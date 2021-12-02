wq is a modular framework for field data collection and surveys via offline-capable mobile web apps.
wq can be installed via PyPI, NPM, or plain
<script> tag via CDN. See the documentation for more information on getting started.
python3 -m venv venv
. venv/bin/activate
python3 -m pip install wq==1.3.0b1
wq create -d myproject.example.com myproject
npx create-react-app myproject --template @wq
<script type="module">
import wq from 'https://unpkg.com/wq';
wq.init({});
</script>
wq is made up of the following submodules, which are maintained as separate packages.
|Module
|Github
|PyPI
|npm
|Description
|wq/wq
|wq
|wq
|Top level package (specifies submodules as dependencies)
|wq/wq.app
|wq.app
|@wq/app
|A JavaScript+Python library for building robust offline-capable HTML5 data entry apps.
|wq/wq.build
|wq.build
|wq command line interface.
|wq/wq.create
|wq.create
|Project template and scaffolding tools.
|wq/wq.db
|wq.db
|Django REST framework extension with design patterns for CRUD APIs.