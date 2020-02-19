It is now part of the Calypso repository.
The published npm package will continue to be available as before, no changes necessary!
Official JavaScript library for the WordPress.com REST API. Compatible with Node.js and web browsers.
Introduce the
wpcom dependency into your
package.json ...
npm install --save wpcom
... and then initialize it with your API token (optional).
// Edit a post on a site
var wpcom = require( 'wpcom' )( '<your-token>' );
wpcom
.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' )
.postsList( { number: 8 } )
.then( list => { ... } )
.catch( error => { ... } );
Include
dist/wpcom.js.
<script src="wpcom.js"></script>
<script>
var wpcom = WPCOM( '<your-token>' );
var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' );
blog.postsList( { number: 8 } )
.then( list => { ... } )
.catch( error => { ... } );
</script>
Not all requests require a REST API token. For example, listing posts on a public site is something anyone can do.
If you do need a token, here are some links that will help you generate one:
wpcom-oauth-cors:
a client-side WordPress.com OAuth2 library using CORS
wpcom-oauth:
a server-side ( Node.js ) WordPress.com OAuth2 library
wpcom-oauth
is probably the easiest way.
// Edit a post on a site
var wpcom = require( 'wpcom' )( '<your-token>' );
var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' );
blog.post( { slug: 'a-post-slug' } ).update( data )
.then( res => { ... } )
.catch( err => { ... } );
You can omit the API token for operations that don't require permissions:
// List the last 8 posts on a site
var wpcom = require( 'wpcom' )();
var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' );
blog.postsList( { number: 8 } )
.then( list => { ... } )
.catch( error => { ... } );
More pre-made examples are in the
examples/ directory.
The
token and
site vars must be given to testing scripts either using
TOKEN and
SITE environment vars respectively or through of a
config.json file into
test/ folder like bellow:
{
"site": "<site-id>",
"token": "<token>"
}
Run tests:
$ make test-all
Also tests can be filtered using
make test FILTER=<filter>:
$ make test FILTER=wpcom.site.post
MIT – Copyright 2014 Automattic