Install
npm install workmode -g
Add site to block list
workmode add news.ycombinator.com
Start workmode
workmode start
Stop workmode
workmode stop
List blocked sites
workmode list
Remove site
workmode remove news.ycombinator.com
You can also remove site by number
$ workmode list
[1] www.facebook.com
[2] news.ycombinator.com
[3] twitter.com
$ workmode remove 3
site removed: twitter.com
Status of the workmode
workmode status
