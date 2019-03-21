Reveal CSS animation as you scroll down a page. By default, you can use it to trigger animate.css animations. But you can easily change the settings to your favorite animation library.
Advantages:
Follow @mattdelac_ for updates as WOW evolves.
1.1.3
If you want to use WOW.js to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a WOW.js Commercial License at uplabs.com/posts/wow-js-commercial
If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use this project under the terms of the GPLv3.
It just take seconds to install and use WOW.js! Read the documentation ➫
bower install wowjs
npm install wowjs
In order to hide all elements when they are supposed to be hidden. (Anti Flickering)
CSS .wow { visibility: hidden; }
HTML
<section class="wow slideInLeft"></section>
<section class="wow slideInRight"></section>
new WOW().init();
<section class="wow slideInLeft" data-wow-duration="2s" data-wow-delay="5s"></section>
<section class="wow slideInRight" data-wow-offset="10" data-wow-iteration="10"></section>
var wow = new WOW(
{
boxClass: 'wow', // animated element css class (default is wow)
animateClass: 'animated', // animation css class (default is animated)
offset: 0, // distance to the element when triggering the animation (default is 0)
mobile: true, // trigger animations on mobile devices (default is true)
live: true, // act on asynchronously loaded content (default is true)
callback: function(box) {
// the callback is fired every time an animation is started
// the argument that is passed in is the DOM node being animated
},
scrollContainer: null // optional scroll container selector, otherwise use window
}
);
wow.init();
In IE 10+, Chrome 18+ and Firefox 14+, animations will be automatically
triggered for any DOM nodes you add after calling
wow.init(). If you do not
like that, you can disable this by setting
live to
false.
If you want to support older browsers (e.g. IE9+), as a fallback, you can call
the
wow.sync() method after you have added new DOM elements to animate (but
live should still be set to
true). Calling
wow.sync() has no side
effects.
You're more than welcome to contribute to this project. Please note: your code may be used as part of a commercial product if merged. Be clear about what license applies to your patch. The MIT license or public domain unlicense are permissive, and allow integration of your patch into this project as part of a commercial product.
The library is written in CoffeeScript, please update
wow.coffee file.
We use grunt to compile and minify the library:
Install needed libraries
npm install
Get the compilation running in the background
grunt watch
Enjoy!
If you find a bug, please report it here on Github!
Developed by Matt Delac, delac.io
Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project so far:
Initiated and designed by Vincent Le Moign, @webalys
FUN documentation. Easy coding but still AOS.js is easier than this one. Animate.css family is like different variation of this good thing. WOWjs. Is my favorite.