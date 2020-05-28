JavaScript
· TypeScript
· Flow
· JSX
· JSON
CSS · SCSS · Less
HTML · Vue · Angular
GraphQL · Markdown · YAML
This is a fork of Prettier that adds a new command line option
--paren-spacing which inserts many extra spaces inside parentheses, the way how projects in the WordPress ecosystem (Calypso, Gutenberg, etc.) like to format their code.
In order to install the latest version, run
npm i --save-dev "prettier@npm:wp-prettier@latest"
To order to install a version based on a particular upstream version (like 1.x.x), run
npm i --save-dev "prettier@git+https://github.com/Automattic/wp-prettier.git#wp-prettier-1.x.x"
To figure out what the latest supported version of the fork is, look at the default branch of this repository.
This project uses the following convention for versions:
prettier@2.0.5), we'll rebase our changes on top of it and release as
wp-prettier@2.0.5-beta-1.
wp-prettier@2.0.5-beta-2 and so on.
wp-prettier@2.0.5.
wp-prettier@2.0.6-alpha-1,
wp-prettier@2.0.6-alpha-2...
The rationale is to ensure the version ordering gives you the latest patch. If you have a dependency on
wp-prettier@^2.0.0 you will get the following versions in order:
wp-prettier@2.0.5-alpha-1 -> contains
prettier@2.0.4 + patch
wp-prettier@2.0.5-alpha-N -> contains to
prettier@2.0.4 + patch + fixes (if any)
wp-prettier@2.0.5-beta-1 -> contains to
prettier@2.0.5 + patch
wp-prettier@2.0.5-beta-1 -> contains to
prettier@2.0.5 + patch + fixes (if any)
wp-prettier@2.0.5 -> contains to
prettier@2.0.5 + final patch
The original readme continues unchanged below:
Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.
foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());
foo(
reallyLongArg(),
omgSoManyParameters(),
IShouldRefactorThis(),
isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne()
);
Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!
