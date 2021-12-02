wq is a modular framework for field data collection and surveys via offline-capable mobile web apps.

Getting Started

wq can be installed via PyPI, NPM, or plain <script> tag via CDN. See the documentation for more information on getting started.

Python

python3 -m venv venv . venv/bin/activate python3 -m pip install wq==1.3.0b1 wq create -d myproject.example.com myproject

Node

npx create-react-app myproject --template @wq

CDN

< script type = "module" > import wq from 'https://unpkg.com/wq' ; wq.init({}); </ script >

Features

wq is made up of the following submodules, which are maintained as separate packages.