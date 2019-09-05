World Atlas TopoJSON

This repository provides a convenient redistribution of Natural Earth’s vector data, version 4.1.0 as TopoJSON. For earlier editions, see past releases.

Usage

In a browser, using d3-geo and Canvas:

https://observablehq.com/@d3/world-map

In a browser, using d3-geo and SVG:

https://observablehq.com/@d3/world-map-svg

In Node, using d3-geo and node-canvas:

https://bl.ocks.org/mbostock/885fffe88d72b2a25c090e0bbbef382f

File Reference

# countries-110m.json · Download

A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collections countries and land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s Admin 0 country boundaries, 1:110m small scale. The land boundary is computed by merging countries, ensuring a consistent topology.

# countries-50m.json · Download

A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collections countries and land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s Admin 0 country boundaries, 1:50m medium scale. The land boundary is computed by merging countries, ensuring a consistent topology.

# countries-10m.json · Download

A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collections countries and land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s Admin 0 country boundaries, 1:10m large scale. The land boundary is computed by merging countries, ensuring a consistent topology.

# land-110m.json · Download

A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collection land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s land boundaries, 1:110m small scale.

# land-50m.json · Download

A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collection land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s land boundaries, 1:50m medium scale.

# land-10m.json · Download

A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collection land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s land boundaries, 1:10m large scale.

# world.objects.countries

Each country has two fields:

country.id - the three-digit ISO 3166-1 numeric country code, such as "528"

country.properties.name - the country name, such as "Netherlands"

# world.objects.land