
header and/or
footer properties. Header text will
be prepended to the output file, footer text will be appended. These can be either a string or a function. A string
will simply be a appended/prepended to the file output. A function is expected to return a string, and will receive the
name of the output file as an argument.
An optional
test property (a string or a
RegExp object) can control which output files are affected; otherwise all output files will be wrapped.
New in 2.1:
The optional
afterOptimization property can be used to avoid having the added text affected by the optimization stage, e.g. if you don't want it to be minified.
function WrapperPlugin({
test: string | RegExp,
header: string | function,
footer: string | function,
afterOptimization: bool // default: false
})
Wraps bundle files with '.js' extension in a self invoking function and enables strict mode:
const WrapperPlugin = require('wrapper-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// other webpack config here
plugins: [
// strict mode for the whole bundle
new WrapperPlugin({
test: /\.js$/, // only wrap output of bundle files with '.js' extension
header: '(function () { "use strict";\n',
footer: '\n})();'
})
]
};
Prepends bundles with a doc comment:
const WrapperPlugin = require('wrapper-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// other webpack config here
plugins: [
new WrapperPlugin({
header: function (fileName) {
return '/*! file: ' + fileName + ', created by dev123 */\n';
}
})
]
};
Accessing file name, build hash, and chunk hash at runtime.
const WrapperPlugin = require('wrapper-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// other webpack config here
output: {
filename: '[name].[chunkhash].js'
},
plugins: [
new WrapperPlugin({
header: `(function (FILE_NAME, BUILD_HASH, CHUNK_HASH) {`,
footer(fileName, args) {
return `})('${fileName}', '${args.hash}', '${args.chunkhash}');`;
// note: args.hash and args.chunkhash correspond to the [hash] and [chunkhash]
// placeholders you can specify in the output.filename option.
}
})
]
};
Keeping header in a separate file:
file:
header.js
/*!
* my awesome app!
*/
file:
webpack.config
const fs = require('fs');
WrapperPlugin = require('wrapper-webpack-plugin');
const headerDoc = fs.readFileSync('./header.js', 'utf8');
module.exports = {
// other webpack config here
plugins: [
new WrapperPlugin({
header: headerDoc
})
]
};
A slightly more complex example using
lodash templates:
const WrapperPlugin = require('wrapper-webpack-plugin');
const template = require('lodash.template');
const pkg = require('./package.json');
const tpl = '/*! <%= name %> v<%= version %> | <%= author %> */\n';
module.exports = {
// other webpack config here
plugins: [
new WrapperPlugin({
header: template(tpl)(pkg)
})
]
};
This plugin should play nicely with most other plugins.
E.g. adding the
webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin plugin to the plugins array after the
WrapperPlugin will result in
the wrapper text also being minified.