wp2vite

It has been officially included，detail

Overview

A front-end project automatic conversion tool, You can make your webpack project support vite.

wp2vite will not delete your webpack configuration, but will inject vite configuration into your project to support vite.

The development speed is about 80% faster than that of webpack, and the construction speed is about 50% faster than that of webpack.

Examples

Detailed

react

react projects created by create-react-app are supported, whether or not eject is performed.

react projects created by react-app-rewired are supported.

react projects created by webpack.config.js are supported.

vue

vue projects created by vue-cli are supported, whether or not contains vue.config.js file.

other

other projects crated by webpack.config.js are supported.

install

npm install -g wp2vite

use

cd yourwork/your_project // go to your project catalog wp2vite or wp2vite wp2vite -v // check wp2vite version npm install // install dependencies npm run dev // start server or npm run vite- start // start server

Contribute

If you spotted a bug, please submit a pull request with a bug fix.

If you would like to add a feature or change existing behaviour, open an issue and tell about what exactly you want to change/add.

License

MIT