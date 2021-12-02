openbase logo
wq

by wq
1.3.0-beta.2

📱🌐📋 wq: a modular framework supporting web / native apps for mobile surveys and geospatial data collection. Powered by Django REST Framework, Redux, React, and Material UI.

Overview

193

205

3mos ago

3

6

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

wq

wq is a modular framework for field data collection and surveys via offline-capable mobile web apps.

Getting Started

wq can be installed via PyPI, NPM, or plain <script> tag via CDN. See the documentation for more information on getting started.

Python

python3 -m venv venv
. venv/bin/activate
python3 -m pip install wq==1.3.0b1
wq create -d myproject.example.com myproject

Node

npx create-react-app myproject --template @wq

CDN

<script type="module">
    import wq from 'https://unpkg.com/wq';
    wq.init({});
</script>

Features

wq is made up of the following submodules, which are maintained as separate packages.

ModuleGithubPyPInpmDescription
wqwq/wqwqwqTop level package (specifies submodules as dependencies)
wq.appwq/wq.appwq.app@wq/appA JavaScript+Python library for building robust offline-capable HTML5 data entry apps.
wq.buildwq/wq.buildwq.buildwq command line interface.
wq.createwq/wq.createwq.createProject template and scaffolding tools.
wq.dbwq/wq.dbwq.dbDjango REST framework extension with design patterns for CRUD APIs.

