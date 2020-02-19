This repository has moved!

It is now part of the Calypso repository.

The published npm package will continue to be available as before, no changes necessary!

Official JavaScript library for the WordPress.com REST API. Compatible with Node.js and web browsers.

How to use

Introduce the wpcom dependency into your package.json ...

npm install --save wpcom

... and then initialize it with your API token (optional).

var wpcom = require ( 'wpcom' )( '<your-token>' ); wpcom .site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' ) .postsList( { number : 8 } ) .then( list => { ... } ) .catch( error => { ... } );

Browser

Include dist/wpcom.js .

< script src = "wpcom.js" > </ script > < script > var wpcom = WPCOM( '<your-token>' ); var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' ); blog.postsList( { number : 8 } ) .then( list => { ... } ) .catch( error => { ... } ); </ script >

Authentication

Not all requests require a REST API token. For example, listing posts on a public site is something anyone can do.

If you do need a token, here are some links that will help you generate one:

OAuth2 Authentication at WordPress.com Developer Resources

wpcom-oauth-cors : a client-side WordPress.com OAuth2 library using CORS

: a client-side WordPress.com OAuth2 library using CORS wpcom-oauth : a server-side ( Node.js ) WordPress.com OAuth2 library

: a server-side ( Node.js ) WordPress.com OAuth2 library If you just want to quickly create a token, the example app bundled with wpcom-oauth is probably the easiest way.

API

WPCOM

WPCOM#Req - Direct requests to WordPress REST-API

Me

Site

Post

Media

Users

Examples

var wpcom = require ( 'wpcom' )( '<your-token>' ); var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' ); blog.post( { slug : 'a-post-slug' } ).update( data ) .then( res => { ... } ) .catch( err => { ... } );

You can omit the API token for operations that don't require permissions:

var wpcom = require ( 'wpcom' )(); var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' ); blog.postsList( { number : 8 } ) .then( list => { ... } ) .catch( error => { ... } );

More pre-made examples are in the examples/ directory.

Test

The token and site vars must be given to testing scripts either using TOKEN and SITE environment vars respectively or through of a config.json file into test/ folder like bellow:

{ "site" : "<site-id>" , "token" : "<token>" }

Run tests:

$ make test-all

Also tests can be filtered using make test FILTER=<filter> :

$ make test FILTER=wpcom.site.post

License

MIT – Copyright 2014 Automattic