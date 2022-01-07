openbase logo
workspace-tools

by microsoft
0.17.0 (see all)

JS Monorepo Workspace Tools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.8K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

workspace-tools

A collection of tools that are useful in a git-controlled monorepo that is managed by one of these software:

  • lerna
  • npm workspaces
  • pnpm workspaces
  • rush
  • yarn workspaces

Environment Variables

GIT_MAX_BUFFER: git operation maxBuffer

Override this value with "GIT_MAX_BUFFER" environment variable. By default, it is using 500MB (as opposed to the default node.js maxBuffer of 1MB)

PREFERRED_WORKSPACE_MANAGER

Sometimes multiple package manager files are checked in. It is necessary to hint to workspace-tools which manager is used: npm, yarn, pnpm, rush, or lerna

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., status check, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

