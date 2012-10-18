Install

npm install workmode -g

Add site to block list

workmode add news .ycombinator .com

Start workmode

workmode start

Stop workmode

workmode stop

List blocked sites

workmode list

Remove site

workmode remove news .ycombinator .com

You can also remove site by number

$ workmode list [ 1 ] www .facebook .com [ 2 ] news .ycombinator .com [ 3 ] twitter .com $ workmode remove 3 site removed: twitter .com

Status of the workmode

workmode status

LICENSE

DO WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE Version 2, December 2004

Copyright (C) 2012 Goran Gajić goran.gajic@design4q.com

Everyone is permitted to copy and distribute verbatim or modified copies of this license document, and changing it is allowed as long as the name is changed.

DO WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE

TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR COPYING, DISTRIBUTION AND MODIFICATION