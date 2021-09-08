WorldWindJS

Important News

Mitigation efforts are underway to ensure that WorldWindJS based projects are insulated from the effects of the NASA WorldWind project suspension.

A community supported and enhanced Web WorldWind library

WorldWindJS is a fork of the popular Web WorldWind library from NASA (with contributions from ESA). This fork provides a release channel for builds based on the latest fixes and features from WebWorldWind's develop branch plus several "cherry-picked" enhancements from the WorldWind community.

This fork exists to support the development of several personal projects, including:

Explorer - the WorldWind Explorer

WMT v2.0 - Wildfire Management Tool v2.0 (under development)

Bible Atlas - Geography and cartography of the Holy Land (under development)

worldwind-react-globe - A React component for Web WorldWind

worldwind-react-globe-bs4 - React Bootstrap4 UI components for Web WorldWind

worldwind-react-app - A geo-browser web app using Web WorldWind with React and Bootstrap 4

WorldWindJS is made available in the spirit of the NASA motto: For the benefit of all. Show your support for this project by giving it a star!

Enhancements include:

A template for creating geo-browser web apps with Bootstrap and Knockout (apps/worldwind-app-template).

Keyboard navigation controls for the globe

Improved the resolution of Bing imagery

Support for a translucent night-image

Removed dependency vulnerabilities

Fixed WMTS tile geo-registration

Migrating from NASA WebWorldWind

The WorldWindJS npm package is available in the npm repository.

WorldWindJS is available on the unpkg and jsDelivr CDNs. See CDN providers in the wiki for examples.

and CDNs. See CDN providers in the wiki for examples. The project supports npm dependencies on its git repository: See npm dependencies in the wiki for examples.

The JS libraries (production and debug) and the image resources are available in the GitHub releases.

Changes from WebWorldWind release 0.9.0

NavigatorState has been deprecated. Its properties have migrated to DrawContext .

has been deprecated. Its properties have migrated to . Added the HeatMap from the WorldWind NASAWorldWind/feature/heatmap branch.

from the WorldWind branch. Added the ShapeEditor from the WorldWind NASAWorldWind/enhancement/shape_editor_refactoring branch.

Changes from the WebWorldWind develop branch

WorldWindJS is a drop in replacement for WebWorldWind's worldwind.js and worldwind.min.js libraries built from the WebWorldWind develop branch. There are no changes to the API other than additions.

Additional Resources

Tutorials

How to Build a WorldWindJS Web App on the project website

Demos

worldwind-web-app demo: A geo-browser built with Bootstrap and KnockoutJS.

demo: A geo-browser built with Bootstrap and KnockoutJS. worldwind-react-app demo: A geo-browser built with React using the worldwind-react-globe and worldwind-react-globe-bs4 components.

Related projects

worldwind-react-globe : A React-based Globe component that encapulates WorldWindJS.

: A React-based Globe component that encapulates WorldWindJS. worldwind-react-globe-bs4: Bootstrap UI components for the Globe component including a layer manager, tools palette, placename search, and settings.

NPM Downloads

worldwindjs package: This library as an npm package.

package: This library as an npm package. worldwind-react-globe package: Globe component encapulating WorldWindJS.

package: Globe component encapulating WorldWindJS. worldwind-react-globe-bs4 package: Bootstrap UI for the Globe component.

Web WorldWind

3D virtual globe API in JavaScript for the web, developed by NASA. The European Space Agency has provided valuable contributions to this platform since 2015. Web WorldWind provides a geographic context, complete with terrain, and a collection for shapes for displaying and interacting with geographic or geo-located information in 3D and 2D in any modern web browser. High-resolution terrain and imagery is retrieved from remote servers automatically as needed, while enabling developers to include their own custom terrain and imagery.

worldwind.arc.nasa.gov has setup instructions, developers guides, API documentation and more.

Get Started

The Web WorldWind Developer's Guide has a complete description of Web WorldWind's functionality. You'll also find there links to many Web WorldWind resources, including a user guide. For novices on WorldWind, A Get Started tutorial is the place to go. The latest Web WorldWind release provides many simple examples showing how to use all of Web WorldWind's functionality.

Building

Install NodeJS. The build is known to work with Node.js 12.18.0 LTS.

npm install downloads WorldWind's dependencies and builds everything

npm run build builds everything

npm run doc generates the WorldWind API documentation

npm run test runs WorldWind's unit tests

npm run test:watch automatically runs WorldWind's unit tests when source code changes

npm version <newversioo> changes the version number in package.json

npm publish publishes the build to npm

License

Copyright 2003-2006, 2009, 2017, 2020 United States Government, as represented by the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. All rights reserved.

The NASAWorldWind/WebWorldWind platform is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

NASAWorldWind/WebWorldWind also contains the following 3rd party Open Source software:

ES6-Promise – under MIT License libtess.js – SGI Free Software License B Proj4 – under MIT License JSZip – under MIT License

A complete listing of 3rd Party software notices and licenses included in WebWorldWind can be found in the WebWorldWind 3rd-party notices and licenses PDF found in code directory.