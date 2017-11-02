Transform web workers into browserified inline Blobs with browserify.
Your entry point
main.js:
var mod = require('module')
var worker = new Worker('worker.js')
Your worker entry point
worker.js:
self.onmessage = function(e) {
var ab = new Uint8Array(10)
for (var n = 0; n < ab.length; n++) ab[n] = 1
self.postMessage(ab.buffer, [ab.buffer])
}
Browserify with this workerify transform:
browserify -t workerify main.js > bundle.js
and your
bundle.js will look like:
var mod = require('module')
var worker = new Worker(window.URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(['BROWSERIFIED CONTENTS OF worker.js'])));
Take a look at the example module for using with workerstream.
The main reason for this is modular workers.
Let's say you create a module that would like to use web workers. Users would need to configure the URL to the worker. When your module becomes a dependency of a dependency and so on, the setup becomes really cumbersome. Especially when your worker needs to be browserified.
With this transform you simply
npm install workerify --save and configure your
module's
package.json to apply the transform:
{
"name": "mymodule",
"browserify": {
"transform": "workerify"
}
}
Now when end users
browserify your module, anywhere in the dependency tree, it
will browserify and inline the worker. No URLs, no extra build steps and no
additional end user requirements.
Currently it will transform the following:
// String literal
new Worker('./path/to/worker.js')
// Variable Init Earlier
var myworker = './path/to/worker.js'
new Worker(myworker)
// Or specify the workerify keyword to browserify a string anywhere
// Useful if you want to inline your worker when working with other libs
var myworker = workerify './path/to/worker.js'
var workerstream = require('workerstream')(myworker)
browserify file.coffee -t coffeeify -t workerify
With npm do:
npm install workerify
Copyright (c) 2017 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.