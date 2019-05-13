openbase logo
Readme

#Currency information in JSON. This repository contains currency information for currencies contained in ISO 4217 in JSON format.

##Example

{
    "CAD": {
        "name": "Canadian Dollar",
        "iso": {
            "code": "CAD",
            "number": "124"
        },
        "units": {
            "major": {
                "name": "dollar",
                "symbol": "$"
            },
            "minor": {
                "name": "cent",
                "symbol": "¢",
                "majorValue": 0.01
            }
        },
        "banknotes": {
            "frequent": [
                "5$",
                "10$",
                "20$",
                "50$",
                "100$"
            ],
            "rare": [
                "1$",
                "2$",
                "500$",
                "1000$"
            ]
        },
        "coins": {
            "frequent": [
                "1$",
                "2$",
                "5¢",
                "10¢",
                "25¢"
            ],
            "rare": [
                "1¢",
                "50¢"
            ]
        }
    }
}

How to contribute?

You can simply submit a pull request and I'll gladly review them and merge them if the changes are acceptable.

  • Indent using spaces with a tab width of 4 in the json5 source.
  • Make sure to rebuild the distribution version by executing grunt before submiting a pull request.
  • Only static data (no exchange rate data or inflation value)

Change log

See the change log.

To do

  • All the currency in ISO 4217 with their respective information and details.
  • i18n of currency names and units
  • More formats such as XML, YAML and CSV.
  • Countries using currency.
  • Central bank accociated to the currency and it's related information like the location and website, etc.

Sources

http://www.currency-iso.org

http://www.xe.com/iso4217.php

The rest comes from Wikipedia

License

See LICENSE.

