This repository provides a convenient redistribution of Natural Earth’s vector data, version 4.1.0 as TopoJSON. For earlier editions, see past releases.
In a browser, using d3-geo and Canvas:
In a browser, using d3-geo and SVG:
In Node, using d3-geo and node-canvas:
# countries-110m.json · Download
A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collections countries and land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s Admin 0 country boundaries, 1:110m small scale. The land boundary is computed by merging countries, ensuring a consistent topology.
# countries-50m.json · Download
A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collections countries and land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s Admin 0 country boundaries, 1:50m medium scale. The land boundary is computed by merging countries, ensuring a consistent topology.
# countries-10m.json · Download
A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collections countries and land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s Admin 0 country boundaries, 1:10m large scale. The land boundary is computed by merging countries, ensuring a consistent topology.
A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collection land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s land boundaries, 1:110m small scale.
A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collection land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s land boundaries, 1:50m medium scale.
A TopoJSON file containing the geometry collection land. The geometry is quantized, but not projected; it is in spherical coordinates, decimal degrees. This topology is derived from the Natural Earth’s land boundaries, 1:10m large scale.
# world.objects.countries
Each country has two fields:
"528"
"Netherlands"
# world.objects.land