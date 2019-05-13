#Currency information in JSON. This repository contains currency information for currencies contained in ISO 4217 in JSON format.

##Example

{ "CAD" : { "name" : "Canadian Dollar" , "iso" : { "code" : "CAD" , "number" : "124" }, "units" : { "major" : { "name" : "dollar" , "symbol" : "$" }, "minor" : { "name" : "cent" , "symbol" : "¢" , "majorValue" : 0.01 } }, "banknotes" : { "frequent" : [ "5$" , "10$" , "20$" , "50$" , "100$" ], "rare" : [ "1$" , "2$" , "500$" , "1000$" ] }, "coins" : { "frequent" : [ "1$" , "2$" , "5¢" , "10¢" , "25¢" ], "rare" : [ "1¢" , "50¢" ] } } }

How to contribute?

You can simply submit a pull request and I'll gladly review them and merge them if the changes are acceptable.

Indent using spaces with a tab width of 4 in the json5 source.

Make sure to rebuild the distribution version by executing grunt before submiting a pull request.

Only static data (no exchange rate data or inflation value)

To do

All the currency in ISO 4217 with their respective information and details.

i18n of currency names and units

More formats such as XML, YAML and CSV.

Countries using currency.

Central bank accociated to the currency and it's related information like the location and website, etc.

Sources

http://www.currency-iso.org

http://www.xe.com/iso4217.php

The rest comes from Wikipedia

