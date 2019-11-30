openbase logo
workq

by Tomas Della Vedova
3.0.0 (see all)

A super tiny work queue

Documentation
1.4K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

workq

A super tiny work queue.

A super tiny work queue.

It can handle nested queues, the order of execution is guaranteed.
The top level queue will start automatically once you add at least one job in the queue, the nested queues will start once the done callback has been called; you cannot add more jobs in the current queue after done has been called.

If you need a shared queue between multiple files pass the option { singleton: true } in every file you need it.

Install

npm i workq --save

Usage

const q = require('workq')()

q.add(job)

function job (child, done) {
  // perform some work
  // you can add nested jobs!
  child.add(nestedJob)
  done()
})

function nestedJob (child, done) {
  // perform some work
  done()
})

Async/await and promises are supported as well!

const q = require('workq')()

q.add(job)

// there is no need to call `done`!
async function job (child) {
  // perform some work
  // you can add nested jobs!
  child.add(nestedJob)
})

async function nestedJob (child) {
  // perform some work
})

If you need to know when a queue has finished all its jobs, you can use the drain api.
Note that in the top queue the drain hook can be called multiple times.

const q = require('workq')()

q.drain(done => {
  // the current queue has finished its jobs
  // async await is supported as well
  done()
})

q.add(job)

function job (child, done) {
  // perform some work
  // you can add nested jobs!
  child.add(nestedJob)
  done()
})

function nestedJob (child, done) {
  // perform some work
  done()
})

If you need to pass some parameter to the job, just add them after the function in add:

const q = require('workq')()

q.add(job, 'hello', 42)

function job (child, greeting, num, done) {
  console.log(greeting, num) // 'hello' 42
  done()
})

If needed you can also use the child method to create custom child queues. The child queues will be executed once the current queue has finished its execution.

const q = require('workq')()

const childq = q.child()

q.add(job, 'hello', 42)
childq.add(job, 'hello', 42)

function job (child, greeting, num, done) {
  console.log(greeting, num) // 'hello' 42
  done()
})

License

Licensed under MIT.

