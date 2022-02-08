available in multiple languages, in CSV, JSON, PHP, SQL and XML formats, with associated codes as defined by the ISO 3166 standard, and with national flags included; also available are the ISO 3166-2 codes used for identifying the principal subdivisions (e.g., provinces or states) of all countries coded in ISO 3166-1
Constantly updated lists of world countries, territories and areas of geographical interest, with associated alpha-2, alpha-3 and numeric codes as defined by the ISO 3166-1 standard, published and maintained by the International Organization for Standardization, available in
CSV,
JSON,
PHP,
SQL and
XML formats, in multiple languages and with national flags included. Also available are the ISO 3166-2 codes used for identifying the principal subdivisions (e.g., provinces or states) of all countries coded in ISO 3166-1.
In the language folders (inside
data/countries) you will find files named in two different ways.
Here's what you will find in each of them:
|File names
|Content
|*world.**
|Files named like this contain all the 249 countries, territories, and areas of geographical interest that have an officially assigned ISO 3166-1 code.
|*countries.**
|Files named like this contain 195 entries made up from the 193 sovereign states (commonly referred to as countries) that are members of the United Nations (UN) plus the 2 observer states of Palestine and the Vatican City State.
Note that there are 206 sovereign states in the world, the 11 states that are missing from the countries list being the ones having their sovereignty disputed. See the list of sovereign states with information on their status and recognition of their sovereignty.
The files contain:
1 for other languages the country names are in that particular language
2 ISO 3166-1 alpha codes are uppercase but this library provides them in lowercase
The lists are currently available in 30 languages:
The language folders are named based on the ISO 639-1 standard.
The project also tries to be a comprehensive and up-to-date source for ISO 3166-2 which defines codes for identifying the principal subdivisions (e.g., provinces or states) of all countries coded in ISO 3166-1.
The purpose of ISO 3166-2 is to establish an international standard of short and unique alphanumeric codes to represent the relevant administrative divisions and dependent territories of all countries in a more convenient and less ambiguous form than their full names. Each complete ISO 3166-2 code consists of two parts, separated by a hyphen:
US-TX for Texas, USA
The first part is the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code of the country; The second part is a string of up to three alphanumeric characters, which is usually obtained from national sources and stems from coding systems already in use in the country concerned, but may also be developed by the ISO itself. Each complete ISO 3166-2 code can then be used to uniquely identify a country subdivision in a global context.
The list is available in
CSV,
JSON,
PHP,
SQL and
XML formats in the
data/subdivisions folder and the CSV one looks like this:
US,US-AL,Alabama
US,US-AK,Alaska
US,US-AZ,Arizona
US,US-AR,Arkansas
US,US-CA,California
US,US-CO,Colorado
The starting point of this list was the ISO 3166-2 Subdivision Code list provided by IP2Location but this one will be maintained by the community.
The lists are available as a npm package. To install it use:
# the "--save" argument adds the plugin as a dependency in packages.json
npm install world_countries_lists --save
You can install the lists via Composer
composer require stefangabos/world_countries
Alternatively, you can load data from JSDelivr CDN like this:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/world_countries_lists@latest/data/countries/en/countries.json"></script>
Or
Excerpt from the
data/countries/en/countries.sql file:
(250,'fr','fra','France'),
(266,'ga','gab','Gabon'),
(270,'gm','gmb','Gambia'),
(268,'ge','geo','Georgia'),
(276,'de','deu','Germany'),
(288,'gh','gha','Ghana'),
(300,'gr','grc','Greece'),
(308,'gd','grd','Grenada'),
Excerpt from the
data/countries/en/countries.csv file:
250,fr,fra,France
266,ga,gab,Gabon
270,gm,gmb,Gambia
268,ge,geo,Georgia
276,de,deu,Germany
288,gh,gha,Ghana
300,gr,grc,Greece
308,gd,grd,Grenada
Excerpt from the
data/countries/en/countries.json file:
{"id":250,"alpha2":"fr","alpha3":"fra","name":"France"},
{"id":266,"alpha2":"ga","alpha3":"gab","name":"Gabon"},
{"id":270,"alpha2":"gm","alpha3":"gmb","name":"Gambia"},
{"id":268,"alpha2":"ge","alpha3":"geo","name":"Georgia"},
{"id":276,"alpha2":"de","alpha3":"deu","name":"Germany"},
{"id":288,"alpha2":"gh","alpha3":"gha","name":"Ghana"},
{"id":300,"alpha2":"gr","alpha3":"grc","name":"Greece"},
{"id":308,"alpha2":"gd","alpha3":"grd","name":"Grenada"},
Here's a little helper function for searching for a specific country's data
The helper function assumes that the JSON with the countries data is associated with a variable named
countrieswhich is in the same scope as the function
// returns an object with the sought country's data if the search yields a result
// returns undefined if no results could be found or if argument is incorrect
function search_country(query) {
// if argument is not valid return false
if (undefined === query.id && undefined === query.alpha2 && undefined === query.alpha3) return undefined;
// iterate over the array of countries
return countries.filter(function(country) {
// return country's data if
return (
// we are searching by ID and we have a match
(undefined !== query.id && parseInt(country.id, 10) === parseInt(query.id, 10))
// or we are searching by alpha2 and we have a match
|| (undefined !== query.alpha2 && country.alpha2 === query.alpha2.toLowerCase())
// or we are searching by alpha3 and we have a match
|| (undefined !== query.alpha3 && country.alpha3 === query.alpha3.toLowerCase())
)
// since "filter" returns an array we use pop to get just the data object
}).pop()
}
Usage
search_county({id: 250})
search_county({alpha2: 'fr'})
search_county({alpha3: 'fra'})
Excerpt from the
data/countries/en/countries.php file:
250 => array('id' => 250, 'alpha2' => 'fr', 'alpha3' => 'fra', 'name' => 'France'),
266 => array('id' => 266, 'alpha2' => 'ga', 'alpha3' => 'gab', 'name' => 'Gabon'),
270 => array('id' => 270, 'alpha2' => 'gm', 'alpha3' => 'gmb', 'name' => 'Gambia'),
Here's a little helper function for searching for a specific country's data
// this function assumes that you have done this:
$countries = require 'path/to/countries.php';
// returns an array with the sought country's data if the search yields a result
// returns false if no results could be found or if argument is incorrect
function search_country($query) {
// make the countries available in the function
global $countries;
// if argument is not valid return false
if (!isset($query['id']) && !isset($query['alpha2']) && !isset($query['alpha3'])) return false;
// iterate over the array of countries
$result = array_filter($countries, function($country) use ($query) {
// return country's data if
return (
// we are searching by ID and we have a match
(isset($query['id']) && $country['id'] == $query['id'])
// or we are searching by alpha2 and we have a match
|| (isset($query['alpha2']) && $country['alpha2'] == strtolower($query['alpha2']))
// or we are searching by alpha3 and we have a match
|| (isset($query['alpha3']) && $country['alpha3'] == strtolower($query['alpha3']))
);
});
// since "array_filter" returns an array we use pop to get just the data object
// we return false if a result was not found
return empty($result) ? false : array_pop($result);
}
Usage
search_county(array('id' => 250});
search_county(array('alpha2' => 'fr'});
search_county(array('alpha3' => 'fra'});
Excerpt from the
data/countries/en/countries.xml file:
<country id="250" alpha2="fr" alpha3="fra" name="France"/>
<country id="266" alpha2="ga" alpha3="gab" name="Gabon"/>
<country id="270" alpha2="gm" alpha3="gmb" name="Gambia"/>
<country id="268" alpha2="ge" alpha3="geo" name="Georgia"/>
<country id="276" alpha2="de" alpha3="deu" name="Germany"/>
<country id="288" alpha2="gh" alpha3="gha" name="Ghana"/>
<country id="300" alpha2="gr" alpha3="grc" name="Greece"/>
<country id="308" alpha2="gd" alpha3="grd" name="Grenada"/>
The package also contains the national flags of each country as a 16x16, 24x24, 32x32, 48x48, 64x64 and 128x128 PNG images, courtesy of IconDrawer. The image files are named using the ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 code of the country they represent, for easily pairing flags with countries.
Flag images are also available as single
JSONfiles, one for each of the available sizes, containing all flag images as
data-uri
Country names in all languages are taken from Wikipedia.