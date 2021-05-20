REST-API and WP-API requests via XMLHttpRequest (and CORS)

You likely want to use the high-level APIs in wpcom.js instead of using this module directly.

Works in both the browser and Node.js via superagent .

Installation

Install wpcom-xhr-request using npm :

$ npm install wpcom-xhr-request

Example

< html > < body > < script src = "wpcom-xhr-request.js" > </ script > < script > WPCOM.xhr( '/me' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; var div = document .createElement( 'div' ); div.innerHTML = 'Your WordPress.com "username" is: <b>@' + data.username + '<\/b>' ; document .body.appendChild(div); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

API

wpcomXhrRequest( [params], fn )

Params : optional parameters

method : GET as default.

: as default. apiNamespace : WP-API namepsace.

: namepsace. apiVersion : REST-API app version - 1 as default.

: app version - as default. proxyOrigin : https://public-api.wordpress.com as default.

: as default. authToken : token authentication.

: token authentication. query : object used to pass the query to the request.

: object used to pass the to the request. body : object used to pass the body to the request.

: object used to pass the to the request. form-data : POST FormData (for multipart/form-data , usually a file upload).

: FormData (for , usually a file upload). processResponseInEnvelopeMode : default TRUE .

fn : request callback function

This function has three parameters:

error : defined if the request fails

: defined if the request fails body : the object body of the response

: the object body of the response headers : the headers of the response

import handler from `wpcom-xhr-request`; // get .com blog data usign `REST-API` handler( '/sites/en.blog.wordpress.com', ( error, body, headers ) => { if ( error ) { return console.error( 'Request failed: ', error ); } console.log( 'WordPress blog: ', body ); } ); // get .com blog data using `WP-API` handler( { path: '/sites/en.blog.wordpress.com', apiNamespace: 'wp/v2' }, ( error, body, headers ) => { if ( error ) { return console.error( 'Request failed: ', error ); } console.log( 'WordPress blog: ', body ); } ); // get .org blog data (`WP-API`) handler( { proxyOrigin: 'http://myblog.org/wp-json', path: '/', apiNamespace: 'wp/v2' }, ( error, body, headers ) => { if ( error ) { return console.error( 'Request failed: ', error ); } console.log( 'WordPress blog: ', body ); } );

Authentication

For API requests that require authentication to WordPress.com, you must pass in an OAuth token as the authToken parameter in the params object for the API call.

You can get an OAuth token server-side through node-wpcom-oauth , or any other OAuth2 interaction mechanism.

Tests

make test

make test-watch

License

MIT – Copyright Automattic 2014