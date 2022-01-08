Video.React is a web video player built from the ground up for an HTML5 world using React library.
Install
video-react and peer dependencies via NPM
npm install --save video-react react react-dom
import css in your app or add video-react styles in your page
import '~video-react/dist/video-react.css'; // import css
or
@import '~video-react/styles/scss/video-react'; // or import scss
or
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://video-react.github.io/assets/video-react.css"
/>
Import the components you need, example:
import React from 'react';
import { Player } from 'video-react';
export default props => {
return (
<Player>
<source src="https://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/trailer_hd.mp4" />
</Player>
);
};
|Browser
|Windows
|Mac
|Linux
|Android
|iOS
|Chrome
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Native
|Firefox
|Y
|Y
|Y
|untested
|Native
|Edge
|Y
|-
|-
|-
|-
|IE 11
|untested
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Safari
|-
|Y
|-
|-
|Y
Please note that only the latest stable version is tested and supported. Video-react may be usable in older releases, and we will accept pull requests for them, but they will not be frequently tested or actively supported.
For the items marked as "untested", we do welcome volunteer testers.
Run tests:
npm test
$ npm install
$ npm start
Interested in making contribution to this project? Want to report a bug? Please read the contribution guide.