REST-API and WP-API requests via XMLHttpRequest (and CORS)
You likely want to use the high-level APIs in
wpcom.js
instead of using this module directly.
Works in both the browser and Node.js via
superagent.
Install
wpcom-xhr-request using
npm:
$ npm install wpcom-xhr-request
<html>
<body>
<script src="wpcom-xhr-request.js"></script>
<script>
WPCOM.xhr('/me', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
var div = document.createElement('div');
div.innerHTML = 'Your WordPress.com "username" is: <b>@' + data.username + '<\/b>';
document.body.appendChild(div);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Params: optional parameters
method:
GET as default.
apiNamespace:
WP-API namepsace.
apiVersion:
REST-API app version -
1 as default.
proxyOrigin:
https://public-api.wordpress.com as default.
authToken: token authentication.
query: object used to pass the
query to the request.
body: object used to pass the
body to the request.
form-data:
POST FormData (for
multipart/form-data, usually a file upload).
processResponseInEnvelopeMode: default
TRUE.
fn: request callback function
This function has three parameters:
error: defined if the request fails
body: the object body of the response
headers: the headers of the response
import handler from `wpcom-xhr-request`;
// get .com blog data usign `REST-API`
handler( '/sites/en.blog.wordpress.com', ( error, body, headers ) => {
if ( error ) {
return console.error( 'Request failed: ', error );
}
console.log( 'WordPress blog: ', body );
} );
// get .com blog data using `WP-API`
handler( {
path: '/sites/en.blog.wordpress.com',
apiNamespace: 'wp/v2'
}, ( error, body, headers ) => {
if ( error ) {
return console.error( 'Request failed: ', error );
}
console.log( 'WordPress blog: ', body );
} );
// get .org blog data (`WP-API`)
handler( {
proxyOrigin: 'http://myblog.org/wp-json',
path: '/',
apiNamespace: 'wp/v2'
}, ( error, body, headers ) => {
if ( error ) {
return console.error( 'Request failed: ', error );
}
console.log( 'WordPress blog: ', body );
} );
For API requests that require authentication to WordPress.com, you must pass in an
OAuth token as the
authToken parameter in the
params object for the API call.
You can get an OAuth token server-side through
node-wpcom-oauth, or any other OAuth2 interaction
mechanism.
make test
make test-watch
MIT – Copyright Automattic 2014