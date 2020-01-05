docker 🐳
Pull it from Docker Hub:
docker pull cedricbl/world-cup-2018-cli-dashboard && \
docker run -ti -e TZ=America/Toronto cedricbl/world-cup-2018-cli-dashboard
Replace
America/Toronto with your actual timezone. This image is for
amd64 arch only.
Or build it:
Want to build this image from a
Dockerfile instead? Or do you want to run this dashboard on a non-
amd64 arch, let's say
arm? On a Raspberry Pi?
docker build -t world-cup-2018-cli-dashboard github.com/cedricblondeau/world-cup-2018-cli-dashboard && \
docker run -ti -e TZ=America/Toronto world-cup-2018-cli-dashboard
npm or
yarn
NPM:
npm install -g world-cup-cli-dashboard
Yarn:
yarn global add world-cup-cli-dashboard
Requires NodeJS 6+.
POST_NOTIFICATIONS=0 wc2018
POST_NOTIFICATIONS to 1 to enable native notifications when receiving new match events such as goals, cards or substitutions (won't work in Docker).
Data is sourced from the awesome worldcup.sfg.io. Matches get updated each 30 seconds. Groups get updated each 2 minutes.
Terminal interface built with react-blessed.
If an API call fails, we log a debug message. Press
F12 to see the debug console, some helpful messages may show up (a 503 or a 429 HTTP code for instance).
git clone https://github.com/cedricblondeau/world-cup-2018-cli-dashboard
cd world-cup-2018-cli-dashboard
yarn install
USE_FIXTURES=1 yarn start
Set
USE_FIXTURES to
0 to use the actual API in dev.
Contributions are very welcome.
MIT