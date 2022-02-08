World countries

available in multiple languages, in CSV, JSON, PHP, SQL and XML formats, with associated codes as defined by the ISO 3166 standard, and with national flags included; also available are the ISO 3166-2 codes used for identifying the principal subdivisions (e.g., provinces or states) of all countries coded in ISO 3166-1

In the language folders (inside data/countries ) you will find files named in two different ways.

Here's what you will find in each of them:

File names Content *world.** Files named like this contain all the 249 countries, territories, and areas of geographical interest that have an officially assigned ISO 3166-1 code. *countries.** Files named like this contain 195 entries made up from the 193 sovereign states (commonly referred to as countries) that are members of the United Nations (UN) plus the 2 observer states of Palestine and the Vatican City State.

Note that there are 206 sovereign states in the world, the 11 states that are missing from the countries list being the ones having their sovereignty disputed. See the list of sovereign states with information on their status and recognition of their sovereignty.

The files contain:

the ISO 3166-1 numeric country codes

country codes the ISO 3166 official short names in English 1

official short names in English the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 two-letter country codes 2

two-letter country codes the ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 three-letter country codes 2

for other languages the country names are in that particular language

ISO 3166-1 alpha codes are uppercase but this library provides them in lowercase

The lists are currently available in 30 languages:

Arabic

Basque

Bulgarian

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Esperanto

Estonian

Finnish

French

German

Greek

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Lithuanian

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Slovak

Spanish

Swedish

Thai

Ukrainian

The language folders are named based on the ISO 639-1 standard.

ISO 3166-2 codes

The project also tries to be a comprehensive and up-to-date source for ISO 3166-2 which defines codes for identifying the principal subdivisions (e.g., provinces or states) of all countries coded in ISO 3166-1.

The purpose of ISO 3166-2 is to establish an international standard of short and unique alphanumeric codes to represent the relevant administrative divisions and dependent territories of all countries in a more convenient and less ambiguous form than their full names. Each complete ISO 3166-2 code consists of two parts, separated by a hyphen:

US-TX for Texas, USA

The first part is the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code of the country; The second part is a string of up to three alphanumeric characters, which is usually obtained from national sources and stems from coding systems already in use in the country concerned, but may also be developed by the ISO itself. Each complete ISO 3166-2 code can then be used to uniquely identify a country subdivision in a global context.

The list is available in CSV , JSON , PHP , SQL and XML formats in the data/subdivisions folder and the CSV one looks like this:

US,US-AL,Alabama US,US-AK,Alaska US,US-AZ,Arizona US,US-AR,Arkansas US,US-CA,California US,US-CO,Colorado

The starting point of this list was the ISO 3166-2 Subdivision Code list provided by IP2Location but this one will be maintained by the community.

Installation

The lists are available as a npm package. To install it use:

npm install world_countries_lists --save

You can install the lists via Composer

composer require stefangabos/world_countries

Alternatively, you can load data from JSDelivr CDN like this:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/world_countries_lists@latest/data/countries/en/countries.json" > </ script >

Or

Data formats

SQL

Excerpt from the data/countries/en/countries.sql file:

(250,'fr','fra','France'), (266,'ga','gab','Gabon'), (270,'gm','gmb','Gambia'), (268,'ge','geo','Georgia'), (276,'de','deu','Germany'), (288,'gh','gha','Ghana'), (300,'gr','grc','Greece'), (308,'gd','grd','Grenada'),

CSV

Excerpt from the data/countries/en/countries.csv file:

250,fr,fra,France 266,ga,gab,Gabon 270,gm,gmb,Gambia 268,ge,geo,Georgia 276,de,deu,Germany 288,gh,gha,Ghana 300,gr,grc,Greece 308,gd,grd,Grenada

JSON

Excerpt from the data/countries/en/countries.json file:

{ "id" : 250 , "alpha2" : "fr" , "alpha3" : "fra" , "name" : "France" }, { "id" : 266 , "alpha2" : "ga" , "alpha3" : "gab" , "name" : "Gabon" }, { "id" : 270 , "alpha2" : "gm" , "alpha3" : "gmb" , "name" : "Gambia" }, { "id" : 268 , "alpha2" : "ge" , "alpha3" : "geo" , "name" : "Georgia" }, { "id" : 276 , "alpha2" : "de" , "alpha3" : "deu" , "name" : "Germany" }, { "id" : 288 , "alpha2" : "gh" , "alpha3" : "gha" , "name" : "Ghana" }, { "id" : 300 , "alpha2" : "gr" , "alpha3" : "grc" , "name" : "Greece" }, { "id" : 308 , "alpha2" : "gd" , "alpha3" : "grd" , "name" : "Grenada" },

Here's a little helper function for searching for a specific country's data

The helper function assumes that the JSON with the countries data is associated with a variable named countries which is in the same scope as the function

function search_country ( query ) { if ( undefined === query.id && undefined === query.alpha2 && undefined === query.alpha3) return undefined ; return countries.filter( function ( country ) { return ( ( undefined !== query.id && parseInt (country.id, 10 ) === parseInt (query.id, 10 )) || ( undefined !== query.alpha2 && country.alpha2 === query.alpha2.toLowerCase()) || ( undefined !== query.alpha3 && country.alpha3 === query.alpha3.toLowerCase()) ) }).pop() }

Usage

search_county({ id : 250 }) search_county({ alpha2 : 'fr' }) search_county({ alpha3 : 'fra' })

PHP

Excerpt from the data/countries/en/countries.php file:

250 => array ( 'id' => 250 , 'alpha2' => 'fr' , 'alpha3' => 'fra' , 'name' => 'France' ), 266 => array ( 'id' => 266 , 'alpha2' => 'ga' , 'alpha3' => 'gab' , 'name' => 'Gabon' ), 270 => array ( 'id' => 270 , 'alpha2' => 'gm' , 'alpha3' => 'gmb' , 'name' => 'Gambia' ),

Here's a little helper function for searching for a specific country's data

$countries = require 'path/to/countries.php' ; function search_country ($query) { global $countries; if (! isset ($query[ 'id' ]) && ! isset ($query[ 'alpha2' ]) && ! isset ($query[ 'alpha3' ])) return false ; $result = array_filter($countries, function ($country) use ($query) { return ( ( isset ($query[ 'id' ]) && $country[ 'id' ] == $query[ 'id' ]) || ( isset ($query[ 'alpha2' ]) && $country[ 'alpha2' ] == strtolower($query[ 'alpha2' ])) || ( isset ($query[ 'alpha3' ]) && $country[ 'alpha3' ] == strtolower($query[ 'alpha3' ])) ); }); return empty ($result) ? false : array_pop($result); }

Usage

search_county( array ( 'id' => 250 }); search_county( array ( 'alpha2' => 'fr' }); search_county( array ( 'alpha3' => 'fra' });

XML

Excerpt from the data/countries/en/countries.xml file:

< country id = "250" alpha2 = "fr" alpha3 = "fra" name = "France" /> < country id = "266" alpha2 = "ga" alpha3 = "gab" name = "Gabon" /> < country id = "270" alpha2 = "gm" alpha3 = "gmb" name = "Gambia" /> < country id = "268" alpha2 = "ge" alpha3 = "geo" name = "Georgia" /> < country id = "276" alpha2 = "de" alpha3 = "deu" name = "Germany" /> < country id = "288" alpha2 = "gh" alpha3 = "gha" name = "Ghana" /> < country id = "300" alpha2 = "gr" alpha3 = "grc" name = "Greece" /> < country id = "308" alpha2 = "gd" alpha3 = "grd" name = "Grenada" />

Flags

The package also contains the national flags of each country as a 16x16, 24x24, 32x32, 48x48, 64x64 and 128x128 PNG images, courtesy of IconDrawer. The image files are named using the ISO 3166-1-alpha-2 code of the country they represent, for easily pairing flags with countries.

Flag images are also available as single JSON files, one for each of the available sizes, containing all flag images as data-uri

Data sources

Country names in all languages are taken from Wikipedia.