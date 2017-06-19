Adds custom content before and after the loaded source.
$ npm install --save wrap-loader
In your
webpack.config.js file:
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.less$/,
loader: 'style!css!less!wrap?less'
}]
},
wrap: {
less: {
before: [
'@import "~bootstrap/less/variables.less";',
'@import "~bootstrap/less/mixins.less";'
],
after: '@import "~utils/debug.less";'
}
}
};
git clone git://github.com/unindented/wrap-loader.git
Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.