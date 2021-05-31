workerama

Feed input data array items one by one to provided function that is automatically spread across Worker Threads.

When it fails then it fails hard, i.e. it terminates entire threads pool. It's up to a consumer's worker function to retry or even swallow errors to keep things going.

⚠️ Node.js v10 needs an --experimental-worker flag.

Install

$ yarn add workerama

Usage

type TOptions = { items: any [], maxThreadCount: number , fnFilePath: string , fnName: string , fnArgs: any [] } const workerama: <T> ( options: TOptions ) => AsyncIterable<T>

import { workerama } from 'workerama' import { cpus } from 'os' const resultsIterable = workerama({ items: Array .from({ length: 1000 }, ( _, i ) => i), maxThreadCount: cpus().length, fnFilePath: './test' , fnName: 'add' , fnArgs: [ 1 ], }) for await ( const result of resultsIterable) { process.stdout.write( ` ${workerId} : ${result} ` ) } process.stdout.write( '

' )

exports.add = ( arg1 ) => { return ( item ) => { if (!item.done) { Promise .resolve({ value : item.value + arg1, transferList : [] }) } } }

