Reveal CSS animation as you scroll down a page. By default, you can use it to trigger animate.css animations. But you can easily change the settings to your favorite animation library.

Advantages:

Smaller than other JavaScript parallax plugins, like Scrollorama (they do fantastic things, but can be too heavy for simple needs)

Super simple to install, and works with animate.css, so if you already use it, that will be very fast to setup

Fast execution and lightweight code: the browser will like it ;-)

You can change the settings - see below

Version

1.1.3

License

Commercial license

If you want to use WOW.js to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a WOW.js Commercial License at uplabs.com/posts/wow-js-commercial

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use this project under the terms of the GPLv3.

Documentation

Dependencies

Installation

Bower

bower install wowjs

NPM

npm install wowjs

Basic usage

In order to hide all elements when they are supposed to be hidden. (Anti Flickering)

CSS .wow { visibility: hidden; }

HTML

< section class = "wow slideInLeft" > </ section > < section class = "wow slideInRight" > </ section >

JavaScript

new WOW().init();

Advanced usage

HTML

< section class = "wow slideInLeft" data-wow-duration = "2s" data-wow-delay = "5s" > </ section > < section class = "wow slideInRight" data-wow-offset = "10" data-wow-iteration = "10" > </ section >

JavaScript

var wow = new WOW( { boxClass : 'wow' , animateClass : 'animated' , offset : 0 , mobile : true , live : true , callback : function ( box ) { }, scrollContainer : null } ); wow.init();

Asynchronous content support

In IE 10+, Chrome 18+ and Firefox 14+, animations will be automatically triggered for any DOM nodes you add after calling wow.init() . If you do not like that, you can disable this by setting live to false .

If you want to support older browsers (e.g. IE9+), as a fallback, you can call the wow.sync() method after you have added new DOM elements to animate (but live should still be set to true ). Calling wow.sync() has no side effects.

Contribute

You're more than welcome to contribute to this project. Please note: your code may be used as part of a commercial product if merged. Be clear about what license applies to your patch. The MIT license or public domain unlicense are permissive, and allow integration of your patch into this project as part of a commercial product.

The library is written in CoffeeScript, please update wow.coffee file.

We use grunt to compile and minify the library:

Install needed libraries

npm install

Get the compilation running in the background

grunt watch

Enjoy!

Bug tracker

If you find a bug, please report it here on Github!

Developer

Developed by Matt Delac, delac.io

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project so far:

Initiated and designed by Vincent Le Moign, @webalys