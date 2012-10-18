openbase logo
by Goran Gajic
0.1.2

🏢 command line tool for blocking sites to be more productive

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Install

npm install workmode -g

Add site to block list

  workmode add news.ycombinator.com

Start workmode

  workmode start

Stop workmode

  workmode stop

List blocked sites

  workmode list

Remove site

  workmode remove news.ycombinator.com

You can also remove site by number

$ workmode list
[1] www.facebook.com
[2] news.ycombinator.com
[3] twitter.com
$ workmode remove 3
site removed: twitter.com

Status of the workmode

workmode status

LICENSE

DO WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE Version 2, December 2004

Copyright (C) 2012 Goran Gajić goran.gajic@design4q.com

Everyone is permitted to copy and distribute verbatim or modified copies of this license document, and changing it is allowed as long as the name is changed.

       DO WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE

TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR COPYING, DISTRIBUTION AND MODIFICATION

  1. You just DO WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANT TO.

