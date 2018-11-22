The flags of all countries in the world in one sprite

Include 1 css file and have all the worlds' flags on your site. Tell everyone who uses a lot of country flags to use this link, so it will be in everyone's cache!

Example usage:

In the head of your html file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//github.com/downloads/lafeber/world-flags-sprite/flags32.css" />

In the body of your html file:

< ul class = "f32" > < li class = "flag ar" > Argentina </ li > < li class = "flag au" > Australia </ li > < li class = "flag at" > Austria </ li > ... </ ul >

Or:

< ul class = "f32" > < li class = "flag arg" > Argentina </ li > < li class = "flag aus" > Australia </ li > < li class = "flag aut" > Austria </ li > ... </ ul >

The countries corresponding to the codes can be found at: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-2 and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-3

If a previously visited site uses this same code, the file is already in the cache of the user and doesn't need to be downloaded again.

See the cheese wiki: http://www.cheesewiki.com/ for an example