workerjs

Server Web Workers for node.js that work.

Installation

This module is installed via npm:

$ npm install workerjs

Background

Web Workers are part of the HTML 5 spec and:

defines an API that allows Web application authors to spawn background workers running scripts in parallel to their main page. This allows for thread-like operation with message-passing as the coordination mechanism

In effect, it allows you to get the benefit of multi-talking and multi-threading in single-threaded Javascript, as well as the safety of the event loop.

You can achieve this in node.js using the child_process.fork method, but then you have to use a different API.

This module normalizes the Web Worker API for server-side javascript in node.js with the hopes that we can build more multi-tasking modules built on the Web Worker standard that will work on both the server and the client-side using browserify.

Example Usage

By using Web Workers you can do CPU-intensive operations without blocking the event-loop and incoming IO:

var worker = new Worker( '/path/to/fibworker.js' ); worker.onmessage = function ( msg ) { expect(msg.data).to.equal( 1346269 ); }; worker.postMessage( 30 );

self.onmessage = function ( msg ) { self.postMessage(fibo(msg.data)); }; function fibo ( n ) { return n > 1 ? fibo(n - 1 ) + fibo(n - 2 ) : 1 ; }

Node Mode - allowing require()

I've also added a "node-friendly" option that allows the Web Worker to use require() and other node.js conventions. To use this, just pass a boolean value of true through to the second argument of the Worker contructor:

var worker = new Worker( '/path/to/gammaworker.js' , true ); worker.addEventListener( 'message' , function ( msg ) { expect(msg.data).to.equal( 87178291200.00021 ); done(); }); worker.postMessage( 15 );

var gamma = require ( 'gamma' ); self.onmessage = function ( msg ) { postMessage(gamma(msg.data)); };

Also, if you provide a module.exports function it will be executed as an entry point of the web worker. This emulates the browserify transform behaviour in webworkify:

var worker = new Worker( '/path/to/gammaworker2.js' , true ); worker.addEventListener( 'message' , function ( msg ) { expect(msg.data).to.equal( 87178291200.00021 ); done(); }); worker.postMessage( 15 );