workshopper-adventure

by workshopper
7.0.0 (see all)

Not an adventure, not a workshopper - its both!

Downloads/wk

788

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

69

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Workshopper-Adventure

A flexible terminal workshop runner framework

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/nodeschool/workshoppers Build Status Dependency Status

NPM NPM

Learn You The Node.js For Much Win!

Workshopper was used by learnyounode, and other Node.js command-line workshop applications.

Adventure was used by javascripting, and other Node.js command-line workshop applications.

Workshopper-Adventure allows you to create a workshop written like either of those frameworks!

@linclark has written a good introduction on creating your own workshop, available here.

High-level overview

Workshopper-Adventure is essentially a test-runner with a fancy terminal UI. The Workshopper package itself is largely concerned with the menu system and some of the basic command-line parsing. Much of the work for executing the exercise validation is handled by workshopper-exercise.

Contributors

workshopper is proudly brought to you by the following hackers:

Maintainers

License

Workshopper-Adventure is Copyright (c) 2015 Martin Heidegger @martinheidegger and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.

it is originally a fork of Workshopper

Workshopper is Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.

Workshopper-Adventure builds on the excellent work by @substack and @maxogden who created stream-adventure which serves as the original foundation for Workshopper and learnyounode. Portions of Workshopper may also be Copyright (c) 2013 @substack and @maxogden given that it builds on their original code.

