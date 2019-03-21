openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wow

wowjs

by Matt Delac
1.1.3 (see all)

Reveal CSS animation as you scroll down a page

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.4K

GitHub Stars

9.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
redevunlink

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

WOW.js Build Status

Reveal CSS animation as you scroll down a page. By default, you can use it to trigger animate.css animations. But you can easily change the settings to your favorite animation library.

Advantages:

  • Smaller than other JavaScript parallax plugins, like Scrollorama (they do fantastic things, but can be too heavy for simple needs)
  • Super simple to install, and works with animate.css, so if you already use it, that will be very fast to setup
  • Fast execution and lightweight code: the browser will like it ;-)
  • You can change the settings - see below

Follow @mattdelac_ for updates as WOW evolves.

LIVE DEMO ➫

Version

1.1.3

License

Commercial license

If you want to use WOW.js to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a WOW.js Commercial License at uplabs.com/posts/wow-js-commercial

Open source license

If you are creating an open source application under a license compatible with the GNU GPL license v3, you may use this project under the terms of the GPLv3.

Documentation

It just take seconds to install and use WOW.js! Read the documentation ➫

Dependencies

Installation

  • Bower
   bower install wowjs
  • NPM
   npm install wowjs

Basic usage

In order to hide all elements when they are supposed to be hidden. (Anti Flickering)

  • CSS .wow { visibility: hidden; }

  • HTML

  <section class="wow slideInLeft"></section>
  <section class="wow slideInRight"></section>
  • JavaScript
new WOW().init();

Advanced usage

  • HTML
  <section class="wow slideInLeft" data-wow-duration="2s" data-wow-delay="5s"></section>
  <section class="wow slideInRight" data-wow-offset="10"  data-wow-iteration="10"></section>
  • JavaScript
var wow = new WOW(
  {
    boxClass:     'wow',      // animated element css class (default is wow)
    animateClass: 'animated', // animation css class (default is animated)
    offset:       0,          // distance to the element when triggering the animation (default is 0)
    mobile:       true,       // trigger animations on mobile devices (default is true)
    live:         true,       // act on asynchronously loaded content (default is true)
    callback:     function(box) {
      // the callback is fired every time an animation is started
      // the argument that is passed in is the DOM node being animated
    },
    scrollContainer: null // optional scroll container selector, otherwise use window
  }
);
wow.init();

Asynchronous content support

In IE 10+, Chrome 18+ and Firefox 14+, animations will be automatically triggered for any DOM nodes you add after calling wow.init(). If you do not like that, you can disable this by setting live to false.

If you want to support older browsers (e.g. IE9+), as a fallback, you can call the wow.sync() method after you have added new DOM elements to animate (but live should still be set to true). Calling wow.sync() has no side effects.

Contribute

You're more than welcome to contribute to this project. Please note: your code may be used as part of a commercial product if merged. Be clear about what license applies to your patch. The MIT license or public domain unlicense are permissive, and allow integration of your patch into this project as part of a commercial product.

The library is written in CoffeeScript, please update wow.coffee file.

We use grunt to compile and minify the library:

Install needed libraries

npm install

Get the compilation running in the background

grunt watch

Enjoy!

Bug tracker

If you find a bug, please report it here on Github!

Developer

Developed by Matt Delac, delac.io

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project so far:

Initiated and designed by Vincent Le Moign, @webalys

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Leek20 Ratings16 Reviews
ㄴㅇㄱ
December 1, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

FUN documentation. Easy coding but still AOS.js is easier than this one. Animate.css family is like different variation of this good thing. WOWjs. Is my favorite.

0
Alejandro GallegoMadrid62 Ratings2 Reviews
I define myself as a restless mind, with a love of learning, curious, creative and determined to meet goals and improve day by day
1 year ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial