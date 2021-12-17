English | 简体中文
It has been officially included，detail
A front-end project automatic conversion tool, You can make your webpack project support vite.
wp2vite will not delete your webpack configuration, but will inject vite configuration into your project to support vite.
The development speed is about 80% faster than that of webpack, and the construction speed is about 50% faster than that of webpack.
vue.config.js file.
npm install -g wp2vite
cd yourwork/your_project // go to your project catalog
wp2vite
or
wp2vite --config=./webpack.config.js // with config file
wp2vite -v // check wp2vite version
npm install // install dependencies
npm run dev // start server
or
npm run vite-start // start server
If you spotted a bug, please submit a pull request with a bug fix.
If you would like to add a feature or change existing behaviour, open an issue and tell about what exactly you want to change/add.