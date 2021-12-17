openbase logo
wp2vite

by tnfe
2.0.8 (see all)

一个让webpack项目支持vite的前端项目的转换工具。A front-end project automatic conversion tool。

Readme

English | 简体中文

wp2vite logo


npm vite npm webpack npm package node compatility


wp2vite

It has been officially included，detail

Overview

A front-end project automatic conversion tool, You can make your webpack project support vite.

wp2vite will not delete your webpack configuration, but will inject vite configuration into your project to support vite.

The development speed is about 80% faster than that of webpack, and the construction speed is about 50% faster than that of webpack.

Examples

Detailed

react

vue

  • vue projects created by vue-cli are supported, whether or not contains vue.config.js file.

other

install

npm install -g wp2vite

use

cd yourwork/your_project // go to your project catalog
wp2vite 
or
wp2vite --config=./webpack.config.js // with config file

wp2vite -v // check wp2vite version

npm install // install dependencies

npm run dev // start server
or
npm run vite-start // start server

Contribute

If you spotted a bug, please submit a pull request with a bug fix.

If you would like to add a feature or change existing behaviour, open an issue and tell about what exactly you want to change/add.

License

MIT

