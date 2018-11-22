openbase logo
wfs

world-flags-sprite

by Martijn Lafeber
0.0.2 (see all)

A sprite of all the worlds' flags.

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

580

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

The flags of all countries in the world in one sprite

Include 1 css file and have all the worlds' flags on your site. Tell everyone who uses a lot of country flags to use this link, so it will be in everyone's cache!

Example usage:

In the head of your html file:

<link
    rel="stylesheet"
    type="text/css"
    href="//github.com/downloads/lafeber/world-flags-sprite/flags32.css"
/>

In the body of your html file:

<ul class="f32">
  <li class="flag ar">Argentina</li>
  <li class="flag au">Australia</li>
  <li class="flag at">Austria</li>
  ...
</ul>

Or:

<ul class="f32">
  <li class="flag arg">Argentina</li>
  <li class="flag aus">Australia</li>
  <li class="flag aut">Austria</li>
  ...
</ul>

The countries corresponding to the codes can be found at: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-2 and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-3

If a previously visited site uses this same code, the file is already in the cache of the user and doesn't need to be downloaded again.

See the cheese wiki: http://www.cheesewiki.com/ for an example

