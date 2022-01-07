A collection of tools that are useful in a git-controlled monorepo that is managed by one of these software:

lerna

npm workspaces

pnpm workspaces

rush

yarn workspaces

Environment Variables

GIT_MAX_BUFFER: git operation maxBuffer

Override this value with "GIT_MAX_BUFFER" environment variable. By default, it is using 500MB (as opposed to the default node.js maxBuffer of 1MB)

Sometimes multiple package manager files are checked in. It is necessary to hint to workspace-tools which manager is used: npm , yarn , pnpm , rush , or lerna

