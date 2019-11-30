workq

A super tiny work queue.

It can handle nested queues, the order of execution is guaranteed.

The top level queue will start automatically once you add at least one job in the queue, the nested queues will start once the done callback has been called; you cannot add more jobs in the current queue after done has been called.

If you need a shared queue between multiple files pass the option { singleton: true } in every file you need it.

Install

npm i workq --save

Usage

const q = require ( 'workq' )() q.add(job) function job ( child, done ) { child.add(nestedJob) done() }) function nestedJob ( child, done ) { done() })

Async/await and promises are supported as well!

const q = require ( 'workq' )() q.add(job) async function job ( child ) { child.add(nestedJob) }) async function nestedJob ( child ) { })

If you need to know when a queue has finished all its jobs, you can use the drain api.

Note that in the top queue the drain hook can be called multiple times.

const q = require ( 'workq' )() q.drain( done => { done() }) q.add(job) function job ( child, done ) { child.add(nestedJob) done() }) function nestedJob ( child, done ) { done() })

If you need to pass some parameter to the job, just add them after the function in add :

const q = require ( 'workq' )() q.add(job, 'hello' , 42 ) function job ( child, greeting, num, done ) { console .log(greeting, num) done() })

If needed you can also use the child method to create custom child queues. The child queues will be executed once the current queue has finished its execution.

const q = require ( 'workq' )() const childq = q.child() q.add(job, 'hello' , 42 ) childq.add(job, 'hello' , 42 ) function job ( child, greeting, num, done ) { console .log(greeting, num) done() })

License

Licensed under MIT.