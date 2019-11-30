A super tiny work queue.
It can handle nested queues, the order of execution is guaranteed.
The top level queue will start automatically once you add at least one job in the queue, the nested queues will start once the
done callback has been called; you cannot add more jobs in the current queue after
done has been called.
If you need a shared queue between multiple files pass the option
{ singleton: true } in every file you need it.
npm i workq --save
const q = require('workq')()
q.add(job)
function job (child, done) {
// perform some work
// you can add nested jobs!
child.add(nestedJob)
done()
})
function nestedJob (child, done) {
// perform some work
done()
})
Async/await and promises are supported as well!
const q = require('workq')()
q.add(job)
// there is no need to call `done`!
async function job (child) {
// perform some work
// you can add nested jobs!
child.add(nestedJob)
})
async function nestedJob (child) {
// perform some work
})
If you need to know when a queue has finished all its jobs, you can use the
drain api.
Note that in the top queue the drain hook can be called multiple times.
const q = require('workq')()
q.drain(done => {
// the current queue has finished its jobs
// async await is supported as well
done()
})
q.add(job)
function job (child, done) {
// perform some work
// you can add nested jobs!
child.add(nestedJob)
done()
})
function nestedJob (child, done) {
// perform some work
done()
})
If you need to pass some parameter to the job, just add them after the function in
add:
const q = require('workq')()
q.add(job, 'hello', 42)
function job (child, greeting, num, done) {
console.log(greeting, num) // 'hello' 42
done()
})
If needed you can also use the
child method to create custom child queues. The child queues will be executed once the current queue has finished its execution.
const q = require('workq')()
const childq = q.child()
q.add(job, 'hello', 42)
childq.add(job, 'hello', 42)
function job (child, greeting, num, done) {
console.log(greeting, num) // 'hello' 42
done()
})
Licensed under MIT.