WordPress Gulp Workflow
|
WPGulp (WordPress Gulp)
🎯 An advanced & extensively documented Gulp WordPress workflow. Kick-start a build-workflow for your WordPress plugins and themes with Gulp.
|A FOSS (Free & Open Source Software) project. Maintained by @AhmadAwais.
THAT™
WPGulp is an advanced & extensively documented
Gulp.js +
WordPress workflow. It can help you kick-start a build-workflow for your WordPress plugins and themes with
Gulp.js, save you a lot of grunt work time, follow the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself) principle, and
#0CJS Zero-config JavaScript startup but still configurable via
wpgulp.config.js file. It is:
💻 DEV ENVIRONMENT
- Live reload browser with BrowserSync
- Hotloading styles with CSS Injection
🎨 STYLES
- Sass to CSS conversion
- Merging media queries
- Error handling
- Auto-prefixing
- Minification
- Sourcemaps
🌋 JavaScript
- Concatenation
- Minification/uglification
- Separate vendor and custom JS files handling
🌁 IMAGES
- Minification/optimization of images
- File types:
.png,
.jpg,
.jpeg,
.gif,
.svg
💯 TRANSLATION
- Generates
.pottranslation file for i18n and l10n
👀 WATCHING
- For changes in files to recompile
- File types:
.css,
.html,
.php,
.js
Run step
#1,
#2, and
#3 quickly in one go — Run inside local WP install's theme/plugin folder E.g.
/wp.local/wp-content/plugins/your-plugin or
/wp.local/wp-content/themes/your-theme directory.
# 1— Install WPGulp in your WordPress theme/plugin.
npx wpgulp
# 2— Now configure variables inside the `wpgulp.config.js` file.
# 3— Start your npm build workflow.
npm start
(npx is a package runner tool that comes with npm 5.2+ and higher).
🎛 If you want to study the detailed installation of step
#1,
#2, and
#3— then take a look at the steps below.
STEP #0 — Don't have
Node.js +
npm installed? Read this. (CLICK TO EXPAND!)
In case you are an absolute beginner to the world of
Node.js, JavaScript, and
npm packages — all you need to do is go to the Node's site download + install Node on your system. This will install both
Node.js and
npm, i.e., node package manager — the command line interface of Node.js.
You can verify the install by opening your terminal app and typing...
node -v
# Results into v9.11.2 — make sure you have Node >= 8 installed.
npm -v
# Results into 6.2.0 — make sure you have npm >= 5.3 installed.
STEP #1 — Download the Required Files
It'll take a couple of minutes to install.
npx wpgulp
(npx is a package runner tool that comes with npm 5.2+ and higher).
⚠️ I'm assuming that there are no previously present similar files in the root of your folder. Otherwise, you need to merge these very carefully. E.g. You can include the
scripts,
devDependenciesin your current
package.jsonfile and so on for other files. If you run the above command all similar files will be overwritten.
STEP #2 — Editing the Project Variables
Configure the project paths and other variables inside the
wpgulp.config.js file. This is a compulsory step.
STEP #3 — Start your project
Once the installation is done, you can open your project (WordPress plugin/theme) folder and run the start script.
npm start
# To stop press CTRL (⌃) + C
OPTIONAL STEP #4 — More Scripts/Tasks
To optimize images and generate WP POT translation file, or generate a RTL stylesheet you can run the following commands
# To optimize images.
npm run images
# To generate WP POT translation file.
npm run translate
# To generate RTL stylesheets and Sourcemap.
npm run styles-rtl
# To generate theme/plugin zip file without extranious files.
npm run zip
npx install-wpgulp it will overwrite all the wpgulp files.
npm install commands in the root folder of your WordPress plugin/theme.
MIT © Ahmad Awais.
This project is inspired by the work of many awesome developers especially those who contribute to this project, Gulp.js, Babel, and many other dependencies as listed in the
package.json file. FOSS (Free & Open Source Software) for the win.
|ahmadawais
|MaedahBatool
|akmur
|marianrick
|asharirfan
|JeremyEnglert
|ajitbohra
|noplanman
|cdils
|selrond
|EugenioPetulla
|FrankM1
|isaacdanielanderson
|JeffMatson
|AdnanMuhib
|mauryaratan
|richtabor
|saqibameen
|slushman