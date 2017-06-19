openbase logo
wrap-loader

by Daniel Perez Alvarez
0.2.0

Add custom content before and after the loaded source.

3.7K

10

5yrs ago

1

1

Readme

Wrap loader for webpack Version Build Status

Adds custom content before and after the loaded source.

Installation

$ npm install --save wrap-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

In your webpack.config.js file:

module.exports = {
  module: {
    loaders: [{
      test:   /\.less$/,
      loader: 'style!css!less!wrap?less'
    }]
  },

  wrap: {
    less: {
      before: [
        '@import "~bootstrap/less/variables.less";',
        '@import "~bootstrap/less/mixins.less";'
      ],
      after: '@import "~utils/debug.less";'
    }
  }
};

Meta

Contributors

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

