WPGulp (WordPress Gulp)

🎯 An advanced & extensively documented Gulp WordPress workflow. Kick-start a build-workflow for your WordPress plugins and themes with Gulp. A FOSS (Free & Open Source Software) project. Maintained by @AhmadAwais.

📦 WPGulp Can Do THAT™

WPGulp is an advanced & extensively documented Gulp.js + WordPress workflow. It can help you kick-start a build-workflow for your WordPress plugins and themes with Gulp.js , save you a lot of grunt work time, follow the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself) principle, and #0CJS Zero-config JavaScript startup but still configurable via wpgulp.config.js file. It is:

🥞 Versioned ✓

🤠 Updatable ✓

🗃 Set of sane-defaults ✓

💻 DEV ENVIRONMENT

Live reload browser with BrowserSync

Hotloading styles with CSS Injection

🎨 STYLES

Sass to CSS conversion

Merging media queries

Error handling

Auto-prefixing

Minification

Sourcemaps

🌋 JavaScript

Concatenation

Minification/uglification

Separate vendor and custom JS files handling

🌁 IMAGES

Minification/optimization of images

File types: .png , .jpg , .jpeg , .gif , .svg

💯 TRANSLATION

Generates .pot translation file for i18n and l10n

👀 WATCHING

For changes in files to recompile

File types: .css , .html , .php , .js

Getting Started

⚡️ Quick Overview

Run step #1 , #2 , and #3 quickly in one go — Run inside local WP install's theme/plugin folder E.g. /wp.local/wp-content/plugins/your-plugin or /wp.local/wp-content/themes/your-theme directory.

npx wpgulp npm start

(npx is a package runner tool that comes with npm 5.2+ and higher).

🎛 If you want to study the detailed installation of step #1 , #2 , and #3 — then take a look at the steps below.

STEP #0 — Don't have Node.js + npm installed? Read this. (CLICK TO EXPAND!) In case you are an absolute beginner to the world of Node.js , JavaScript, and npm packages — all you need to do is go to the Node's site download + install Node on your system. This will install both Node.js and npm , i.e., node package manager — the command line interface of Node.js. You can verify the install by opening your terminal app and typing... node -v npm -v

→ STEP #1 — Download the Required Files

In the terminal go to the root folder of your WordPress plugin/theme Run the following command to download all the files in the WPGulp/src folder

It'll take a couple of minutes to install.

npx wpgulp

(npx is a package runner tool that comes with npm 5.2+ and higher).

⚠️ I'm assuming that there are no previously present similar files in the root of your folder. Otherwise, you need to merge these very carefully. E.g. You can include the scripts , devDependencies in your current package.json file and so on for other files. If you run the above command all similar files will be overwritten.

→ STEP #2 — Editing the Project Variables

Configure the project paths and other variables inside the wpgulp.config.js file. This is a compulsory step.

→ STEP #3 — Start your project

Once the installation is done, you can open your project (WordPress plugin/theme) folder and run the start script.

npm start

→ OPTIONAL STEP #4 — More Scripts/Tasks

To optimize images and generate WP POT translation file, or generate a RTL stylesheet you can run the following commands

npm run images npm run translate npm run styles-rtl npm run zip

Download all the latest files in the WPGulp/src folder inside the root folder of your WordPress plugin/theme by running npx install-wpgulp it will overwrite all the wpgulp files. Open terminal and Install WPGulp's node dependencies by running the npm install commands in the root folder of your WordPress plugin/theme.

Changelog

Read what's 📦 new, 👌 improved, 🐛 fixed, and if 📖 docs got updated.

👉 Go read the entire changelog at this link — WPGulp Changelog →

Nothing's ever complete, so bear with us while we keep iterating towards a better future.

Me (Ahmad Awais) and my incredible wife (Maedah Batool) are two engineers who fell in love with open source and then with each other.

