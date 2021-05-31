Feed input data array items one by one to provided function that is automatically spread across Worker Threads.
When it fails then it fails hard, i.e. it terminates entire threads pool. It's up to a consumer's worker function to retry or even swallow errors to keep things going.
⚠️ Node.js v10 needs an
--experimental-worker flag.
$ yarn add workerama
type TOptions = {
items: any[],
maxThreadCount: number,
fnFilePath: string,
fnName: string,
fnArgs: any[]
}
const workerama: <T>(options: TOptions) => AsyncIterable<T>
import { workerama } from 'workerama'
import { cpus } from 'os'
const resultsIterable = workerama({
items: Array.from({ length: 1000 }, (_, i) => i),
maxThreadCount: cpus().length,
fnFilePath: './test',
fnName: 'add',
fnArgs: [1],
})
for await (const result of resultsIterable) {
process.stdout.write(`${workerId}:${result} `)
}
process.stdout.write('\n')
// test.js
// factory function that receives `fnArgs`
exports.add = (arg1) => {
// actual function that receives IteratorResult with per-item value
return (item) => {
if (!item.done) {
Promise.resolve({
value: item.value + arg1,
transferList: []
})
}
}
}
where:
value – actual result produced by function
transferList – optional array of
ArrayBuffer or
SharedArrayBuffer (not to be confused with Node.js
Buffer, but rather
Buffer.from([1, 2, 3]).buffer) to be moved from worker to parent to avoid cloning it and consuming double amount of memory