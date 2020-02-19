openbase logo
wpcom

by Automattic
5.4.2

WordPress.com JavaScript API client designed for Node.js and browsers

Readme

This repository has moved!

It is now part of the Calypso repository.

The published npm package will continue to be available as before, no changes necessary!

wpcom.js

Official JavaScript library for the WordPress.com REST API. Compatible with Node.js and web browsers.

CircleCI

How to use

Node.js

Introduce the wpcom dependency into your package.json ...

npm install --save wpcom

... and then initialize it with your API token (optional).

// Edit a post on a site
var wpcom = require( 'wpcom' )( '<your-token>' );

wpcom
    .site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' )
    .postsList( { number: 8 } )
        .then( list => { ... } )
        .catch( error => { ... } );

Browser

Include dist/wpcom.js.

<script src="wpcom.js"></script>
<script>
    var wpcom = WPCOM( '<your-token>' );
    var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' );
    blog.postsList( { number: 8 } )
        .then( list => { ... } )
        .catch( error => { ... } );
</script>

Authentication

Not all requests require a REST API token. For example, listing posts on a public site is something anyone can do.

If you do need a token, here are some links that will help you generate one:

API

Examples

// Edit a post on a site
var wpcom = require( 'wpcom' )( '<your-token>' );
var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' );
blog.post( { slug: 'a-post-slug' } ).update( data )
    .then( res => { ... } )
    .catch( err => { ... } );

You can omit the API token for operations that don't require permissions:

// List the last 8 posts on a site
var wpcom = require( 'wpcom' )();
var blog = wpcom.site( 'your-blog.wordpress.com' );
blog.postsList( { number: 8 } )
    .then( list => { ... } )
    .catch( error => { ... } );

More pre-made examples are in the examples/ directory.

Test

The token and site vars must be given to testing scripts either using TOKEN and SITE environment vars respectively or through of a config.json file into test/ folder like bellow:

{
    "site": "<site-id>",
    "token": "<token>"
}

Run tests:

$ make test-all

Also tests can be filtered using make test FILTER=<filter>:

$ make test FILTER=wpcom.site.post

License

MIT – Copyright 2014 Automattic

