Wrap loader for webpack

Adds custom content before and after the loaded source.

Installation

$ npm install --save wrap-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

In your webpack.config.js file:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.less$/ , loader : 'style!css!less!wrap?less' }] }, wrap : { less : { before : [ '@import "~bootstrap/less/variables.less";' , '@import "~bootstrap/less/mixins.less";' ], after : '@import "~utils/debug.less";' } } };

Code: git clone git://github.com/unindented/wrap-loader.git

Home: https://github.com/unindented/wrap-loader/

Contributors

Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented@gmail.com)

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.