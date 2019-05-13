#Currency information in JSON. This repository contains currency information for currencies contained in ISO 4217 in JSON format.
##Example
{
"CAD": {
"name": "Canadian Dollar",
"iso": {
"code": "CAD",
"number": "124"
},
"units": {
"major": {
"name": "dollar",
"symbol": "$"
},
"minor": {
"name": "cent",
"symbol": "¢",
"majorValue": 0.01
}
},
"banknotes": {
"frequent": [
"5$",
"10$",
"20$",
"50$",
"100$"
],
"rare": [
"1$",
"2$",
"500$",
"1000$"
]
},
"coins": {
"frequent": [
"1$",
"2$",
"5¢",
"10¢",
"25¢"
],
"rare": [
"1¢",
"50¢"
]
}
}
}
You can simply submit a pull request and I'll gladly review them and merge them if the changes are acceptable.
See the change log.
The rest comes from Wikipedia
See LICENSE.